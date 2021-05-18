Worldwide Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Industry To 2026 - Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition And Forecasts

DUBLIN, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market - Analysis By Product (Kits and Reagents, Instruments), Application (Disease Screening, Blood Grouping), End User, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights,...

The Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 2192.55 Million in the year 2020. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing demand for donor screening are some of the major factors driving the market growth. Rising cases of road accidents, trauma, and surgeries have also led to significant demand for transfusion, thus, driving the market.

In addition, there is an increasing risk of Transfusion-Transmitted Infections (TTIs) that has led to high demand for donor screening.

The demand for blood transfusion has experienced an upsurge since the past several years, which is attributed to a large number of patients undergoing surgical procedures for various chronic diseases, such as aplastic anemia, sickle cell anemia and leukemia. This has prompted key players to focus on research & development for advanced instruments, assays and kits in blood banks and hospitals.

The field of Blood Transfusion Diagnostics and blood banking continues to evolve as new infectious agents emerge and as there is increased recognition of non-infectious hazards of transfusion.

Increased risk associated with blood transfusion in certain patient population, such as those critically ill or undergoing cardiac surgery has brought a new desire to understand better the beneficial and adverse effects of blood transfusion and of the blood storage lesion, with the continued goal to improve transfusion therapy.

The recent COVID-19 pandemic has presented expansion opportunities for the market. A series of plasma transfusion trials are being conducted in the United States.

Practitioners extract the liquid medium from recovered patients and introduce it to infected ones. This "convalescent plasma" is anticipated to boost the immunity of patients battling the disease.

The report analyses the market by value (USD Million).

The report analyses the market by product (Kits & Reagents, Instruments).

The report analyses the market by application (Disease Screening, Blood Grouping).

The report analyses the market by end user (Hospitals, Blood Banks and Others).

The market has been analysed By Region ( North America , Europe , Asia Pacific ) and By Country ( United States , Canada , Germany , France , U.K, Italy , China , Japan , India , South Korea ).

, , ) and By Country ( , , , , U.K, , , , , ). The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of the attractiveness of the market and also presented by region, by Streaming Type, Component and by End Users.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., F Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Danaher, Hologic Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Promega Corporation, Bio Kit.

The report presents the analysis of the market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

1. Report Scope and Methodology1.1 Scope of the Report1.2 Research Methodology1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market: Product Outlook

4. Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market: Sizing and Forecast4.1 Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026

5. Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Segmentation - By Product, By Application, By End User5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market: By Product5.1.1 Kits & Reagents - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)5.1.2 Instruments - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market: By Application Type5.2.1 Disease Screening - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)5.2.2 Blood Grouping - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)5.3 Competitive Scenario of Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market: By End user5.3.1 Hospitals - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)5.3.2 Blood Banks - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)5.3.3 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6. Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market: Regional Analysis6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market: By Region

7. North America Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

8. Europe Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

9. Asia Pacific Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

10. Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Dynamics10.1 Drivers10.2 Restraints10.3 Trends

11. Market Attractiveness11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market - By Product, 202611.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market - By Application Type, 202611.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market - By End User, 202611.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market - By Region, 2026

12. Competitive Landscape12.1 Major Technological Innovations, Mergers & Acquisitions and Role of Manufacturers12.2 Market Share Analysis

13. Regulatory Compliance

14. Company Analysis14.1 Abbott Laboratories14.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.14.3 F Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.14.4 Market Attractiveness14.5 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics14.6 Danaher14.7 Hologic Inc14.8 Quest Diagnostics14.9 Promega Corporation14.10 Bio Kit

