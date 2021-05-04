Worldwide Caustic Potash Industry To 2026 - Featuring UNID Company, Tessenderlo Group And Olin Corporation Among Others

DUBLIN, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Caustic Potash Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global caustic potash market reached a volume of 2.6 Million Tons in 2020. Caustic potash (KOH), also known as potassium hydroxide, is an inorganic alkaline compound that is manufactured through the electrolysis of potassium chloride solution. It is a potent base, which is widely available in different forms including flakes, pellets and powders. It is a volatile solution that generates heat when dissolved in water or alcohol. Caustic potash can be obtained in the pure form by reacting sodium hydroxide with impure potassium to form a base of potassium hydroxide and salt. It has recently emerged as an essential industrial chemical around the world and is widely used as a cleaning agent in wineries, primarily to clean the biofilms of bacteria and yeast inside the tanks.Caustic potash is employed in the food and beverage industry as a stabilizer, thickening agent and pH adjuster to prolong the shelf life of products. As caustic potash is a versatile cleaning agent, it is also used in the production of liquid soaps, lotions, shampoos and hairsprays. As compared to sodium hydroxide, potassium hydroxide soaps are more soluble in water and are considered better for the environment.

Moreover, potassium hydroxide (KOH) is medically used in the wet mount preparation of clinical specimens for microscopic visualization of fungi as well as fungal elements in hair, skin, nails and vaginal secretions. In line with this, it has been studied for efficacy and tolerability in the treatment of warts. Additionally, there is a rise in the demand for caustic potash in the agriculture sector as KOH-based fertilizers are widely utilized for increasing the crop yield and improving overall productivity. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global caustic potash market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the industry.

