Worldwide Cancer Microbiome Sequencing Industry To 2031 - Decreasing Cost Of Sequencing Is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cancer Microbiome Sequencing Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cancer Microbiome Sequencing Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is driven by certain factors, which include increasing emphasis on the microbiome's potential in the field of cancer, growing cancer prevalence, and decreasing cost of sequencing are fueling the growth of the global cancer microbiome sequencing market.

Furthermore, biotechnology companies are focusing on the development of robust cancer microbiome sequencing solutions for applications, including diagnostics and translational research, further supporting end-users to unravel insights pertaining to the intricacies associated with the role of human microbiomes in cancer manifestation and progression. The development of cancer microbiome sequencing products and services by the companies in collaboration with research institutions is expected to offer value-based care to cancer patients in the forthcoming years.

Within the research report, the market is segmented on the basis of offering, application, technology, end-users, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.

Competitive Landscape

The exponential rise in the number of cancer cases worldwide has created a buzz among the biotechnology companies to further invest in the development of innovative cancer microbiome sequencing tools, which is expected to offer better patient outcomes in the field of cancer. Due to the expansive product portfolio and massive geographical presence, Illumina, Inc. has been the leading player in the cancer microbiome sequencing ecosystem.

Key Questions Answered

How is cancer microbiome sequencing revolutionizing the field of cancer?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global cancer microbiome sequencing market?

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global cancer microbiome sequencing market?

How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the global cancer microbiome sequencing ecosystem?

What are the key development strategies that are being implemented by the major players in order to sustain themselves in the competitive market?

What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions pertaining to the use of cancer microbiome sequencing?

What are the potential entry barriers, which are expected to be faced by the companies willing to enter a particular region?

How is each segment of the market expected to grow during the forecast period 2021-2031, and what is the anticipated revenue to be generated by each of the segments?

What are the growth opportunities for the cancer microbiome sequencing companies in the region of their operation?

Who are the leading players with significant offerings in the global cancer microbiome sequencing market?

Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and why?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Product Definition

2 Research Scope

3 Research Methodology

4 Global Cancer Microbiome Sequencing Market Overview4.1 Definitions4.2 Emerging Applications of Cancer Microbiome Sequencing4.3 Addressable Market Size and Growth Potential ($Million), 2020-20314.3.1 North America4.3.2 Europe4.3.3 Asia-Pacific4.3.4 Latin America4.3.5 Rest-of-the-World4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Cancer Microbiome Sequencing Market

5 Global Cancer Microbiome Sequencing Market: Industry Analysis5.1 Overview5.2 Legal Requirements and Framework in the U.S.5.3 Legal Requirements and Framework in Europe5.4 Legal Requirements and Framework in Asia-Pacific5.4.1 China5.4.2 Japan5.5 Return on Investment (RoI) Analysis

6 Global Cancer Microbiome Sequencing Market Dynamics6.1 Overview6.2 Impact Analysis6.3 Iceberg Analysis6.4 Market Drivers6.5 Market Restraints6.6 Opportunities

7 Competitive Landscape7.1 Overview7.2 Mergers and Acquisitions7.3 Synergistic Activities7.4 Product Launch and Upgradations7.5 Product Approval7.6 Business Expansion and Funding7.7 Market Share Analysis (2019 and 2020)7.8 Growth Share Analysis7.8.1 By Prominent Companies7.8.2 By Technology7.8.3 By Application

8 Global Cancer Microbiome Sequencing Market, by Offering ($Million), 2021-20318.1 Overview8.2 Products8.2.1 Kits and Assays8.2.2 Software8.3 Services

9 Global Cancer Microbiome Sequencing Market, by Application ($Million), 2021-20319.1 Overview9.2 Diagnostics 9.2.1 Colon Cancer9.2.2 Oral Cancer9.2.3 Cervical Cancer9.2.4 Other Cancer Types9.3 Translational Research

10 Global Cancer Microbiome Sequencing Market, by Technology ($Million), 2021-203110.1 Overview10.2 Sequencing10.2.1 Next-Generation Sequencing10.2.1.1 Sequencing by Synthesis10.2.1.2 Sequencing by Ligation10.2.1.3 Other NGS Technologies10.2.2 Sanger Sequencing10.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction10.4 Other Technologies

11 Global Cancer Microbiome Sequencing Market, by End User ($Million), 2021-203111.1 Overview11.2 Academic and Research Institutions11.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies11.4 Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories11.5 Other End Users

12 Global Cancer Microbiome Sequencing Market, by Region ($Million), 2021-203112.1 Overview12.2 North America12.2.1 U.S.12.2.2 Canada12.3 Europe12.3.1 Germany12.3.2 France12.3.3 U.K.12.3.4 Italy12.3.5 Spain12.3.6 Switzerland12.3.7 Rest-of- Europe12.4 Asia-Pacific12.4.1 China12.4.2 India12.4.3 Japan12.4.4 Australia12.4.5 South Korea12.4.6 Singapore12.4.7 Rest-of- Asia-Pacific12.5 Latin America12.5.1 Brazil12.5.2 Mexico12.5.3 Rest-of- Latin America12.6 Rest-of-the-World

13 Company Profile13.1 Overview13.2 Illumina, Inc.*13.2.1 Company Overview13.2.2 Role of Illumina, Inc. in the Global Cancer Microbiome Sequencing Market13.2.3 Financials13.2.4 Key Insights about the Financial Health of the Company13.2.5 SWOT Analysis13.3 QIAGEN N.V.13.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.13.5 Viome, Inc.13.6 Cosmos ID13.7 Novogene Corporation13.8 Psomagen, Inc13.9 Oxford Nanopore Sequencing13.10 Micronoma13.11 PerkinElmer Genomics13.12 Invivo Diagnostics13.13 Zymo Research Corp13.14 Metabiomics13.15 Other Companies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hgjzy8

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-cancer-microbiome-sequencing-industry-to-2031---decreasing-cost-of-sequencing-is-driving-growth-301429060.html

SOURCE Research and Markets