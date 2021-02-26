Worldwide Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Industry To 2028 - Increasing Awareness About Diabetes Preventive Care Is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Self-monitoring, Continuous), by End-use (Hospitals, Home Care, Diagnostic Centers), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blood glucose monitoring devices market size is expected to reach 19.6 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2028. The market growth is propelled by the rising diabetes prevalence worldwide and increasing geriatric population. Moreover, rising awareness about diabetes preventive care and new product launches are expected to boost market growth.Blood glucose monitoring (BGM) devices are used to measure blood glucose levels in diabetes patients. These devices help in analyzing glucose level pattern as it provides continuous and real-time blood sugar reading. It also helps patients to decide the amount of food intake and dosage of insulin. Furthermore, factors such as sedentary lifestyle, consumption of junk food and alcohol, smoking, and surge in the need for safer and faster diagnosis are propelling the market growth.Obesity is also one of the major factors in propelling the prevalence of diabetes. According to the WHO, over 650 million people were obese in 2016 and this number is expected to grow further during the forecast period. Additionally, the market is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period due to the continuous efforts for diabetes control by government and healthcare organizations, such as the International Diabetes Federation (IDF). Such organizations provide the required expertise and support diabetes awareness campaigns through a network of stakeholders and partners. Moreover, increasing health care funding is anticipated to propel the market growth. Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Report Highlights

North America held the largest market share in 2020 owing to favorable reimbursement policies, local presence of key players, and supportive government initiatives.

held the largest market share in 2020 owing to favorable reimbursement policies, local presence of key players, and supportive government initiatives. Based on product, the self-monitoring devices segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a significant pace over the forecast period. The testing strips segment of self-monitoring devices held the largest share of more than 40.0% in 2020 and is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

The continuous blood glucose monitoring devices segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

