Worldwide C5 Complement Inhibitors Drug Industry To 2026 - Detailed Profiles Of Current Market Trends

DUBLIN, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global C5 Complement Inhibitors Drug Market Opportunity, Drug Price, Sales & Clinical Trials Insight 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides comprehensive insight on clinical and non-clinical factors that are driving the global C5 Complement Inhibitors market and its impact on the global pharmaceutical market landscape. The report has been prepared in a view to deeply profile the current market trends along with the sales insight on 3 commercially available C5 Complement Inhibitors with their regional level revenue, market share and the clinical profile.

Report Highlights:

Global C5 Complement Inhibitors Drug Market Opportunity: > USD 15 Billion

Global C5 Complement Inhibitors Drug Market Absolute Growth: 65% (2017 -2020)

Global C5 Complement Inhibitors Drug Market Growth In 2020: 21% (> USD 5 Billion )

) Commercially Available C5 Complement Inhibitors Drugs: 3 (Soliris, Ultomiris & Elizaria)

Soliris (Eculizumab) Sales In 2020: > USD 3 Billion

Global pharmaceutical marketplace is undergoing subtle changes with respect to the need of the patient population. The entire pharmaceutical industry is packed with effective therapeutics against different types of diseases and eventually the availability of hundreds of therapies and thousands of therapeutic agents in the commercial market has eventually made the global pharmaceutical market worth trillion-dollar size. Although, the global pharmaceutical market is packed with excessive number of therapies, but for the development of the market to an extensive level, researchers have come across with a novel and impressive therapeutic class known as C5 complement inhibitor therapy which targets one of the most important immune system pathways.

The arrival of C5 complement inhibitor drug market for the need of the patient population all over the world is believed to be capable of bearing all the challenges that the pharmaceutical industry has been witnessing for long period of time. Not only cancer, but the therapeutic approach developed by the researchers few years back is believed to be having subtle impact on several different kidney diseases and many more that have huge mortality rate. Over a small period of time, the respective therapeutic approach is also being focused by some of the big pharmaceutical players which indeed have led to a traditional increase in the rate of research and development activities for the same.

It is predicted that in the next few years of time period, the entire therapeutic approach which at the current period of time is only having few clinical drugs will be packed with excessive number of inhibitors, driving the way of the respective therapy market to become one of the pioneering leaders. Some of the parameters that are estimated to get improved with coming time for the substantial improvement of the overall therapy are: R&D productivity, inhibitor cost reduction, as well as influx of major pharmaceutical players and biotech companies, focused towards adapting the therapeutic approach for further investigation against different diseases with high mortality and prevalence rate.

The report predicts that the therapeutic approach despite of being completely novel, when compared with other old and traditional therapies is accelerating at a very high rate with respect to market size and opportunities. In addition, the global sales of the C5 complement inhibitor drug market is growing at steadily, apparently depicting the increase in the consumption rate of the drugs by the patients. Exclusive demand of the therapeutic approach such as C5 complement inhibitor therapy and the presence of few inhibitor drugs in the market is also predicted to align the entire market toward becoming more dynamic and drastic. It is predicted that in the next few years, several investigational drugs will enter late-stage clinical development phase, which will eventually cause a projectile inclination in the rate of market growth and opportunities highly lacking in the current pharmaceutical industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to C5 Complement Inhibitors1.1 Overview1.2 Evolution of C5 Complement Inhibitors

2. Mechanism of C5 Complement Inhibitors2.1 Mechanism of Complement Activation2.2 Inhibition of C5 Complement

3. Global C5 Complement Inhibitors Market Sales Insight3.1 Current Market Scenario3.2 Future Market Opportunity3.3 Market Opportunity by Indication3.3.1 Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria3.3.2 Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome3.3.3 Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder3.3.4 Generalized Myasthenia Gravis

4. Global C5 Complement Inhibitors Clinical Trials Overview4.1 By Company4.2 By Country4.3 By Patient Segment4.4 By Phase

5. US - C5 Complement Inhibitors Market Analysis5.1 Current Market Scenario5.2 Future Market Opportunity

6. Europe - C5 Complement Inhibitor Market Analysis6.1 Current Market Scenario6.2 Future Market Opportunity

7. Asia Pacific - C5 Complement Inhibitor Market Analysis7.1 Current Market Scenario7.2 Future Market Opportunity

8. Soliris (Eculizumab)8.1 Overview8.2 Patent Exclusivity & Designations8.3 Dosage & Price Analysis8.3.1 Branded (Soliris)8.3.2 Biosimilar (Elizaria)8.4 Global Sales Analysis8.5 Soliris Regional Sales Analysis8.5.1 US8.5.2 Europe8.5.3 Asia Pacific8.5.4 Rest of World

9. Ultomiris (Ravulizumab)9.1 Overview9.2 Patent Exclusivity & Designation9.3 Dosage & Price Analysis9.4 Global Sales Analysis9.5 Soliris Regional Sales Analysis9.5.1 US9.5.2 Europe9.5.3 Asia Pacific9.5.4 Rest of World

10. Global C5 Complement Inhibitors Clinical Trials Insight10.1 Preclinical10.2 Phase-I10.3 Phase-II10.4 Phase-II/III10.5 Phase-III

11. Marketed C5 Complement Inhibitors Clinical Insight11.1 Eculizumab11.2 Ravulizumab11.3 Eculizumab Biosimilar

12. C5 Complement Inhibitors Market Dynamics12.1 C5 Complement Inhibitors Market Drivers12.2 Challenges for C5 Complement Inhibitor Market

13. C5 Complement Inhibitor Market Future Outlook

14. Competitive Landscape14.1 Amgen14.2 Akari Therapeutics14.3 CANbridge Pharmaceuticals14.4 ChemoCentryx14.5 Generium14.6 IVERIC Bio14.7 Novartis14.8 Roche14.9 Samsung Bioepis14.10 UCB

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h28x2m

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-c5-complement-inhibitors-drug-industry-to-2026---detailed-profiles-of-current-market-trends-301283558.html

SOURCE Research and Markets