Worldwide Blood Collection Industry To 2025 - Featuring Terumo BCT, Fresenius Kabi & Grifols Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blood Collection Market by Product (Tubes (Plasma (EDTA, Heparin, Glucose), Serum), Blood Bags, Monitors, Needles), Method (Manual, Automated), Application (Diagnostic, Therapeutic), End User (Hospitals & ASCs, Blood Banks, Labs) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blood collection devices market is projected to reach USD 6.47 billion by 2025 from USD 4.83 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.0% between 2020 and 2025.

The growth of this market is majorly driven by factors such as the increasing incidence of infectious diseases, the rising number of accidents & trauma cases, the emergence of liquid biopsy tests, and a demand for blood donations and blood components. However, complexities of storage and shipping and a lack of skilled professionals restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period. The automated blood collection segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period The blood collection devices available in the market are based on two major methods- manual and automated blood collection methods. The automated blood collection segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the automated blood collection segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for safer procedures and the availability of advanced blood collecting products. However, the most widely used method in the blood collection devices market is manual blood collection. This segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2020. Hospitals, ASCs, & Nursing Homessegment is estimated to account for the largest share of the blood collection devices market in 2020 Hospitals, ASCs, & Nursing Homes are estimated to account for the largest share of the blood collection devices market in 2020. the hospitals, ASCs, & nursing homes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the blood collection devices market. The increasing incidence of infectious diseases and the rise in the number of trauma cases, as well as C-sections and organ transplants, have ensured the demand for blood collection equipment and devices in hospital facilities and expanded capabilities are driving the growth of this market. North America is expected to dominate the blood collection devices market in 2020 North America (comprising the US and Canada) is expected to account for the largest share of the global blood collection devices market in 2020, followed by Europe. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and the rising incidence of blood disorders, better healthcare facilities, and the presence of major manufacturers in the region are stimulating the growth of the blood collection devices market in North America. However, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Blood Collection Devices Market Overview4.2 North America: Blood Collection Devices Market, by Method & Country (2020)4.3 Blood Collection Devices Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Rising Disease Incidence5.2.1.2 Rising Number of Accidents & Trauma Cases5.2.1.3 Emergence of Liquid Biopsy Tests5.2.1.4 Demand for Blood Donations and Blood Components5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Costs of Automated Blood Collection Devices5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Apheresis5.2.3.2 Technological Advancements in Blood Collection Procedures and Products5.2.3.3 Advancements in Blood Collection-Microsampling and Dried Blood Sampling5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Complexities of Storage and Shipping5.2.4.2 Lack of Skilled Professionals 6 Blood Collection Devices Market, by Product6.1 Introduction6.2 Blood Collection Tubes6.2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Blood Collection Tubes Market6.2.2 Blood Collection Tubes Market, by Type6.2.3 Blood Collection Tubes Market, by System Type6.3 Needles & Syringes6.3.1 Increasing Number of Blood Collection Procedures is the Key Driver of Market Growth6.4 Blood Bags6.4.1 Increase in Blood Donations Sustains Purchase and Use of Blood Bags6.4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Blood Bags Market6.4.2.1 Standard Blood Bags6.4.2.2 Inline Systems6.4.2.3 Filters6.5 Blood Collection Systems/Monitors6.5.1 Rising Prevalence of Blood Disorders and Demand for Blood Ensure Use of Collection Systems6.5.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Blood Collection Systems/Monitors Market6.6 Lancets6.6.1 Government Support for Lancet Use Has Supported Their Adoption 7 Blood Collection Devices Market, by Application7.1 Introduction7.2 Diagnostics7.2.1 Rising Disease Incidence and Adoption of Poc Testing Will Drive Market Growth7.2.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Diagnostic Blood Collection Devices Market7.3 Therapeutics7.3.1 North America to Dominate the Market for Therapeutic Blood Collection7.3.2 Impact of Covid-19 on the Therapeutic Blood Collection Devices Market 8 Blood Collection Devices Market, by Method8.1 Introduction8.2 Manual Blood Collection8.2.1 Manual Blood Collection Holds the Largest Market Share8.2.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Manual Blood Collection Devices Market8.3 Automated Blood Collection8.3.1 Higher Safety and Efficiency Drive Demand for Automated Collection8.3.2 Market Trends8.3.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Automated Blood Collection Devices Market 9 Blood Collection Devices Market, by End-user9.1 Introduction9.2 Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, & Nursing Homes9.2.1 Increasing Disease & Trauma Incidence Drive Market Growth9.3 Diagnostic & Pathology Laboratories9.3.1 Market Growth is Attributed to Rising Disease Incidence and Increase in Testing Volumes9.4 Blood Banks9.4.1 Rise in Blood Donation Volumes is a Direct Driver of the Market for Blood Banks9.5 Other End-users 10 Blood Collection Devices Market, by Region10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.3 Europe10.4 APAC10.5 Latin America10.6 Middle East & Africa 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Market Share Analysis11.3 Blood Bags Market Share Analysis11.4 Competitive Situation and Trends11.4.1 Key Product Launches & Enhancements11.4.2 Key Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements11.4.3 Key Acquisitions11.4.4 Key Expansions 12 Company Profiles12.1 Becton, Dickinson and Company12.2 Terumo BCT12.3 Fresenius Kabi12.4 Grifols12.5 Nipro Medical Corporation12.6 Greiner Holding12.7 Quest Diagnostics12.8 Sarstedt AG & Co.12.9 Macopharma12.10 Haemonetics12.11 Smiths Medical12.12 Kawasumi Laboratories12.13 Retractable Technologies12.14 Liuyang Sanli Medical Technology Development12.15 F.L. Medical S.R.L12.16 Ab Medical12.17 Aptaca Spa12.18 Micsafe Medical Group12.19 Disera Tibbi Malzeme Lojistik Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.12.20 Ajosha Bio Teknik12.21 Preq Systems12.22 Cml Biotech12.23 Lmb Technologie GmbH12.24 Mitra Industries Private Limited12.25 Neomedic Limited 13 Adjacent/Related Markets 14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tweqxj

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-blood-collection-industry-to-2025---featuring-terumo-bct-fresenius-kabi--grifols-among-others-301134704.html

SOURCE Research and Markets