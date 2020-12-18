Worldwide Building Information Modeling Industry To 2025 - Featuring ABB, AECOM And Autodesk Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Building Information Modeling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global building information modeling market grew at a CAGR of around 15% during 2014-2019. Building information modeling (BIM) refers to software that gives architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) professionals adequate insights to plan, design, construct and manage buildings and infrastructure. It enables them to collaborate and create an accurate virtual model of a building and exchange data between different project parties. It aids in analyzing the quantitative and qualitative aspects of the construction, such as cost estimation, time requirement, and component procurement. Besides this, it also helps in undertaking operations post project completion, such as maintenance issues and project lifecycle management.Due to rapid urbanization and a growing population, there is a significant rise in construction activities across the globe. This, in confluence with the increasing infrastructural projects, is positively influencing the sales of BIM solutions. Moreover, there is an increase in the adoption of BIM on account of its numerous advantages over other existing tools, such as CAD systems and paper-based design and modeling. For instance, it facilitates users to create an accurate and precise geometric virtual model with all the components and structures involved. Apart from this, technological advancements enabling data management at remote servers and inter-coordination between users is strengthening the market growth.Factors such as improving construction productivity, increasing trend of the internet of things (IoT) and stringent regulations about the usage of BIM by governments are also fueling the market growth. However, the market is experiencing a decline in the sales of BIM software on account of the surging cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), lockdowns implemented by various countries and consequent halt in construction projects worldwide. The market is expected to experience growth once normalcy is regained. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global building information modeling market to continue its strong growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ABB Ltd., AECOM, Autodesk Inc., Aveva Group Plc (Schneider Electric), Beck Technology Ltd., Bentley Systems Incorporated, Dassault Systemes SE, Hexagon AB, Nemetschek SE and Trimble Inc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global building information modeling market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global building information modeling market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the offering type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use sector?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global building information modeling market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Building Information Modeling Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Offering Type6.1 Software6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Services6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode7.1 On-premises7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Cloud-based7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Application8.1 Preconstruction8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Construction8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Operations8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Application9.1 Commercial9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Residential9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Industrial9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by End User10.1 Architects and Engineers10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Contractors and Developers10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast10.3 Others10.3.1 Market Trends10.3.2 Market Forecast 11 Market Breakup by Region11.1 North America11.1.1 United States11.1.1.1 Market Trends11.1.1.2 Market Forecast11.1.2 Canada11.1.2.1 Market Trends11.1.2.2 Market Forecast11.2 Asia Pacific11.2.1 China11.2.1.1 Market Trends11.2.1.2 Market Forecast11.2.2 Japan11.2.2.1 Market Trends11.2.2.2 Market Forecast11.2.3 India11.2.3.1 Market Trends11.2.3.2 Market Forecast11.2.4 South Korea11.2.4.1 Market Trends11.2.4.2 Market Forecast11.2.5 Australia11.2.5.1 Market Trends11.2.5.2 Market Forecast11.2.6 Indonesia11.2.6.1 Market Trends11.2.6.2 Market Forecast11.2.7 Others11.2.7.1 Market Trends11.2.7.2 Market Forecast11.3 Europe11.3.1 Germany11.3.1.1 Market Trends11.3.1.2 Market Forecast11.3.2 France11.3.2.1 Market Trends11.3.2.2 Market Forecast11.3.3 United Kingdom11.3.3.1 Market Trends11.3.3.2 Market Forecast11.3.4 Italy11.3.4.1 Market Trends11.3.4.2 Market Forecast11.3.5 Spain11.3.5.1 Market Trends11.3.5.2 Market Forecast11.3.6 Russia11.3.6.1 Market Trends11.3.6.2 Market Forecast11.3.7 Others11.3.7.1 Market Trends11.3.7.2 Market Forecast11.4 Latin America11.4.1 Brazil11.4.1.1 Market Trends11.4.1.2 Market Forecast11.4.2 Mexico11.4.2.1 Market Trends11.4.2.2 Market Forecast11.4.3 Others11.4.3.1 Market Trends11.4.3.2 Market Forecast11.5 Middle East and Africa11.5.1 Market Trends11.5.2 Market Breakup by Country11.5.3 Market Forecast 12 SWOT Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Strengths12.3 Weaknesses12.4 Opportunities12.5 Threats 13 Value Chain Analysis 14 Porters Five Forces Analysis14.1 Overview14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers14.4 Degree of Competition14.5 Threat of New Entrants14.6 Threat of Substitutes 15 Price Analysis 16 Competitive Landscape16.1 Market Structure16.2 Key Players16.3 Profiles of Key Players16.3.1 ABB Ltd.16.3.1.1 Company Overview16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio 16.3.2 AECOM16.3.2.1 Company Overview16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio16.3.2.3 Financials16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.3 Autodesk Inc.16.3.3.1 Company Overview16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio 16.3.3.3 Financials16.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.4 Aveva Group Plc (Schneider Electric)16.3.4.1 Company Overview16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio16.3.4.3 Financials16.3.5 Beck Technology Ltd.16.3.5.1 Company Overview16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio 16.3.6 Bentley Systems Incorporated16.3.6.1 Company Overview16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio 16.3.7 Dassault Systemes SE16.3.7.1 Company Overview16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio16.3.7.3 Financials16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.8 Hexagon AB16.3.8.1 Company Overview16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio 16.3.8.3 Financials16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.9 Nemetschek SE16.3.9.1 Company Overview16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio16.3.9.3 Financials 16.3.10 Trimble Inc.16.3.10.1 Company Overview16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 16.3.10.3 Financials 16.3.10.4 SWOT AnalysisFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b05xwq

