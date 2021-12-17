Worldwide BMX Bikes Industry To 2030 - Featuring Cult Crew, Fit Bike And Haro Bikes Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "BMX Bikes Market by Top Tube Length, Application and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

BMX biking is considered a modern day sporting due to the active involvement of a smaller & lighter weight bicycle required for the commencement of the sport.

BMX bikes, which are used in sports are smaller in size as compared to the traditional bicycles and at the same time are more efficient as compared to any other bicycle. Numerous products have been offered by different companies, which are inclined toward the production of BMXs, which supplemented the growth of the global market.The BMX bikes market has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to increasing trend of sporting activities to be carried out across the globe.The global BMX bike market report has been segmented on the basis of top tube length, application, distribution channel, and region. Moreover, based on the top tube length, the market has been divided into bikes having frame length less than 18 inch, 18-20 inch, 20-22 inch, and 22 inch & above.

Based on application, the market has been fragmented into sports, fitness, and others. Based on distribution channel, the market has been bifurcated into online and offline. By region, the market report has been studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players analyzed in the BMX Bikes market include Cult Crew, Elite BMX, Fit Bike Co., Haro Bikes, Kink, MafiaBikes, Pacific Cycles, Stolen BMX, GT Bicycles, and Redline Bicycles. Key Benefits

This study presents analytical depiction of the global BMX bikes market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2030 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key findings3.2.1. Top impacting factors3.2.2. Top investment pockets3.3. Porter's five forces analysis3.3.1. Moderate-to-high bargaining power of suppliers3.3.2. Low-to-moderate threat of new entrants3.3.3. Low-to-high threat of substitutes3.3.4. Moderate-to-high intensity of rivalry3.3.5. Moderate bargaining power of buyers3.4. Market share analysis, 2020 (%)3.5. Key player positioning, 20203.6. Competitive Landscape3.6.1. Competitive dashboard3.6.2. Value chain analysis3.7. Market dynamics3.7.1. Drivers3.7.1.1. Implementation of government regulations to encourage the use of bikes3.7.1.2. Growth in interest in cycling as a fitness & recreational activity3.7.1.3. Consumer inclination toward use of e-bikes as an eco-friendly & efficient solution for commute3.7.2. Restraints3.7.2.1. High cost of bikes3.7.3. Opportunities3.7.3.1. Improvement in bicycling infrastructure3.7.3.2. Rising trend for connected bicycles3.8. COVID-19 Impact Analysis3.8.1. Evolution of outbreaks3.8.1.1. SARS3.8.1.2. COVID-193.8.2. Micro-economic impact analysis3.8.2.1. Consumer trend3.8.2.2. Technology trend3.8.2.3. Regulatory trend3.8.3. Macro-economic impact analysis3.8.3.1. GDP3.8.3.2. Import/export analysis3.8.3.3. Employment index3.8.4. Impact on the BMX bikes industry analysis CHAPTER 4: BMX BIKES MARKET, BY TOP TUBE LENGTH4.1. Overview4.2. Less than 18 Inch4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market analysis by country4.3.18-20 Inch4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market analysis by country4.4.20-22 inch4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.4.3. Market analysis by country 4.5.22 Inch & above4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.5.3. Market analysis by country CHAPTER 5: BMX BIKES MARKET, BY APPLICATION5.1. Overview5.2. Sports5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel5.2.4. Market analysis by country5.3. Fitness5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel5.3.4. Market analysis by country5.4. Others5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.4.3. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel5.4.4. Market analysis by country CHAPTER 6: BMX BIKES MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL6.1. Overview6.2. Online6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.2.3. Market analysis by country6.3. Offline6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.3.3. Market analysis by country CHAPTER 7: BMX BIKES MARKET, BY REGION CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES8.1. CULT CREW8.1.1. Company overview8.1.2. Company snapshot8.1.3. Product portfolio8.2. Elitebmx8.2.1. Company overview8.2.2. Company snapshot8.2.3. Product portfolio8.3. Fitbikeco.8.3.1. Company overview8.3.2. Company snapshot8.3.3. Product portfolio8.4. GT Bicycles8.4.1. Company overview8.4.2. Company snapshot8.4.3. Product portfolio8.4.4. Key strategic moves and developments8.5. Haro Bikes8.5.1. Company overview8.5.2. Company snapshot8.5.3. Product portfolio8.5.4. Key strategic moves and developments8.6. Kink BMX8.6.1. Company overview8.6.2. Company snapshot8.6.3. Product portfolio8.7. Mafiabike8.7.1. Company overview8.7.2. Company snapshot8.7.3. Product portfolio8.8. PACIFIC CYCLES8.8.1. Company overview8.8.2. Company snapshot8.8.3. Product portfolio8.9. Redline Bicycles8.9.1. Company overview8.9.2. Company snapshot8.9.3. Product portfolio8.10. Stolen Brand8.10.1. Company overview8.10.2. Company snapshot8.10.3. Product portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tkje4x

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-bmx-bikes-industry-to-2030---featuring-cult-crew-fit-bike-and-haro-bikes-among-others-301447412.html

SOURCE Research and Markets