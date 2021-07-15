Worldwide Bulk Liquid Global Industry To 2030 - Featuring Tankstar, Kenan Advantage Group And Foodliner Among Others

DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bulk Liquid Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Major players in the bulk liquids trucking market are Tankstar USA, Kenan Advantage Group, Inc, Foodliner, Quality Distribution, Trimac Transportation Services, Heniff Transportation Systems, A&R Logistics, Superior Bulk Logistics, Groendyke Transport, and Ruan.The global bulk liquids market is expected to grow from $43.86 billion in 2020 to $47.13 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $60.82 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.6%.The bulk liquids trucking market consists of sales of bulk liquids trucking services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide over-the-road transportation of bulk liquids. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.Electronic Logging Devices (ELD) is increasingly being adopted by the trucking industry to regulate the working hours of the truck drivers. An electronic logging device is a technology used by drivers of commercial motor vehicles (CMVs) to automatically record driving time and Hours of service (HOS) records, capture data on the vehicle's engine, movement, and miles driven. Increased digitization and the use of telematics technology are also boosting growth in the market. The USA is among the early adopter of this technology and has mandated ELD for all commercial vehicles. As of December 2019, all vehicles are expected to be using ELDs to track hours of service in the USA. In June 2019, Canada has also announced mandating of ELD which will come into action in 2021.The bulk liquids market covered in this report is segmented by liquid type into edible liquids; non-edible liquids and by end-use into chemical; dairy; beverages; others.In December 2019, Heniff Transportation, a US-based liquid bulk transportation leader, acquired Superior Bulk Logistics for an undisclosed amount. This deal will help Heniff Transportation to develop a giant bulk carrier along with improved customer service capabilities. Superior Bulk Logistics is a US-based company leading in innovative bulk truck transportation and logistics services. It was founded in 1966.Increasing production and consumption of chemicals drives the demand for bulk liquids transportation market. According to the American Chemical Council, tons of products are supplied to the chemicals industry through rail, truck, waterborne modes, and pipelines. In 2018, nearly 970 million tons of products were transported to the American chemical industry. Moreover, according to the Eurostat statistics released in November 2020, the production and consumption of hazardous chemicals in the EU stood at 222.6 million tons and 5 million tons in 2018. Therefore, high production and consumption of chemicals and related products are projected to generate high demand for bulk liquids trucking transportation and subsequently fueling the growth of the market.The driver shortage is one of the major factors restricting the growth of the bulk liquid trucking market. According to the American Trucking Associations report of 2019, there is a need for 60,000 more commercial drivers to keep America's trucking industry moving. The report also suggests that the industry needs to hire an average of 110,000 drivers per year in order to meet both increasing demands for new truck drivers and to replace retiring drivers. The severe scarcity of drivers is negatively impacting the growth of the bulk liquid trucking market. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Bulk Liquid Market Characteristics 3. Bulk Liquid Market Trends and Strategies 4. Impact of COVID-19 on Bulk Liquid 5. Bulk Liquid Market Size and Growth5.1. Global Bulk Liquid Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion 5.1.1. Drivers of the Market 5.1.2. Restraints on the Market 5.2. Global Bulk Liquid Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 5.2.1. Drivers of the Market 5.2.2. Restraints on the Market 6. Bulk Liquid Market Segmentation

