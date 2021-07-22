Worldwide Ceramic Matrix Composites Industry To 2026 - Incorporation Of Low-cost Production Technologies Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Research Report by Fiber Type, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market size was estimated at USD 10.25 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 11.28 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 10.39% to reach USD 18.55 Billion by 2026. Market Statistics:The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period. Market Segmentation & Coverage:This research report categorizes the Ceramic Matrix Composites to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Fiber Type, the Ceramic Matrix Composites Market was examined across Continuous Fiber and Short Fiber.

Based on Type, the Ceramic Matrix Composites Market was examined across Carbon-Carbon, Carbon-Silicon Carbide, Oxide-Oxide, and Silicon Carbide-Silicon Carbide.

Based on End User, the Ceramic Matrix Composites Market was examined across Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electricals & Electronics, and Energy & Power.

Based on Geography, the Ceramic Matrix Composites Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas was further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa was further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix:The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Ceramic Matrix Composites Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis:The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles:The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market, including applied thin films inc., CeramTec, COI Ceramics, Inc, Composites Horizons, CoorsTek Inc, Lancer Systems, Rolls-Royce plc, SGL GROUP, Ultramet, and UNITED TECHNOLOGIES. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.1.1. Increasing awareness regarding ceramic matrix composites repairing techniques5.1.1.2. Rise in demand due to technologies for efficient gas turbines for aerospace and maritime propulsion5.1.1.3. Increasing demand due to exceptional performance properties at very high temperatures5.1.2. Restraints5.1.2.1. Higher costs compared to other metals and alloys5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.3.1. Incorporation of low-cost production technologies5.1.3.2. Commercialization of CMCs and developments for next-gen performance5.1.4. Challenges5.1.4.1. Implementation issues due to heterogeneous structure and hard nature of CMC5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.2.5. Industry Rivalry 6. Ceramic Matrix Composites Market, by Fiber Type6.1. Introduction6.2. Continuous Fiber6.3. Short Fiber 7. Ceramic Matrix Composites Market, by Type7.1. Introduction7.2. Carbon-Carbon7.3. Carbon-Silicon Carbide7.4. Oxide-Oxide7.5. Silicon Carbide-Silicon Carbide 8. Ceramic Matrix Composites Market, by End User8.1. Introduction8.2. Aerospace & Defense8.3. Automotive8.4. Electricals & Electronics8.5. Energy & Power 9. Americas Ceramic Matrix Composites Market9.1. Introduction9.2. Argentina9.3. Brazil9.4. Canada9.5. Mexico9.6. United States 10. Asia-Pacific Ceramic Matrix Composites Market10.1. Introduction10.2. Australia10.3. China10.4. India10.5. Indonesia10.6. Japan10.7. Malaysia10.8. Philippines10.9. Singapore10.10. South Korea10.11. Thailand 11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Ceramic Matrix Composites Market11.1. Introduction11.2. France11.3. Germany11.4. Italy11.5. Netherlands11.6. Qatar11.7. Russia11.8. Saudi Arabia11.9. South Africa11.10. Spain11.11. United Arab Emirates11.12. United Kingdom 12. Competitive Landscape12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix12.1.1. Quadrants12.1.2. Business Strategy12.1.3. Product Satisfaction12.2. Market Ranking Analysis12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player12.4. Competitive Scenario12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement12.4.4. Investment & Funding12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 13. Company Usability Profiles13.1. applied thin films inc.13.2. CeramTec13.3. COI Ceramics, Inc13.4. Composites Horizons13.5. CoorsTek Inc13.6. Lancer Systems13.7. Rolls-Royce plc13.8. SGL GROUP13.9. Ultramet13.10. UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 14. Appendix

