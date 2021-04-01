Worldwide Cell Therapy Industry To 2027 - Increasing Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases Is Driving The Market

DUBLIN, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Therapy Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Therapy Type; Product; Technology; Application; End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global cell therapy market is expected to reach US$ 12,563.23 million by 2027 from US$ 7,260.50 million in 2019. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020-2027. The growth of the market is attributed to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising adoption of regenerative medicines, and surging number of approvals for cell-based therapies. However, the high cost of cell therapy manufacturing hinders the growth of the market.The cell therapy market, based on therapy type, is bifurcated into allogeneic and autologous. In 2019, the allogeneic segment accounted for a larger share owing to the availability of substantial number of approved products for clinical use. For instance, in 2018, Alofisel developed by TiGenix (Takeda) is the first allogeneic stem cell-based therapy approved for use in Europe.Chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders, autoimmune disorders, and cancer, are the leading causes of death and disability worldwide. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2019, nearly 6 in 10 people suffered from at least one chronic disease in the US. Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are a significant cause of mortality owing to the hectic lifestyle. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), CVDs are the number 1 cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year. Cancer is among the leading causes of mortality worldwide, and the disease affects a huge population; therefore, it acts as a huge financial burden on society. According to the WHO, in 2018, ~9.6 million deaths occurred due to cancer globally. However, growing research on developing effective treatments for the disease is positively affecting the market growth. Gene therapy and cell therapy are transforming the cancer treatment landscape; for example, Novartis Kymriah is used to treat diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. The launches of more such products would be driving the demand for cell therapy, thus driving the growth of the cell therapy market in the coming years.The COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in Wuhan ( China) in December 2019. The pandemic is causing massive disruptions in supply chains, consumer markets, and economy across the world. As the healthcare sector is focusing on saving lives of COVID-19 patients, the demand for cell therapy is reducing worldwide.Vericel Corporation; MEDIPOST; NuVasive, Inc.; Mesoblast Limited; JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.; Smith & Nephew; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Cells for Cells; Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc; and Castle Creek Biosciences, Inc. are among the companies operating in the cell therapy market.

Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the cell therapy market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global cell therapy market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1 Scope of the Study1.2 Research Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation1.3.1 Global Cell Therapy Market - By Therapy Type1.3.2 Global Cell Therapy Market - By Product1.3.3 Global Cell Therapy Market - By Technology1.3.4 Global Cell Therapy Market - By Application1.3.5 Global Cell Therapy Market - By End User1.3.6 Global Cell Therapy Market - By Geography 2. Cell Therapy Market - Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Coverage3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Primary Research 4. Global Cell therapy- Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis4.2.2 Europe- PEST Analysis4.2.3 Asia Pacific- PEST Analysis4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis4.2.5 South and Central America - PEST Analysis4.3 Expert Opinions 5. Global Cell Therapy Market - Key Industry Dynamics5.1 Key Market Drivers5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases5.1.2 Rising Adoption of Regenerative Medicines5.1.3 Increasing Number of Approvals for Cell-Based Therapies5.2 Key Market Restraints5.2.1 High Cost of Cell Therapy Manufacturing5.3 Key Market Opportunities5.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Cell Therapy in Developing Regions5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Shift Toward Automated Cell Therapy Manufacturing5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints 6. Cell therapy Market - Global Analysis6.1 Global Cell therapy Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis6.2 Global Cell therapy Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis6.3 Market Positioning 7. Cell therapy Market Analysis - By Therapy Type7.1 Overview7.2 Cell therapy Market Revenue Share, by Therapy Type (2019 and 2027)7.3 Allogeneic7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Allogeneic: Cell therapy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.4 Autologous7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Autologous: Cell therapy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 8. Cell therapy Market Analysis - By Product8.1 Overview8.2 Cell therapy Market Revenue Share, by Product (2019 and 2027)8.3 Consumables8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Consumables: Cell therapy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.4 Equipment8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Equipment: Cell therapy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.5 Systems and Software8.5.1 Overview8.5.2 Systems and Software: Cell therapy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 9. Cell therapy Market Analysis - By Technology9.1 Overview9.2 Cell therapy Market Revenue Share, by Technology (2019 and 2027)9.3 Viral Vector Technology9.3.1 Overview9.3.2 Viral Vector Technology: Cell therapy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.4 Genome Editing Technology9.4.1 Overview9.4.2 Genome Editing Technology: Cell therapy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.5 Somatic Cell Technology9.5.1 Overview9.5.2 Somatic Cell Technology: Cell therapy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.6 Cell Immortalization Technology9.6.1 Overview9.6.2 Cell Immortalization Technology: Cell therapy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.7 Cell Plasticity Technology9.7.1 Overview9.7.2 Cell Plasticity Technology: Cell therapy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.8 Three-Dimensional Technology9.8.1 Overview9.8.2 Three-Dimensional Technology: Cell therapy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 10. Cell therapy Market Analysis - By Application10.1 Overview10.2 Cell therapy Market Revenue Share, by Application (2019 and 2027)10.3 Oncology10.3.1 Overview10.3.2 Oncology: Cell therapy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)10.4 Cardiovascular10.4.1 Overview10.4.2 Cardiovascular: Cell therapy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)10.5 Orthopedic10.5.1 Overview10.5.2 Orthopedic: Cell therapy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)10.6 Wound Management10.6.1 Overview10.6.2 Wound Management: Cell therapy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)10.7 Other Applications10.7.1 Overview10.7.2 Other Applications: Cell therapy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 11. Cell therapy Market Analysis - By End User11.1 Overview11.2 Cell therapy Market Share, by End User, 2019 and 2027, (%)11.3 Hospitals11.3.1 Overview11.3.2 Hospitals: Cell therapy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)11.4 Research Institutes11.4.1 Overview11.4.2 Research Institutes: Cell therapy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)11.5 Others11.5.1 Overview11.5.2 Others: Cell therapy Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 12. Cell therapy Market - Geographic Analysis12.1 North America: Cell Therapy Market12.2 Europe: Cell therapy Market12.3 Asia Pacific: Cell Therapy Market12.4 Middle East and Africa: Cell Therapy Market12.5 South and Central America: Cell Therapy Market 13. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Cell Therapy Market13.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic13.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic13.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic13.4 Middle East & Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic13.5 South & Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 14. Cell Therapy Market- Industry Landscape14.1 Overview14.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)14.3 Organic Developments14.3.1 Overview14.4 Inorganic Developments14.4.1 Overview 15. Company Profiles15.1 Vericel Corporation15.1.1 Key Facts15.1.2 Business Description15.1.3 Products and Services15.1.4 Financial Overview15.1.5 SWOT Analysis15.1.6 Key Developments15.2 MEDIPOST15.2.1 Key Facts15.2.2 Business Description15.2.3 Products and Services15.2.4 Financial Overview15.2.5 SWOT Analysis15.2.6 Key Developments15.3 NuVasive, Inc.15.3.1 Key Facts15.3.2 Business Description15.3.3 Products and Services15.3.4 Financial Overview15.3.5 SWOT Analysis15.3.6 Key Developments15.4 Mesoblast Limited15.4.1 Key Facts15.4.2 Business Description15.4.3 Products and Services15.4.4 Financial Overview15.4.5 SWOT Analysis15.4.6 Key Developments15.5 JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.15.5.1 Key Facts15.5.2 Business Description15.5.3 Products and Services15.5.4 Financial Overview15.5.5 SWOT Analysis15.5.6 Key Developments15.6 Smith & Nephew15.6.1 Key Facts15.6.2 Business Description15.6.3 Products and Services15.6.4 Financial Overview15.6.5 SWOT Analysis15.6.6 Key Developments15.7 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company15.7.1 Key Facts15.7.2 Business Description15.7.3 Products and Services15.7.4 Financial Overview15.7.5 SWOT Analysis15.7.6 Key Developments15.8 Cells for Cells15.8.1 Key Facts15.8.2 Business Description15.8.3 Products and Services15.8.4 Financial Overview15.8.5 SWOT Analysis15.8.6 Key Developments15.9 Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc15.9.1 Key Facts15.9.2 Business Description15.9.3 Products and Services15.9.4 Financial Overview15.9.5 SWOT Analysis15.9.6 Key Developments15.10 Castle Creek Biosciences, Inc.15.10.1 Key Facts15.10.2 Business Description15.10.3 Products and Services15.10.4 Financial Overview15.10.5 SWOT Analysis15.10.6 Key Developments 16. Appendix16.1 About the Publisher16.2 Glossary of TermsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hxk6k0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-cell-therapy-industry-to-2027---increasing-prevalence-of-chronic-diseases-is-driving-the-market-301260517.html

SOURCE Research and Markets