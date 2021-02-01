Worldwide CDMO Industry To 2024 - Players Include Catalent, Recipharm And Lonza Group Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The global CDMO market is estimated to reach US$241.3 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 9.80% for the period spanning from 2020 to 2024. The factors such as increasing per capita disposable income, increasing global healthcare expenditure, rising aging population, increasing R&D spending, growing number of new drugs, rise in investments and strategic collaborations and growing demand for pharmaceutical products are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry will be challenged by stringent government regulations. A few notable trends include increasing demand for highly potent API manufacturing services, growing demand for quality by design services, growth in oncology segment, growing demand for process development CDMO services and lengthy and costly drug development process.

The global API drug market accounted for the highest share of the market and is expected to grow in future owing to growing number of biologics APIs in pipeline stage and growing adoption of multiple therapies. In terms of geographical areas, North America is the major contributor to the global CDMO market supported by growing collaborations and wide range of services provided by CDMOs. The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for CDMOs owing to highly skilled workforce and low research and development cost advantage.

The major regional markets ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America and Middle East & Africa ) have been analyzed.

, , , and & ) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players are also presented in detail.

Contract Manufacturing Organization

Pharmaceutical Companies

Consulting Firms

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction1. Introduction1.2 CDMO Services1.3 Advantages of CDMO

2. Impact of COVID-192.1 Rise in Clinical Trials

3. Global CDMO Market Analysis3.1 Global CDMO Market by Value3.2 Global CDMO Market Forecast by Value3.3 Global CDMO Market by Service3.3.1 Global API/Bulk Drugs Market by Value3.3.2 Global API/Bulk Drugs Market Forecast by Value3.3.3 Global Drug Product Manufacturing Market by Value3.3.4 Global Drug Product Manufacturing Market Forecast by Value3.3.5 Global Packaging Market by Value3.3.6 Global Packaging Market Forecast by Value3.4 Global CDMO Market by Product3.4.1 Global Biologics CDMO Market by Value3.4.2 Global Biologics CDMO Market Forecast by Value 3.4.3 Global Small Molecule CDMO Market by Value3.4.4 Global Small Molecule CDMO Market Forecast by Value 3.5 Global CDMO Market by Region

4. Regional CDMO Market Analysis4.1 North America4.1.1 North America CDMO Market by Value 4.1.2 North America CDMO Market Forecast by Value 4.2 Europe4.2.1 Europe CDMO Market by Value 4.2.2 Europe CDMO Market Forecast by Value 4.3 Asia Pacific4.3.1 Asia Pacific CDMO Market by Value 4.3.2 Asia Pacific CDMO Market Forecast by Value 4.4 Latin America4.4.1 Latin America CDMO Market by Value 4.4.2 Latin America CDMO Market Forecast by Value 4.5 Middle East & Africa4.5.1 Middle East & Africa CDMO Market by Value 4.5.2 Middle East & Africa CDMO Market Forecast by Value

5. Market Dynamics5.1 Growth Drivers5.1.1 Increasing Per Capita Disposable Income5.1.2 Increasing Global Healthcare Expenditure5.1.3 Rising Aging Population5.1.4 Increasing R&D Spending5.1.5 Growing Number of New Drugs5.1.6 Rise in Investments and Strategic Collaborations 5.1.7 Growing Demand for Pharmaceutical Products5.2 Key Trends & Developments5.2.1 Increasing Demand for Highly Potent API Manufacturing Services 5.2.2 Growing Demand for Quality by Design Services5.2.3 Growth in Oncology Segment5.2.4 Growing Demand for Process Development CDMO Services5.2.5 Lengthy and Costly Drug Development Process5.3 Challenges 5.3.1 Stringent Government Regulations

6. Competitive Landscape6.1 Global Market6.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison 6.1.2 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison

7. Company Profiles7.1 Catalent, Inc.7.1.1 Business Overview7.1.2 Financial Overview7.1.3 Business Strategies7.2 Recipharm AB 7.2.1 Business Overview7.2.2 Financial Overview7.2.3 Business Strategies7.3 Evotec SE7.3.1 Business Overview7.3.2 Financial Overview7.3.3 Business Strategies7.4 Lonza Group AG7.4.1 Business Overview7.4.2 Financial Overview7.4.3 Business Strategies7.5 Biomerieux SA 7.5.1 Business Overview7.5.2 Financial Overview7.5.3 Business Strategies7.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 7.6.1 Business Overview7.6.2 Financial Overview7.6.3 Business Strategies

