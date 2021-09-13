Worldwide Chip Mounter Industry To 2026 - Players Include Hitachi, Samsung And Juki Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chip Mounter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global chip mounter market reached a value of US$ 4.7 Billion in 2020. The chip mounting technology has experienced significant development over the last few decades and has emerged as a practical solution for achieving higher densities in packaging systems. It was initially introduced as the conventional Through Hole Technology (THT), which later resurfaced as Surface Mount Technology (SMT) and then the Fine Pitch Technology (FPT). Nowadays, the majority of manufacturers utilize both SMT and THT for mounting chips on substrates. These technologies are used in a number of industries which include automotive, telecommunication, medical and electronics. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global chip mounter market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.On account of factors such as the rising demand for laptops and smartphones, growing internet penetration, and automation in household electronic goods, the consumer electronics industry has experienced robust growth over the past few years. As chip mounters are used to assemble semiconductor components on PCBs in consumer electronics, the escalating demand for these gadgets and appliances is strengthening the growth of the market. Moreover, electronic chipsets play a vital role in the production of miniature electronic devices where they assist in reducing the dimensions of integrated circuits. With the increasing demand for compact gadgets and wearables, manufacturers are increasingly using these chipsets to reduce the overall size of the devices without affecting their performance. Apart from this, to keep pace with the rising level of integration, hardware developers are investing in the development of new techniques to manage more circuitry at similar costs.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Hitachi, Samsung, Panasonic, Juki, ASM Pacific Technology, Canon, Essemtec, Ohashi Engineering, Nordson, Sony, Sun Electronic Industries Corporation, TOA, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Chip Mounter Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Technology5.5 Market Breakup by Application5.6 Market Breakup by Region5.7 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Technology6.1 Hole Technology6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Surface Mount Technology6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Fine Pitch Technology6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Application7.1 Consumer Electronics7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Medical7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Automotive7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Telecommunication 7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Others7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Region8.1 Asia Pacific8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Europe8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 North America8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Middle East and Africa8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Latin America8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast 9 SWOT Analysis9.1 Overview9.2 Strengths9.3 Weaknesses9.4 Opportunities9.5 Threats 10 Value Chain Analysis 11 Porters Five Forces Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers11.4 Degree of Competition11.5 Threat of New Entrants11.6 Threat of Substitutes 12 Price Analysis 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Market Structure13.2 Key Players13.3 Profiles of Key Players13.3.1 Hitachi13.3.2 Samsung13.3.3 Panasonic13.3.4 Juki13.3.5 ASM Pacific Technology13.3.6 Canon13.3.7 Essemtec13.3.8 Ohashi Engineering13.3.9 Nordson 13.3.10 Sony 13.3.11 Sun Electronic Industries Corporation 13.3.12 TOA

