Worldwide Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Industry To 2026 - Key Players Include Cytec Industries, Formosa Plastics And Hexcel Among Others

The global carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2021-2026). The carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) refers to a composite material that consists of a polymer matrix fortified with fibers. Epoxy, polyester, nylon and vinyl are some of the commonly used CFRPs, which are usually produced by the infusion of the resin with a carbon fiber reinforcement. They are also manufactured through various other processes, such as layup, pultrusion and winding, compression and injection, etc. These plastics exhibit numerous physical properties, such as impact resistance, fatigue resistance, high tensile strength, durability and minimal weight. Owing to this, they find extensive applications in the manufacturing of sports equipment, aerospace and automotive components, protective helmets, blades of wind turbines and construction materials.The continuous growth in the aerospace industry, along with the increasing product demand for the manufacturing of lightweight automotive components, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In comparison to the traditionally used materials, such as aluminum and steel, CFRPs aid in the manufacturing of environment-friendly and lightweight components with improved fuel economy and higher efficiencies. Extensive utilization of CFRP in the production of various building and construction materials is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Columns, piers, pylons and reinforcing structures are manufactured using CFRP, owing to its durability and resistance against electromagnetic interference. Other factors, including the growing demand for high-performance products in the defense sector and the increasing product utilization in surgical implants and other medical applications, are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Cytec Industries Inc., DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings B.V., Formosa Plastics Corporation, Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, SGL Carbon SE, Teijin Limited., Toray Industries, Inc., etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the raw materials?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the manufacturing process?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Raw Materials6.1 Polyacrylonitrile6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Pitch-based6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Rayon-based6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Type7.1 Thermoset7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Major Types7.1.2.1 Epoxy Resin7.1.2.2 Polyester Resin7.1.2.3 Vinyl Resin7.1.3 Market Forecast7.2 Thermoplastic7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Major Types7.2.2.1 Polyurethane7.2.2.2 Polyether Ether Ketone7.2.2.3 Polyethersulfone7.2.3 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Process8.1 Layup8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Pultrusion and Filament Winding8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Resin Transfer8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Injection and Compression Moulding8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Others8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Application9.1 Aerospace & Defense9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Automotive9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Wind Energy9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Civil Engineering9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Sporting Goods9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast9.6 Electrical and Electronics9.6.1 Market Trends9.6.2 Market Forecast9.7 Marine Applications9.7.1 Market Trends9.7.2 Market Forecast9.8 Others9.8.1 Market Trends9.8.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region 11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis 14 Price Indicators 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 Cytec Industries Inc.15.3.1.1 Company Overview15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio15.3.2 DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings B.V.15.3.2.1 Company Overview15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio15.3.2.3 Financials15.3.3 Formosa Plastics Corporation15.3.3.1 Company Overview15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio15.3.3.3 Financials15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.4 Hexcel Corporation15.3.4.1 Company Overview15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio15.3.4.3 Financials15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings15.3.5.1 Company Overview15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio15.3.5.3 Financials15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.6 SGL Carbon SE15.3.6.1 Company Overview15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio15.3.6.3 Financials15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.7 Teijin Limited.15.3.7.1 Company Overview15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio15.3.7.3 Financials15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.8 Toray Industries Inc.15.3.8.1 Company Overview15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio15.3.8.3 Financials15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