By end-use, the home care segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope1.1 Research Methodology1.2 Information Procurement1.2.1 Purchased database1.2.2 Internal database1.2.3 Secondary sources1.2.4 Primary research1.2.5 Details of primary research1.2.5.1 Data for primary interviews in North America1.2.5.2 Data for primary interviews in Europe1.2.5.3 Data for primary interviews in APAC1.2.5.4 Data for primary interviews in Latin America1.2.5.5 Data for primary interviews in MEA1.3 Information or Data Analysis1.3.1 Data analysis models1.4 Market Formulation & Validation Chapter 2 Executive Summary2.1 Market Summary Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope3.1 Market lineage outlook3.1.1 Parent market outlook3.1.2 Related/ancillary market outlook3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.3 User Perspective Analysis by Stage3.3.1 Consumer behavior analysis3.3.2 Market influencer analysis3.4 List of Key End Users, by region, by product, by country3.5 Regulatory Framework3.5.1 Reimbursement framework3.5.2 Standards & compliances3.6 Market Dynamics3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis3.6.1.1 Rising geriatric population worldwide3.6.1.2 Increasing number of diabetes patients3.6.1.3 Increasing awareness about diabetes preventive care3.7 Market Restraint Analysis3.7.1 High cost of devices3.7.2 Industry Challenges3.8 Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices: Market Analysis Tools3.8.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's3.8.1.1 Supplier power3.8.1.2 Buyer power3.8.1.3 Substitution threat3.8.1.4 Threat from new entrant (low)3.8.1.5 Competitive rivalry3.8.2 PESTEL Analysis3.8.2.1 Political landscape3.8.2.2 Environmental landscape3.8.2.3 Social landscape3.8.2.4 Technology landscape3.8.2.5 Legal landscape3.9 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis3.9.1 Joint ventures3.9.2 Mergers & acquisitions3.9.3 Licensing & partnership3.9.4 Technology collaborations3.9.5 Strategic divestments3.10 Market entry strategies Chapter 4 Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis4.1 Blood Glucose Monitoring devices: Product Analysis4.2 Self-monitoring Devices4.2.1 Self-monitoring devices market, by type, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)4.2.2 Blood glucose meters4.2.2.1 Blood glucose meters market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)4.2.3 Testing strips4.2.3.1 Testing strips market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)4.2.4 Lancets4.2.4.1 Lancets market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)4.3 Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices4.3.1 Continuous blood glucose monitoring devices market, by type, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)4.3.2 Sensors4.3.2.1 Sensors market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)4.3.3 Transmitter and receiver4.3.3.1 Transmitter and receiver market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)4.3.4 Insulin pumps4.3.4.1 Insulin pumps market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 5 Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis5.1 Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market: End-use Analysis5.2 Hospitals5.2.1 Hospitals blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)5.3 Home Care5.3.1 Home care blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)5.4 Diagnostic centers5.4.1 Diagnostic centers blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 6 Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis6.1 Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market: Regional Movement Analysis6.2 North America6.2.1 North America blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.2.2 U.S.6.2.2.1 U.S. blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.2.3 Canada6.2.3.1 Canada blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.3 Europe6.3 Europe blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.3.1 U.K.6.3.1.1 U.K. blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.3.2 Germany6.3.2.1 Germany blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.3.3 France6.3.3.1 France blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.3.4 Italy6.3.4.1 Italy blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.3.5 Spain6.3.5.1 Spain blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.3.6 Poland6.3.6.1 Poland blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.3.7 Russia6.3.7.1 Russia blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.3.8 Ukraine6.3.8.1 Ukraine blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.3.9 Belarus6.3.9.1 Belarus blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million) 6.3.10 Turkey6.3.10.1 Turkey blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.4 Asia Pacific6.4.1 Asia Pacific blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.4.2 Japan6.4.2.1 Japan blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.4.3 China6.4.3.1 China blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.4.4 South Korea6.4.4.1 South Korea blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.4.5 India6.4.5.1 India blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.4.6. Australia6.4.6.1 Australia blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.4.7. Kazakhstan6.4.7.1 Kazakhstan blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.4.8. Uzbekistan6.4.8.1 Uzbekistan blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.5 Latin America6.5.1 Latin America blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.5.2 Brazil6.5.2.1 Brazil blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.5.3 Mexico6.5.3.1 Mexico blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.5.4 Argentina6.5.4.1 Argentina blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.5.5 Colombia6.5.5.1 Colombia blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.6. Middle East and Africa6.6.1 Middle East and Africa blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.6.2 South Africa6.6.2.1 South Africa blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.6.3 Saudi Arabia6.6.3.1 Saudi Arabia blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.6.4 UAE6.6.4.1 UAE blood glucose monitoring devices market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 7 Company Profiles7.1 Abbott Laboratories7.1.1 Company Overview7.1.2 Financial Performance7.1.3 Product Benchmarking7.1.4 Strategic Initiatives7.2 Medtronic plc7.2.1 Company Overview7.2.2 Financial Performance7.2.3 Product Benchmarking7.2.4 Strategic Initiatives7.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.7.3.1 Company Overview7.3.2 Financial Performance7.3.3 Product Benchmarking7.3.4 Strategic Initiatives7.4 Bayer AG7.4.1 Company Overview7.4.2 Financial Performance7.4.3 Product Benchmarking7.4.4 Strategic Initiatives7.5 BD7.5.1 Company Overview7.5.2 Financial Performance7.5.3 Product Benchmarking7.5.4 Strategic Initiatives7.6 Insulet Corporation7.6.1 Company Overview7.6.2 Financial Performance7.6.3 Product Benchmarking7.6.4 Strategic Initiatives7.7 Dexcom, Inc.7.7.1 Company Overview7.7.2 Financial Performance7.7.3 Product Benchmarking7.7.4 Strategic Initiatives7.8 Sanofi7.8.1 Company Overview7.8.2 Financial Performance7.8.3 Product Benchmarking7.8.4 Strategic Initiatives7.9 Elly Lilly and Company7.9.1 Company Overview7.9.2 Financial Performance7.9.3 Product Benchmarking7.9.4 Strategic Initiatives7.10 Novo Nordisk A/S7.10.1 Company Overview7.10.2 Financial Performance7.10.3 Product Benchmarking7.10.4 Strategic InitiativesFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rh0vmc

