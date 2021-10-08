Worldwide Blockchain Technology In Healthcare Industry To 2026 - Rising Government Initiatives For Promoting Digital Health Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market (2021-2026) by Application, End-Use, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market (2021-2026) by Application, End-Use, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market is estimated to be USD 12.45 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 55.83 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 35%.The major factor contributing to the growth of the market is the increasing focus to improve the patient's engagement and deliver patient-centric care. In addition, the increasing penetration of high-speed network technologies initiating blockchain as a service and reducing the risk of the counterfeited drugs factors contributing to the growth of the market. The factors hindering the market are technical challenges pertaining to scalability and lack of awareness in emerging countries. The rising government initiative, emerging investment, and partnership across the industry for integrating blockchain in the healthcare sector are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities. Recent Developments

1. Cleveland Clinic, IBM, Aetna, and Anthem have partnered to form a blockchain health firm, called Avaneer Health. - 9th June 20212. Aetna, Anthem, Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC), PNC Bank, and IBM announced a new collaboration, to design and create a network using blockchain technology and to improve transparency and interoperability in the healthcare industry. The aim is to create an inclusive blockchain network that can benefit multiple members of the healthcare ecosystem in a highly secure and shared environment. - 24th January 2019 Competitive Quadrant

Key Topics Covered: 1 Report Description 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Market Influencers4.1 Drivers4.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Healthcare Data Breaches4.1.2 Increasing Focus to Improve Patients Engagement and Deliver Patient-Centric Care 4.1.3 Penetration of Blockchain as A Service (BaaS) 4.1.4 Cost Effective and Reduction in the Risk of Counterfeited Drugs 4.1.5 Increasing Awareness of Healthcare IT4.2 Restraints4.2.1 Lack of infrastructure in Emerging Countries4.2.2 Complex Integration Supporting Multiple Devices and Protocols 4.3 Opportunities 4.3.1 Rising Government Initiative for Promoting Digital Health 4.3.2 Emerging Investment and Partnership across Industry for Integration of Blockchain4.4 Challenges 4.4.1 Issues Related to Data Privacy 4.4.2 Lack of Awareness and Understanding4.5 Trends 5 Market Analysis5.1 Regulatory Scenario5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis 6 Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market, By Application6.1 Introduction6.2 Clinical Data Exchange & Interoperability6.3 Claims Adjudication & Billing Management6.4 Drug Supply Chain Management6.5 Drug Discovery & Clinical Trials6.6 Prescription Drug Abuse6.7 Others 7 Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market, By End-Use7.1 Introduction7.2 Hospitals 7.3 Insurance Providers7.4 Drug & Medical Device Companies 7.5 Others 8 Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market, By Geography8.1 Introduction8.2 North America8.2.1 US8.2.2 Canada8.2.3 Mexico8.3 South America8.3.1 Brazil8.3.2 Argentina8.3.3 Chile8.3.4 Colombia8.4 Europe8.4.1 UK8.4.2 France8.4.3 Germany8.4.4 Italy8.4.5 Spain8.4.6 Netherlands8.4.7 Sweden8.4.8 Russia8.4.9 Rest of Europe8.5 Asia-Pacific8.5.1 China8.5.2 Japan8.5.3 India8.5.4 Indonesia8.5.5 Malaysia8.5.6 South Korea8.5.7 Australia8.5.8 Sri Lanka8.5.9 Thailand 8.5.10 Rest of APAC8.6 Middle-East and Africa8.6.1 Qatar8.6.2 Saudi Arabia8.6.3 South Africa8.6.4 United Arab Emirates 9 Competitive Landscape9.1 Competitive Quadrant9.2 Market Share Analysis9.3 Strategic Initiatives 9.3.1 M&A and Investments9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations9.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements 10 Company Profiles10.1 BlockPharma 10.2 Accenture 10.3 Capgemini 10.4 Chronicled 10.5 DeepMind Health 10.6 Factom10.7 Farmatrust 10.8 Gem 10.9 Guardtime 10.10 Hashed Health 10.11 iSolve 10.12 IBM 10.13 MedRec 10.14 Medicalchain10.15 Microsoft 10.16 Patientory 10.17 Pokitdok 10.18 Proof Work 10.19 Stratumn 10.20 Simplyvital Health 11 AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ytac8f

