Worldwide Cannabis Testing Industry To 2027 - High Growth Potential In Untapped Emerging Economies

The global cannabis testing market was valued at $1,029 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $2,445 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.9%. Cannabis testing refers to the analysis that an individual sample of cannabis may be examined to determine THC, CBD, and terpene levels as well as for contaminants and impurities such as residual solvents, mold, disease, pests or pesticide residue. Each individual state and municipality can impose its own standards & regulations for what needs to be tested and printed on cannabis labels. Furthermore, individual growers may opt for more stringent standards and go as far as to have their samples tested for CBC and CBG levels. This testing can be performed only by certified chemists and lab technicians.Rising demand for cannabis legalization in several countries for medical purposes and increase in adoption of LIMS in cannabis testing laboratories are the key factors driving the growth of the cannabis testing market. Furthermore, collaborations between major companies are also expected to boost the market growth. However, high startup cost for cannabis testing laboratories is expected to restrain the growth of the market. These laboratories have to make significant investments in procuring and maintaining high-priced, advanced analytical equipment. Conversely, emerging economies across developing regions, such as LATAM and Asia-Pacific, are expected to provide new opportunities for market players in future.The global cannabis testing market is segmented based on product, test type, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the cannabis testing market is classified into instruments, consumables, and software. Instruments are further classified into chromatography instruments and spectroscopy instruments. Furthermore, chromatography instruments segment is subdivided into liquid chromatography and gas chromatography. Spectroscopy instruments segment is bifurcated into mass spectrometry instruments and atomic spectroscopy. By test type, it is categorized into heavy metal testing, microbial analysis, potency testing, residual screening, and others. Furthermore, by end user, it is divided into cannabis cultivators/growers, cannabis drug manufacturers, and others. Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global cannabis testing market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides a quantitative analysis for the period of 2019-2027 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities in these regions.

Key market players have been profiled in the report and their strategies have been analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global cannabis testing market.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by closely following key product positioning and monitoring the top contenders within the global cannabis testing market framework.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 2: MARKET OVERVIEW2.1. Market definition and scope2.2. Key findings2.2.1. Top investment pockets2.2.2. Top winning strategies, 20192.3. Top player positioning, 20192.4. Porter's five forces analysis2.5. Market dynamics2.5.1. Drivers2.5.1.1. Growing demand for cannabis legalization in several countries for medical purpose2.5.1.2. Increase in adoption of LIMS in cannabis testing laboratories2.5.1.3. Collaborations between major companies2.5.2. Restraints2.5.2.1. High start-up costs for cannabis testing laboratories2.5.3. Opportunities2.5.3.1. High growth potential in untapped emerging economies2.5.4. Impact analysis2.6. COVID-19 impact analysis on the cannabis testing market CHAPTER 3: CANNABIS TESTING MARKET, BY PRODUCT3.1. Overview3.1.1. Market size and forecast3.2. Instruments3.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities3.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region3.2.3. Market analysis, by country3.2.4. Instruments market size and forecast, by type3.2.4.1. Chromatography instruments3.2.5. Chromatography instruments market size and forecast, by type3.2.5.1.1. Liquid chromatography3.2.5.1.2. Market size and forecast3.2.5.1.3. Gas chromatography3.2.5.1.4. Market size and forecast3.2.5.2. Spectroscopy instruments3.2.6. Spectroscopy instruments market size and forecast, by type3.2.6.1.1. Mass spectrometry instruments3.2.6.1.2. Market size and forecast3.2.6.1.3. Atomic spectroscopy instruments3.2.6.1.4. Market size and forecast3.3. Consumables3.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities3.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region3.3.3. Market analysis, by country3.4. Software3.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities3.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region3.4.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 4: CANNABIS MARKET, BY TEST TYPE4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market size and forecast4.2. Heavy metal testing4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.2. Market analysis, by country4.3. Microbial analysis4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.2. Market analysis, by country4.4. Potency testing4.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region4.4.2. Market analysis, by country4.5. Residual screening4.5.1. Market size and forecast, by region4.5.2. Market analysis, by country4.6. Others4.6.1. Market size and forecast, by region4.6.2. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: CANNABIS MARKET, BY END USER5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market size and forecast5.2. Cannabis cultivators/growers5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.2. Market analysis, by country5.3. Cannabis drug manufacturers5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.2. Market analysis, by country5.4. Others5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region5.4.2. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: CANNABIS TESTING MARKET, BY REGION CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES7.1. Agilent Technologies Inc.7.1.1. Company overview7.1.2. Company snapshot7.1.3. Operating business segments7.1.4. Product portfolio7.1.5. Business performance7.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments7.2. Danaher Corporation7.2.1. Company overview7.2.2. Company snapshot7.2.3. Operating business segments7.2.4. Product portfolio7.2.5. Business performance7.3. MERCK KGAA7.3.1. Company overview7.3.2. Company snapshot7.3.3. Operating business segments7.3.4. Product Portfolio7.3.5. Business performance7.4. Perkin Elmer7.4.1. Company overview7.4.2. Company snapshot7.4.3. Operating business segments7.4.4. Product portfolio7.4.5. Business performance7.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments7.5. Restek Corporation7.5.1. Company overview7.5.2. Company snapshot7.5.3. Operating business segments7.5.4. Product portfolio7.6. SC Laboratories7.6.1. Company overview7.6.2. Company snapshot7.6.3. Operating business segments7.6.4. Product portfolio7.7. Shimadzu Coporation7.7.1. Company overview7.7.2. Company snapshot7.7.3. Operating business segments7.7.4. Product portfolio7.7.5. Business performance7.7.6. Key strategic moves and developments7.8. Steep Hill7.8.1. Company overview7.8.2. Company snapshot7.8.3. Operating business segments7.8.4. Product portfolio7.8.5. Key strategic moves and developments7.9. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.7.9.1. Company overview7.9.2. Company snapshot7.9.3. Operating business segments7.9.4. Product portfolio7.9.5. Business performance7.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments7.10. Water Corporation7.10.1. Company overview7.10.2. Company snapshot7.10.3. Operating business segments7.10.4. Product portfolio7.10.5. Business performanceFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/reports/5341579/cannabis-testing-market-by-product-test-type-and?utm_source=CI&utm_medium=PressRelease&utm_code=95hxfn&utm_campaign=1548339+-+Worldwide+Cannabis+Testing+Industry+to+2027+-+High+Growth+Potential+in+Untapped+Emerging+Economies&utm_exec=jamu273prd

