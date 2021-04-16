Worldwide Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Industry To 2025 - Competitive Analysis & Impact Of COVID-19

DUBLIN, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Market (2020-2025) by Product, Type, End user, Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Market is estimated to be USD 21.6 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 27.31 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8%. Market DynamicsThe increasing instance of cardiovascular disorders is one of the foremost factors driving the cardiac rhythm management devices market. The implantable device technology uses complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) which are vulnerable to damage by the therapeutic doses of radiation, but it can vary according to the type of device in use. This factor is one of the major factors that limits the scope of using cardiac rhythm management devices, as the implants are highly sensitive and their malfunctioning may have serious consequences. On the other hand, the high cost of these devices with limited insurance coverage is limiting the growth of the market. Market SegmentationThe Global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Market is segmented further based on Product, Type, End user and Geography.

By Product, the market is classified into ECG Devices, Implantable Loop Recorders, Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices, Cardiac Output Monitoring Devices, Event Monitors and Smart ECG Monitors.By Type, the market is classified into Defibrillators, Pacemakers and Others.By End User, the market is classified amongst Hospitals, Clinics, Cardiac Centres, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Other End Users.By Geography, North American region holds the largest share and is the dominating region in the cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management devices market followed by Europe. Recent Developments1. In October 2020, Healthcare major Abbott confirmed its launch of next-generation heart rhythm management devices in India. The company introduced its new Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) and Cardiac Resynchronisation Therapy Defibrillator (CRT-D) devices for people with abnormal heart rhythms and heart failure. The devices also offered new opportunities for patient engagement and remote monitoring through smartphone connectivity and connected applications.2. In December 2020, CardioComm, a global provider of consumer heart monitoring and electrocardiogram ("ECG") device and software solutions, confirmed its technology integration agreement with LiveCare Corp. ("LiveCare") and a Value-Added Reseller and Distribution Agreement with Alliance Tele-Med ("Alliance"), to provide integrated ECG monitoring through the LiveCare Link+ device and telemedicine platform. Company ProfilesSome of the companies covered in this report are Abbott Laboratories, Abiomed, Inc., ACS Diagnostics, Alivecor, Inc., Amiitalia, Applied Cardiac System, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Berlin Heart GmbH, Bexen Cardio, BioTelemetry, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, BPL Medical Technologies, BTL, Cardiac Science Corporation, Cardionet Inc., General Electric Company (GE), Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Jarvik Heart, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lepu Medical Technology, etc. Competitive QuadrantThe report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Why buy this report?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Report Description1.1 Study Objectives 1.2 Market Definition1.3 Currency1.4 Years Considered1.5 Language1.6 Key Stakeholders 2 Research Methodology2.1 Research Process2.2 Data Collection and Validation2.2.1 Secondary Research2.2.2 Primary Research2.3 Market Size Estimation2.4 Assumptions of the Study2.5 Limitations of the Study 3 Executive Summary 4 Market Overview4.1 Introduction 4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Drivers4.2.2 Rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease4.2.3 Availability of reimbursement for CM & CRM devices4.2.4 Launch of innovative products by market players4.2.5 Increasing investments, funds, and grants for research on CM & CRM devices4.2.6 Growing preference for wearable cardiac devices4.3 Restraints4.3.1 Frequent product recalls 4.4 Opportunities4.4.1 Measures to reduce infections caused due to CIEDs4.5 Challenges4.5.1 Risk of associated cyber security vulnerabilities4.5.2 Stringent regulatory requirements delaying the approval of cardiac devices4.5.3 Dearth of skilled professionals with expertise in electrocardiography and cardiac rhythm management devices4.6 Trends 5 Market Analysis5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.2 Impact of COVID-195.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis6 Global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Market, By Product6.1 Introduction6.2 ECG Devices6.3 Implantable Loop Recorders6.4 Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices6.5 Cardiac Output Monitoring Devices6.6 Event Monitors6.7 Smart ECG Monitors 7 Global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Market, By Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Defibrillators 7.3 Pacemakers7.4 Others 8 Global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Market, By End User8.1 Introduction8.2 Hospitals8.3 Clinics, Cardiac Centers, and Ambulatory Surgery Centers8.4 Other End Users 9 Global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Market, By Geography9.1 Introduction9.2 North America9.2.1 US9.2.2 Canada9.2.3 Mexico9.3 South America9.3.1 Brazil9.3.2 Argentina9.4 Europe9.4.1 UK9.4.2 France9.4.3 Germany9.4.4 Italy9.4.5 Spain9.4.6 Rest of Europe9.5 Asia-Pacific9.5.1 China9.5.2 Japan9.5.3 India9.5.4 Indonesia9.5.5 Malaysia9.5.6 South Korea9.5.7 Australia9.5.8 Russia9.5.9 Rest of APAC9.6 Rest of the World9.6.1 Qatar9.6.2 Saudi Arabia9.6.3 South Africa9.6.4 United Arab Emirates9.6.5 Latin America 10 Competitive Landscape10.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant10.2 Market Share Analysis10.3 Competitive Scenario10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions10.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships10.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements10.3.4 Investments & Funding 11 Company Profiles11.1 Abbott Laboratories11.2 Abiomed, Inc.11.3 ACS Diagnostics11.4 Alivecor, Inc.11.5 Amiitalia11.6 Applied Cardiac System11.7 Asahi Kasei Corporation11.8 Berlin Heart GmbH11.9 Bexen Cardio11.10 BioTelemetry11.11 Biotronik SE & Co. KG11.12 Boston Scientific Corporation11.13 BPL Medical Technologies11.14 BTL11.15 Cardiac Science Corporation11.16 Cardionet Inc.11.17 General Electric Company (GE)11.18 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.11.19 Jarvik Heart, Inc.11.20 Koninklijke Philips N.V.11.21 Lepu Medical Technology11.22 LivaNova PLC11.23 Medtronic plc11.24 MeTrax GmbH11.25 MicroPort Scientific Corporation11.26 Mortara Instrument, Inc.11.27 Narang Medical Limited11.28 Nihon Kohden Corporation11.29 OSI Systems, Inc.11.30 OSYPKA11.31 Philips Healthcare11.32 Progetti Srl11.33 ReliantHeart Inc.11.34 SCHILLER AG11.35 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics11.36 Shree Pacetronix11.37 Siemens AG11.38 Spacelabs healthcare11.39 St. Jude Medical, Inc.11.40 Stryker Corporation11.41 Zoll Medical Corporation 12 Appendix12.1 QuestionnaireFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r66uku

