Worldwide Cephalosporin Industry To 2026 - By Generation, Route Of Administration, Application And Region

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cephalosporin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cephalosporin market reached a value of US$ 17.46 Billion in 2020. Cephalosporins are beta-lactam antibiotics that function in the way similar to penicillin. These broad-spectrum drugs help in treating numerous bacterial infections such as pneumonia, kidney infections, bone infections, meningitis and various sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). There are currently five generations of cephalosporin drugs available in the market with a slight difference in their antibacterial spectrum.These medicines are also differentiated on the basis their administration, excretion, absorption and the duration of the effect of cephalosporin on the body. There are two ways to administer cephalosporin drugs, namely, oral and intravenous (IV). A course of oral cephalosporins is generally used for curing minor infections that are easy to treat such as strep throat. Whereas, IVs are utilized for more severe infections, like meningitis, as these medicines reach tissues quickly than those administered orally.At present, the rapidly increasing water and air pollution are the primary reasons for the prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe. This has provided a boost to the demand for cephalosporin drugs worldwide. Other than this, various organizations around the world are taking initiatives to improve the development and delivery of antibiotic treatments. One such program is the Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership (GARDP), which is a not-for-profit R&D organization formed by the Drugs for Neglected Disease initiative (DNDi) and World Health Organization (WHO). It focusses on the promotion of public-private partnerships for increasing R&D of new antimicrobial diagnostics and agents. The formation of these partnerships is expected to play a significant role in the growth of the cephalosporin market. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global cephalosporin market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Allergan Plc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Lupin Limited, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis International AG (Sandoz), Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Abbott, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global cephalosporin market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global cephalosporin industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cephalosporin industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the generation?

What is the breakup of the market based on the route of administration?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global cephalosporin industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global cephalosporin industry?

What is the structure of the global cephalosporin industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global cephalosporin industry?

What are the profit margins in the global cephalosporin industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Cephalosporin Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Generation5.5 Market Breakup by Route of Administration5.6 Market Breakup by Application5.7 Market Breakup by Region5.8 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Generation6.1 First Generation6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Second Generation6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Third Generation6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Fourth Generation6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Fifth Generation6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Route of Administration7.1 Injection7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Oral7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Application8.1 Respiratory Tract8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Skin Infection8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Ear Infection8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Urinary Tract Infection8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Sexually Transmitted Infection8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast8.6 Others8.6.1 Market Trends8.6.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 Asia Pacific9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Europe9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 North America9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Middle East and Africa9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Latin America9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast 10 SWOT Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 Strengths10.3 Weaknesses10.4 Opportunities10.5 Threats 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers12.4 Degree of Competition12.5 Threat of New Entrants12.6 Threat of Substitutes 13 Price Analysis13.1 Price Indicators13.2 Price Structure13.3 Margin Analysis 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Allergan Plc.14.3.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company14.3.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.14.3.4 GlaxoSmithKline plc14.3.5 Lupin Limited14.3.6 Merck & Co. Inc.14.3.7 Novartis International AG (Sandoz)14.3.8 Pfizer Inc.14.3.9 Sanofi 14.3.10 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. 14.3.11 Abbott 14.3.12 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries LimitedFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lw9q4r

