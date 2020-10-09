Worldwide Catalyst Fertilizer Industry To 2027 - Featuring Quality Magnetite, QuantumSphere & Axens Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Catalyst Fertilizer Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Production Process; Metal Group; Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market was valued at US$2,423.32 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2020-2027 to reach US$ 2,992.38million by 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market.Catalysts are essential materials in the industrial production. Approximately 60% of all consumer and industrial products such as fertilizer, batteries, plastics, and pharmaceuticals are made up of catalyst. They are highly preferred in chemical processes that help in accelerating the rate of the chemical process without altering the final product. Catalyst increases output and improves process efficiency, at lower cost. Therefore, strong emphasis is given for expansion of catalyst with higher activity, to reduce environmental impact and increase longevity.A catalyst fertilizer is a highly demanded product to increase the productivity of the crop. The main function of the catalyst fertilizers is to proffer nutrients to crops and other plants. The catalyst fertilizers provide sustainable agricultural benefits to farmers, growers, consumers, and the environment. Catalyst fertilizers are utilized in the reforming process to enhance the yield of plants. Catalyst fertilizers make nutrients available for plant uptake and utilization, helping to optimize yield potential and providing outstanding grower ROI. It can also be used by growers seeking to extract nutrients locked in crop residues or trying to address soil compaction, soil salinity, and water management issues. Increasing nutrient availability, enhancing nutrient use efficiency, promoting better root growth and development, improving plant performance, and optimizing yield potential are among the prime benefits offered by the catalyst fertilizers.The COVID-19 outbreak, which began in Wuhan ( China) during December 2019, has spread around the globe at a fast pace. As of August 2020, the US, Russia, India, Brazil, Mexico and South Africa are among the worst-affected countries in terms of positive cases and reported deaths. According to the WHO figures updated in August 2020, ~25,327,098 confirmed cases and ~848,255 total deaths have been reported globally. The outbreak has affected economies and industries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Agriculture and agrochemical is one the world's major industries facing serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this pandemic. Although, China is the global manufacturing hub and is the largest raw material supplier for various industries, it is also one of the worst-affected countries by the COVID-19 pandemic. The lockdown of various plants and factories in China is affecting the global supply chains and adversely impacting the manufacturing and sales of various types of catalyst fertilizers. The overall market collapse due to COVID-19 is also affecting the catalyst fertilizer market growth due to shutting down of factories, obstacle in supply chain, and downturn in world economy. Reasons to Buy:

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Scope of the Study3.2 Research Methodology3.2.1 Data Collection:3.2.2 Primary Interviews:3.2.3 Hypothesis formulation:3.2.4 Macro-economic factor analysis:3.2.5 Developing base number:3.2.6 Data Triangulation:3.2.7 Country level data: 4. Catalyst Fertilizer Market Landscape4.1 Market Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America4.2.2 Europe4.2.3 APAC4.2.4 MEA4.2.5 SAM4.3 Expert Opinion 5. Catalyst Fertilizer Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Benefits Associated with Catalyst Fertilizers5.1.2 Increasing Demand for Food due to Growing Population5.2 Key Market Restraints5.2.1 Stringent Regulations related to Catalyst Fertilizers5.3 Key Market Opportunities:5.3.1 Rising Focus On Research And Development And Innovation Activities5.4 Key Trends:5.4.1 Increasing Demand for Liquid Catalyst Fertilizers5.5 Impact Analysis 6. Catalyst Fertilizer - Global Market Analysis6.1 Catalyst Fertilizer Market Overview6.2 Catalyst Fertilizer Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)6.3 Market Positioning - Key Market Players 7. Global Catalyst Fertilizer Market Analysis - Production Process7.1 Overview7.2 Catalyst Fertilizer Market Breakdown, By Production Process, 2019 & 20277.3 Haber-Bosch Process7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Haber-Bosch Process in Catalyst fertilizer Market, Revenue Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)7.4 Contact Process7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Contact Process in Catalyst fertilizer Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)7.5 Others7.5.1 Overview7.5.2 Others in Catalyst Fertilizer Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn) 8. Global Catalyst Fertilizer Market Analysis - Metal Group8.1 Overview8.2 Global Catalyst Fertilizer Market Breakdown, Metal group, 2019 & 20278.3 Base Metal8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Global Catalyst fertilizer Market Revenue Via Base Metal Revenue and Forecast, to 2027 (US$ Mn)8.4 Precious Metal8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Global Catalyst fertilizer Market Revenue Via Precious Metal Revenue and Forecast, to 2027 (US$ Mn) 9. Global Catalyst Fertilizer Market Analysis - By Application9.1 Overview9.2 Global Catalyst Fertilizer Market Breakdown, By Application, 2019 & 20279.3 Nitrogenous9.3.1 Overview9.3.2 Global Catalyst Fertilizer Market Revenue Via Nitrogenous Revenue and Forecast, to 2027 (US$ Mn)9.4 Phosphatic9.4.1 Overview9.4.2 Global Catalyst Fertilizer Market Revenue Via Phosphatic Revenue and Forecast, to 2027 (US$ Mn)9.5 Others9.5.1 Overview9.5.2 Global Catalyst Fertilizer Market Revenue Via Others Revenue and Forecast, to 2027 (US$ Mn) 10. Catalyst Fertilizers Market - Geographic Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 North America: Catalyst Fertilizers Market10.3 Europe: Catalyst Fertilizers Market10.4 Asia-Pacific: Catalyst Fertilizers Market10.5 Middle East and Africa: Catalyst Fertilizers Market10.6 South America: Catalyst Fertilizers Market 11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Catalyst Fertilizer Market11.1 Overview11.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.4 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.6 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 12. Industry Landscape12.1 Merger and Acquisition12.2 Business Planning and Strategy12.3 Product News 13. Key Company Profiles13.1 Clariant13.1.1 Key Facts13.1.2 Business Description13.1.3 Products and Services13.1.4 Financial Overview13.1.5 SWOT Analysis13.1.6 Key Developments13.2 DuPont de Nemours, Inc.13.2.1 Key Facts13.2.2 Business Description13.2.3 Products and Services13.2.4 Financial Overview13.2.5 SWOT Analysis13.3 Haldor Topse13.3.1 Key Facts13.3.2 Coromandel International Limited13.3.3 Products and Services13.3.4 Financial Overview13.3.5 SWOT Analysis13.3.6 Key Developments13.4 Johnson Matthey13.4.1 Key Facts13.4.2 Business Description13.4.3 Products and Services13.4.4 Financial Overview13.4.5 SWOT Analysis13.5 LKAB Minerals AB13.5.1 Key Facts13.5.2 Business Description13.5.3 Products and Services13.5.4 Financial Overview13.5.5 SWOT Analysis13.5.6 Key Developments13.6 PDIL13.6.1 Key Facts13.6.2 Business Description13.6.3 Products and Services13.6.4 Financial Overview13.6.5 SWOT Analysis13.7 Quality Magnetite13.7.1 Key Facts13.7.2 Business Description13.7.3 Products and Services13.7.4 Financial Overview13.7.5 SWOT Analysis13.8 QuantumSphere, Inc.13.8.1 Key Facts13.8.2 Business Description13.8.3 Products And Services13.8.4 Financial Overview13.8.5 SWOT Analysis13.9 Axens13.9.1 Key Facts13.9.2 Business Description13.9.3 Products And Services13.9.4 Financial Overview13.9.5 SWOT Analysis13.9.6 Key Developments13.10 Agricen13.10.1 Key Facts13.10.2 Business Description13.10.3 Products And Services13.10.4 Financial Overview13.10.5 SWOT Analysis 14. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l22qtr

