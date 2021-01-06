Worldwide Board Games Market To 2026 - Adoption Of Digital-First Approach Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Board Games Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The board games market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 13% during the period 2021-2026.The market has been experiencing popularity and acceptance among players despite intense competition from digital entertainment sources. However, the eruption of the COVID-19 pandemic has contracted the market slightly. Turbulences in the supply chain and restrict imposition of lockdowns across the globe have adversely affected retail board games. Cafes facilitating board games have witnessed a steep decline in footfall after the easing of lockdown restrictions across the world. These cafes in the US region have witnessed a 35% decline in footfall. However, there are several reasons for the significant growth of the global board games market, including the emergence of board game conventions, gaming cafes, and nerd culture. The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the board games market during the forecast period:

Adoption of Digital-first Approach

Introduction of Strategic Products

Board Games Conventions

Incorporation of Learning Quotient

The study considers the present scenario of the board games market and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market. Global Board Games Market SegmentationThe global board games market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, themes, distribution, geography. Puzzles have remained an exciting and most dominating sources of board game products over the last few decades. They also have an educational value for children in several age groups, which is increasing their adoption. With major vendors constituting a small portion of the market share, independent domestic vendors across the globe account for the majority of market shares.On account of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has not only led to the closure of retail marketplaces but also the cancellation of several mega events and gaming conventions has drastically affected the board games market. Educational games gained popularity among parents owing to the closure of schools with the online sale increasing by 18% across the globe. However, the sales from retail outlets declined during Q2 and Q3 2020, recurring an estimated of over $50 million to market revenue in 2020. The segment is expected to reach $13 billion by 2026 due to the relevancy of these games among modern parents.Board games are sold through online and retail distribution networks, including specialty stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, mass-market players, department stores, small chain stores, free-standing toy stores, catalog stores, and other non-tracked retail outlets. The sale of board games via retail stores such as supermarkets and specialty stores has always remained high across the globe. Although the trend of online is growing, a significant share of board game distribution takes place through mass-market players and specialty stores. However, with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sale from retail sales has gone down drastically. Stores across the world have suffered an immense loss due to lockdowns and restrictions. Key Questions Answered1. What revenue figures are the board games market expected to reach during the forecast period 2021-2026?2. Which region has experienced maturity during the forecast period?3. What was the board games market size of India in 2020?4. Who are the leading vendors? What are the threats to the new entrants in the market?5. How is the revenue of the board games market share affected due to the COVID-19 outbreak? 