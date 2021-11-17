Worldwide Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Industry To 2031 - Featuring Omron Healthcare, Welch Allyn And American Diagnostic Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the global blood pressure monitoring devices market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. The report provides revenue of the global blood pressure monitoring devices market for the period 2017-2031, considering 2020 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global blood pressure monitoring devices market from 2021 to 2031.The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary researches. Primary research involved bulk of the research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with key opinion leaders, industry leaders, and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the blood pressure monitoring devices market.Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various attributes of the global blood pressure monitoring devices market.The report includes an elaborate executive summary along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Moreover, the report throws light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global blood pressure monitoring devices market. These serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global blood pressure monitoring devices market.The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global blood pressure monitoring devices market. Key players operating in the global blood pressure monitoring devices market have been identified and each one of these has been profiled in terms of various attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are the attributes of players in the global blood pressure monitoring devices market profiled in this report. Key Questions Answered in Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Report

What is the sales/revenue generated by blood pressure monitoring devices across all regions during the forecast period?

What are the opportunities in the global blood pressure monitoring devices market?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the market?

Which regional market is set to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which device segment is expected to generate the highest revenue globally in 2031? Which segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

What are the market positions of different companies operating in the global market?

Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Assumptions and Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary: Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.1.1. Application Definition4.1.2. Industry Evolution/Developments4.2. Overview4.3. Market Dynamics4.3.1. Drivers4.3.2. Restraints4.3.3. Opportunities4.4. Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-20314.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn) 5. Key Insights5.1. Value Chain Analysis5.2. Patent Landscape5.3. Blood Pressure Monitoring: Comparative Study5.4. COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market 6. Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by Device6.1. Introduction & Definition6.2. Key Findings/Developments6.3. Market Value Forecast, by Device, 2017-20316.3.1. Sphygmomanometers6.3.1.1. Mercury Sphygmomanometers6.3.1.2. Aneroid Sphygmomanometers6.3.1.3. Digital Sphygmomanometers6.3.2. Automatic Blood Pressure Monitors6.3.3. Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors6.3.4. Blood Pressure Transducers6.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Device 7. Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user7.1. Introduction & Definition7.2. Key Findings/Developments7.3. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-20317.3.1. Hospitals & Clinics7.3.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers7.3.3. Homecare Settings7.3.4. Others7.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-user 8. Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region8.1. Key Findings8.2. Market Value Forecast, by Region8.2.1. North America8.2.2. Europe8.2.3. Asia Pacific8.2.4. Latin America8.2.5. Middle East & Africa8.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Country/Region

9. North America Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast9.1. Introduction9.2. Market Value Forecast, by Device, 2017-20319.3. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-20319.4. Market Value Forecast, by Country, 2017-20319.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis

10. Europe Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast10.1. Introduction10.2. Market Value Forecast, by Device, 2017-203110.3. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-203110.4. Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-203110.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis

11. Asia Pacific Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast11.1. Introduction11.2. Market Value Forecast, by Device, 2017-203111.3. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-203111.4. Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-203111.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis

12. Latin America Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast12.1. Introduction12.2. Market Value Forecast, by Device, 2017-203112.3. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-203112.4. Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-203112.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis

13. Middle East & Africa Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Analysis and Forecast13.1. Introduction13.2. Market Value Forecast, by Device, 2017-203113.3. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-203113.4. Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-203113.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis

14. Competition Landscape14.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (by tier and size of companies)14.2. Market Share Analysis, by Company, 201914.3. Company Profiles14.3.1. Omron Healthcare, Inc.14.3.1.1. Company Description14.3.1.2. Business Overview14.3.1.3. Strategic Overview14.3.1.4. SWOT Analysis14.3.2. Koninklijke Philips N.V.14.3.2.1. Company Description14.3.2.2. Business Overview14.3.2.3. Strategic Overview14.3.2.4. SWOT Analysis14.3.3. GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)14.3.3.1. Company Description14.3.3.2. Business Overview14.3.3.3. Strategic Overview14.3.3.4. SWOT Analysis14.3.4. Welch Allyn, Inc. (Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.)14.3.4.1. Company Description14.3.4.2. Business Overview14.3.4.3. Strategic Overview14.3.4.4. SWOT Analysis14.3.5. American Diagnostic Corporation14.3.5.1. Company Description14.3.5.2. Business Overview14.3.5.3. Strategic Overview14.3.5.4. SWOT Analysis14.3.6. SPENGLER14.3.6.1. Company Description14.3.6.2. Business Overview14.3.6.3. Strategic Overview14.3.6.4. SWOT Analysis14.3.7. Spacelabs Healthcare14.3.7.1. Company Description14.3.7.2. Business Overview14.3.7.3. Strategic Overview14.3.7.4. SWOT Analysis14.3.8. Bosch + Sohn GmbH u. Co. KG14.3.8.1. Company Description14.3.8.2. Business Overview14.3.8.3. Strategic Overview14.3.8.4. SWOT Analysis14.3.9. Withings SA14.3.9.1. Company Description14.3.9.2. Business Overview14.3.9.3. Strategic Overview14.3.9.4. SWOT Analysis 14.3.10. SunTech Medical, Inc. (Halma plc)14.3.10.1. Company Description14.3.10.2. Business Overview14.3.10.3. Strategic Overview14.3.10.4. SWOT Analysis 14.3.11. A&D Medical14.3.11.1. Company Description14.3.11.2. Business Overview14.3.11.3. Strategic Overview14.3.11.4. SWOT Analysis 14.3.12. Schiller AG14.3.12.1. Company Description14.3.12.2. Business Overview14.3.12.3. Strategic Overview14.3.12.4. SWOT Analysis

