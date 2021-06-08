Worldwide Bronopol Industry To 2026 - Featuring BASF, Fuijan Shaowu And Symbolic Pharma Among Others

DUBLIN, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bronopol Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bronopol market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Bronopol is a colorless, water-soluble organic compound, produced by the bromination of di(hydroxymethyl)-nitromethane. It is supplied as crystals or crystalline powder, which is usually available in the shades of white and pale yellow, depending on the grade of iron content. It is highly active against bacteria, fungi and yeasts and has high purity and tensile strength. Its biocidal uses include disinfection, product preservation, along with the preservation of fibers, leather and rubber. Due to its antimicrobial properties, it is extensively used for manufacturing medicines, cosmetics and personal care products such as lotions, makeup, perfumes and shampoos. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global bronopol market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.Increasing demand for drinkable water across the globe is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Bronopol is widely used in several water treatment plants to meet this ever-increasing demand as it kills various types of bacteria present in the water and makes it fit for drinking. Since water forms an indispensable part of industrial and residential activities, it is further contributing to the product demand. Moreover, industrial water systems are a potential environment for bacterial growth and bronopol assists in preventing contamination through corrosion and slime in industrial water recirculating plants. Additionally, increasing health awareness among consumers regarding the diseases caused by water-borne pathogens and bacterial growth is catalyzing the market growth. Also, rising activities in the oil and gas sector where bronopol is used to prevent corrosion due to bacterial contamination in hydraulic fracturing equipment are driving the product demand.This report provides a deep insight into the global bronopol market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the bronopol market in any manner.

Competitive Landscape:The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being BASF, Fujian Shaowu, Gayathri Chemicals and Agencies, The Dow Chemical Company, Symbolic Pharma, Shanghai Rich Chemicals, Sharon laboratories, Mani Agro Chemicals, Sai Supreme Chemicals, BQ Technology (HK) Company, Wuhan Fortuna Chemical, Weifang Haihua Yuanda Fine Chemicals, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global bronopol market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global bronopol industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global bronopol industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the form?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global bronopol industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global bronopol industry?

What is the structure of the global bronopol industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global bronopol industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Bronopol Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Type5.5 Market Breakup by Form5.6 Market Breakup by Application5.7 Market Breakup by Region5.8 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Type6.1 Coagulants and Flocculants6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Biocides and Disinfectants6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 PH Adjusters and Stabilizers6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Inhibitors6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Defoaming Agents6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast6.6 Others6.6.1 Market Trends6.6.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Form7.1 Liquid7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Solid7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Application8.1 Water Treatment8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Formulators8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Oil and Gas8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Paper and Pulp8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Paints, Coating and Adhesives8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast8.6 Others8.6.1 Market Trends8.6.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 North America9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Asia Pacific9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Europe9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Latin America9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Middle East and Africa9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast 10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 13 Price Analysis 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 BASF14.3.2 Fujian Shaowu14.3.3 Gayathri Chemicals and Agencies14.3.4 The Dow Chemical Company14.3.5 Symbolic Pharma14.3.6 Shanghai Rich Chemicals14.3.7 Sharon laboratories14.3.8 Mani Agro Chemicals14.3.9 Sai Supreme Chemicals 14.3.10 BQ Technology (HK) Company 14.3.11 Wuhan Fortuna Chemical 14.3.12 Weifang Haihua Yuanda Fine Chemicals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t350zw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-bronopol-industry-to-2026---featuring-basf-fuijan-shaowu-and-symbolic-pharma-among-others-301308110.html

SOURCE Research and Markets