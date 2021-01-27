Worldwide Carbon Fiber Bike Industry To 2025 - Featuring Colnago, CUBE-BIKES & Giant Manufacturing Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carbon Fiber Bike Market Research Report by Type (Mountain Bikes and Road Bikes), by Application (Bicycle Racing and Bicycle Touring) - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market is expected to grow from USD 2,642.30 Million in 2020 to USD 3,653.16 Million by the end of 2025.This research report categorizes the Carbon Fiber Bike to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the Carbon Fiber Bike Market is examined across Mountain Bikes and Road Bikes.

Based on Application, the Carbon Fiber Bike Market is examined across Bicycle Racing and Bicycle Touring.

Based on Geography, the Carbon Fiber Bike Market is examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas region surveyed across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , South Korea , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market including Colnago Srl, CUBE-BIKES, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., LOOK Cycle International SAS, MARMOT BIKE, Merida & Centurion Germany GmbH, SwiftCarbon, Trek Bicycle Corporation, TYRELL BIKES, and XDS Bikes.COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market?6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface1.1. Objectives of the Study1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage1.3. Years Considered for the Study1.4. Currency & Pricing1.5. Language1.6. Limitations1.7. Stakeholders 2. Research Methodology2.1. Research Process2.1.1. Define: Research Objective2.1.2. Determine: Research Design2.1.3. Prepare: Research Instrument2.1.4. Collect: Data Source2.1.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation2.1.6. Formulate: Data Verification2.1.7. Publish: Research Report2.1.8. Repeat: Report Update2.2. Research Execution2.2.1. Initiation: Research Process2.2.2. Planning: Develop Research Plan2.2.3. Execution: Conduct Research2.2.4. Verification: Finding & Analysis2.2.5. Publication: Research Report2.3. Research Outcome 3. Executive Summary3.1. Introduction3.2. Market Outlook3.3. Application Outlook3.4. Type Outlook3.5. Geography Outlook3.6. Competitor Outlook 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-194.3. Geographic Growth Opportunities 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.2. Restraints5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.4. Challenges5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.2.5. Industry Rivalry 6. Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market, By Type6.1. Introduction6.2. Mountain Bikes6.3. Road Bikes 7. Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market, By Application7.1. Introduction7.2. Bicycle Racing7.3. Bicycle Touring 8. Americas Carbon Fiber Bike Market8.1. Introduction8.2. Argentina8.3. Brazil8.4. Canada8.5. Mexico8.6. United States 9. Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Bike Market9.1. Introduction9.2. Australia9.3. China9.4. India9.5. Indonesia9.6. Japan9.7. Malaysia9.8. Philippines9.9. South Korea9.10. Thailand 10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Carbon Fiber Bike Market10.1. Introduction10.2. France10.3. Germany10.4. Italy10.5. Netherlands10.6. Qatar10.7. Russia10.8. Saudi Arabia10.9. South Africa10.10. Spain10.11. United Arab Emirates10.12. United Kingdom 11. Competitive Landscape11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix11.1.1. Quadrants11.1.2. Business Strategy11.1.3. Product Satisfaction11.2. Market Ranking Analysis11.3. Market Share Analysis11.4. Competitive Scenario11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement11.4.4. Investment & Funding11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 12. Company Usability Profiles12.1. Colnago Srl12.2. CUBE-BIKES12.3. Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.12.4. LOOK Cycle International SAS12.5. MARMOT BIKE12.6. Merida & Centurion Germany GmbH12.7. SwiftCarbon12.8. Trek Bicycle Corporation12.9. TYRELL BIKES12.10. XDS Bikes 13. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1up3m1

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-carbon-fiber-bike-industry-to-2025---featuring-colnago-cube-bikes--giant-manufacturing-among-others-301216062.html

SOURCE Research and Markets