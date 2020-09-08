Worldwide Cancer Vaccines Industry To 2027 - Featuring Advaxis, Amgen & Dynavax Technologies Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cancer Vaccines Market by Technology, Type, Indication and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cancer vaccines market was valued at $4,188 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $7,303 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Vaccine is a biological preparation that strengthens the immune system and provides acquired immunity against a specific pathogen. Cancer vaccines are popularly used to treat various types of cancers such as breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, and cervical cancer. In addition, it offers numerous benefits as it can stop the growth of tumor cells, prevents cancer relapse, and destroys tumor cells that are left behind after treatment. There are two types of vaccines available in market, namely, preventive cancer vaccines and therapeutic cancer vaccines. Preventive cancer vaccines are traditional cancer vaccines used in healthy people to prevent cancer. Therapeutic cancer vaccines are type of immunotherapy vaccines used for metastatic prostate cancer, human papillomavirus (HPV), and hepatitis B virus.The factors that drive the cancer vaccines market are rise in prevalence of cancer such as breast cancer, prostate cancer, and cervical, lung cancer globally, and surge in investments and governmental funding for the development of cancer vaccines by manufacturers. In addition, increase in cancer vaccines usage combined with other therapies, surge in demand for cancer vaccines, the rise in public awareness toward benefits of cancer vaccines, increase in prevalence of human papilloma virus (HPV) infections, and launch of new cancer vaccines further fuel market growth. However, high cost for developing cancer vaccines and longer time span required for manufacturing a single vaccine are anticipated to restrict market growth. Furthermore, growth in transition from prophylactic to therapeutic cancer vaccines is expected to offer lucrative opportunities in the near future.The global cancer vaccines market is segmented on the basis of technology, type, indication, end user, and region. By technology, the market is categorized into dendritic cells (DC) cancer vaccines, recombinant cancer vaccines, antigen/adjuvant cancer vaccines, and viral vector & DNA cancer vaccines. By type, it is bifurcated into preventive cancer vaccines and therapeutic cancer vaccines. By indication, it is classified into cervical cancer, prostate cancer, and others. By end user, it is divided into pediatric and adult. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2019 to 2027, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of four regions are provided to determine the existing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

Key Players

Advaxis Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation

Generex Biotechnology Corporation

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd

Merck & Co., Inc.

Sanpower Group Co. Ltd. (Dendereon Corporation)

UbiVac

Vaccinogen, Inc.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1: Introduction Chapter 2: Executive Summary Chapter 3: Market Overview3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Key Findings3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets.3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies3.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis3.4. Regulatory Framework3.4.1. Fda3.4.2. Ce Mark3.4.3. Therapeutic Goods Administration (Tga)3.4.4. Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (Mhlw)3.5. Market Share Analysis, 20193.6. Market Dynamics3.6.1. Drivers3.6.1.1. Rise in Prevalence of Human Papilloma Virus (Hpv) Cancer3.6.1.2. Increase in Administration of Prophylactic Cancer Vaccines3.6.1.3. Rise in Development of New Cancer Vaccines3.6.1.4. Launch and Approval of New Cancer Vaccines in the Market3.6.2. Restraints3.6.2.1. High Cost and Longer Timelines Required for Development of Cancer Vaccines3.6.3. Opportunities3.6.3.1. High Growth Prospects in Emerging Markets3.6.4. Impact Analysis Chapter 4: Cancer Vaccines Market, by Technology4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast4.2. Dendritic Cells (Dc) Cancer Vaccines4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.2.3. Market Analysis by Country4.3. Recombinant Cancer Vaccines4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.3.3. Market Analysis by Country4.4. Antigen/Adjuvent Cancer Vaccines4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.4.3. Market Analysis by Country4.5. Viral Vector and Dna Cancer Vaccines4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.5.3. Market Analysis by Country Chapter 5: Cancer Vaccines Market, by Types5.1. Overview5.2. Market Size and Forecast5.3. Preventive Cancer Vaccines5.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.3.2. Market Analysis, by Country5.4. Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines5.4.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.4.2. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 6: Cancer Vaccines Market, by Indication6.1. Overview6.2. Market Size and Forecast6.3. Cervical Cancer6.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.3.2. Market Analysis, by Country6.4. Prostate Cancer6.4.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.4.2. Market Analysis, by Country6.5. Other Indications6.5.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.5.2. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 7: Cancer Vaccines Market, by End-user7.1. Overview7.2. Market Size and Forecast7.3. Pediatrics7.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region7.3.2. Market Analysis, by Country7.4. Adults7.4.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region7.4.2. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 8: Cancer Vaccines Market, by Region8.1. Overview8.1.1. Market Size and Forecast8.2. North America8.3. Europe8.4. Asia-Pacific8.5. LAMEA Chapter 9: Company Profiles9.1. Advaxis Inc.9.1.1. Company Overview9.1.2. Company Snapshot9.1.3. Operating Business Segments9.1.4. Product Portfolio9.1.5. Business Performance9.1.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments9.2. Amgen Inc.9.2.1. Company Overview9.2.2. Company Snapshot9.2.3. Operating Business Segments9.2.4. Product Portfolio9.2.5. Business Performance9.3. Dynavax Technologies Corporation9.3.1. Company Overview9.3.2. Company Snapshot9.3.3. Operating Business Segments9.3.4. Product Portfolio9.3.5. Business Performance9.4. Generex Biotechnology Corporation9.4.1. Company Overview9.4.2. Company Snapshot9.4.3. Operating Business Segments9.4.4. Product Portfolio9.4.5. Business Performance9.5. GlaxoSmithKline plc (Gsk)9.5.1. Company Overview9.5.2. Company Snapshot9.5.3. Operating Business Segments9.5.4. Product Portfolio9.5.5. Business Performance9.5.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments9.6. Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd9.6.1. Company Overview9.6.2. Company Snapshot9.6.3. Operating Business Segments9.6.4. Product Portfolio9.7. Merck & Co. Inc.9.7.1. Company Overview9.7.2. Company Snapshot9.7.3. Operating Business Segments9.7.4. Product Portfolio9.7.5. Business Performance9.7.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments9.8. Sanpower Group Co. Ltd. (Dendereon Corporation)9.8.1. Company Overview9.8.2. Company Snapshot9.8.3. Operating Business Segments9.8.4. Product Portfolio9.8.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments9.9. Ubivac9.9.1. Company Overview9.9.2. Company Snapshot9.9.3. Operating Business Segments9.9.4. Product Portfolio9.9.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments9.10. Vaccinogen, Inc.9.10.1. Company Overview9.10.2. Company Snapshot9.10.3. Operating Business Segments9.10.4. Product PortfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7bpvbq

