Worldwide Cell Therapy Industry To 2027 - Profiling Allosource, Medipost And Mesoblast Among Others

The global cell therapy market accounted for $7,754. 89 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $48,115. 40 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 25. 6% from 2020 to 2027.Cell therapy involves administration of somatic cell preparations for treatment of diseases or traumatic damages. Cell therapy aims to introduce new, healthy cells into a patient's body to replace diseased or missing ones.This is attributed to the fact that specialized cells, such as brain cells, are difficult to obtain from human body. In addition, specialized cells typically have a limited ability to multiply, making it difficult to produce sufficient number of cells required for certain cell therapies. Some of these issues can be overcome through the use of stem cells. In addition, cells such as blood and bone marrow cells, mature, immature & solid tissue cells, adult stem cells, and embryonic stem cells are widely used in cell therapy procedures.Moreover, transplanted cells including induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), embryonic stem cells (ESCs), neural stem cells (NSCs), and mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) are divided broadly into two main groups including autologous cells and non-autologous cells. Development of precision medicine and advancements in Advanced Therapies Medicinal Products (ATMPS) in context to their efficiency and manufacturing are expected to be the major drivers for the market. Furthermore, automation in adult stem cells and cord blood processing and storage are the key technological advancements that fuel growth of the market for cell therapy.In addition, growth in aging patient population, The rise in cell therapy transplantations globally, and surge in disease awareness drive growth of the global cell therapy market. Furthermore, The rise in adoption of human cells over animal cells for cell therapeutics research, technological advancements in field of cell therapy, and increase in incidences of diseases such as cancer, cardiac abnormalities, and organ failure are the key factors that drive growth of the global market.Moreover, implementation of stringent government regulations regarding the use of cell therapy is anticipated to restrict growth of the market. On the contrary, surge in number of regulations to promote stem cell therapy and increase in funds for research in developing countries are expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the market in the future.The global cell therapy market is categorized on the basis of therapy type, therapeutic area, cell type, end user, and region. On the basis of therapy type, the market is segregated into autologous and allogenic. By therapeutics, it is classified into malignancies, musculoskeletal disorders, autoimmune disorders, dermatology, and others.The global cell therapy market is categorized on the basis of therapy type, therapeutic, cell type, end user and region. On the basis of therapy type, the market is segregated into autologous and allogenic. By therapeutic area, it is classified into malignancies, musculoskeletal disorders, autoimmune disorders, dermatology, and others. On the basis of cell type, it is segregated into stem cell therapy and non-stem cell type. On the basis of end user, it is segregated into hospital & clinics and academic & research institutes. On the basis of region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global cell therapy market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2019 to 2027 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the forms and types of cell therapy used across the globe.

Key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1: Introduction1.1. Report Description1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders1.3. Key Market Segments1.4. Research Methodology1.4.1. Secondary Research1.4.2. Primary Research1.4.3. Analyst Tools & Models Chapter 2: Executive Summary2.1. Key Findings of the Study2.2. Cxo Perspective Chapter 3: Market Overview3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Key Findings3.2.1. Top Player Positioning3.2.2. Top Investment Pockets3.2.3. Top Winning Strategies3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.4. Impact Analysis3.4.1. Drivers3.4.1.1. Technological Advancements in the Field of Cell Therapy3.4.1.2. The Rise in Number of Cell Therapy Clinical Studies3.4.1.3. The Rise in Adoption of Regenerative Medicine3.4.2. Restraint3.4.2.1. Developing Stage and Pricing3.4.3. Opportunity3.4.3.1. High Growth Potential in Emerging Markets3.5. Impact of Covid-19 on Cell Therapy Market Chapter 4: Cell Therapy Market, by Cell Type4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast4.2. Stem Cell4.2.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Type4.2.3.1. Bone Marrow, Market Size and Forecast4.2.3.2. Blood, Market Size and Forecast4.2.3.3. Umbilical Cord-Derived, Market Size and Forecast4.2.3.4. Adipose-Derived Stem Cell, Market Size and Forecast4.2.3.5. Others (Placenta, and Nonspecific Cells), Market Size and Forecast4.3. Non-Stem Cell4.3.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region Chapter 5: Cell Therapy Market, by Therapy Type5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast5.2. Autologous5.2.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.3. Allogeneic5.3.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 6: Cell Therapy Market, by Therapeutic Area6.1. Overview6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast6.2. Malignancies6.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.2.2. Market Analysis, by Country6.3. Musculoskeletal Disorders6.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.3.2. Market Analysis, by Country6.4. Autoimmune Disorders6.4.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.4.2. Market Analysis, by Country6.5. Dermatology6.5.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.5.2. Market Analysis, by Country6.6. Others6.6.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.6.2. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 7: Cell Therapy Market, by End-user7.1. Overview7.1.1. Market Size and Forecast7.2. Hospitals & Clinics7.2.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities7.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region7.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country7.3. Academic & Research Institutes7.3.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities7.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region7.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 8: Cell Therapy Market, by Region8.1. Overview8.2. North America8.3. Europe8.4. Asia-Pacific8.5. LAMEA Chapter 9: Company Profiles9.1. Allosource9.1.1. Company Overview9.1.2. Company Snapshot9.1.3. Operating Business Segments9.1.4. Product Portfolio9.1.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments9.2. Cells for Cells9.2.1. Company Overview9.2.2. Company Snapshot9.2.3. Operating Business Segments9.2.4. Product Portfolio9.3. Holostem Terapie Avanzate Srl9.3.1. Company Overview9.3.2. Company Snapshot9.3.3. Operating Business Segments9.3.4. Product Portfolio9.4. Jcr Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.9.4.1. Company Overview9.4.2. Company Snapshot9.4.3. Operating Business Segments9.4.4. Product Portfolio9.4.5. Business Performance9.4.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments9.5. Kolon Tissuegene, Inc.9.5.1. Company Overview9.5.2. Company Snapshot9.5.3. Operating Business Segments9.5.4. Product Portfolio9.5.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments9.6. Medipost Co. Ltd.9.6.1. Company Overview9.6.2. Company Snapshot9.6.3. Operating Business Segments9.6.4. Product Portfolio9.6.5. Business Performance9.7. Mesoblast Ltd9.7.1. Company Overview9.7.2. Company Snapshot9.7.3. Operating Business Segments9.7.4. Product Portfolio9.7.5. Business Performance9.8. Nuvasive, Inc.9.8.1. Company Overview9.8.2. Company Snapshot9.8.3. Operating Business Segments9.8.4. Product Portfolio9.8.5. Business Performance9.9. Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.9.9.1. Company Overview9.9.2. Company Snapshot9.9.3. Operating Business Segments9.9.4. Product Portfolio9.10. Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc.9.10.1. Company Overview9.10.2. Company Snapshot9.10.3. Operating Business Segments9.10.4. Product PortfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/shw12n

