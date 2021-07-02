Worldwide Carbon Capture And Storage Industry To 2026 - Growing Focus On Reducing CO2 Emissions Is Driving The Market

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carbon Capture and Storage Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global carbon capture and storage market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global carbon capture and storage market to grow with a CAGR of 12.46% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on carbon capture and storage market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.The report on carbon capture and storage market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global carbon capture and storage market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global carbon capture and storage market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. Report Findings 1) Drivers

Growing focus on reducing CO2 emissions

Increasing demand for CO2-EOR techniques

2) Restraints

High initial cost & feasibility associated with new projects

3) Opportunities

Large number of upcoming projects in the Asia Pacific region

Segment CoveredThe global carbon capture and storage market is segmented on the basis of technology, and application. The Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market by Technology

Pre-combustion

Post Combustion

Oxy-fuel Combustion

The Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market by Application

Oil and Gas

Chemical Processing

Power Generation

Others

What does this Report Deliver?1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the carbon capture and storage market .2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the carbon capture and storage market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global carbon capture and storage market . The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify. Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface1.1. Report Description1.2. Research Methods1.3. Research Approaches 2. Executive Summary2.1. Carbon Capture and Storage Market Highlights2.2. Carbon Capture and Storage Market Projection2.3. Carbon Capture and Storage Market Regional Highlights 3. Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market Overview3.1. Introduction3.2. Market Dynamics3.2.1. Drivers3.2.2. Restraints3.2.3. Opportunities3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Carbon Capture and Storage Market3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Technology3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Carbon Capture and Storage Market 4. Carbon Capture and Storage Market Macro Indicator Analysis 5. Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market by Technology5.1. Pre-combustion5.2. Post Combustion5.3. Oxy-Fuel Combustion 6. Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market by Application6.1. Oil and Gas6.2. Chemical Processing6.3. Power Generation6.4. Others 7. Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market by Region 2020-20267.1. North America7.1.1. North America Carbon Capture and Storage Market by Technology7.1.2. North America Carbon Capture and Storage Market by Application7.1.3. North America Carbon Capture and Storage Market by Country7.2. Europe7.2.1. Europe Carbon Capture and Storage Market by Technology7.2.2. Europe Carbon Capture and Storage Market by Application7.2.3. Europe Carbon Capture and Storage Market by Country7.3. Asia-Pacific7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Carbon Capture and Storage Market by Technology7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Carbon Capture and Storage Market by Application7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Carbon Capture and Storage Market by Country7.4. RoW7.4.1. RoW Carbon Capture and Storage Market by Technology7.4.2. RoW Carbon Capture and Storage Market by Application7.4.3. RoW Carbon Capture and Storage Market by Sub-region 8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market8.2. Companies Profiled8.2.1. Exxon Mobil8.2.2. General Electric8.2.3. Halliburton8.2.4. Schlumberger Limited8.2.5. Siemens8.2.6. NRG Energy, Inc.8.2.7. Shell Cansolv8.2.8. Dakota Gasification Company8.2.9. Japan CCS Co., Ltd. 8.2.10. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f25bvz

