Worldwide Biosurgery Industry To 2028 - By Product, Application, Source Type And Region

According to this report the global biosurgery market is anticipated to display growth at a CAGR of 6.21% through the projected period of 2021-2028.

Over the years, technological advancements and innovations in healthcare facilities have resulted in the rise in biosurgery across various nations. Here, biosurgery plays a vital role as an alternative to conventional open surgery. Hence, technological advancements, in addition to the rising geriatric population, are estimated to widen the scope and growth of the biosurgery market over the coming years. However, the high cost of surgeries, coupled with complications relating to immune response, are significant factors that weigh down the progression of the biosurgery market globally. The global biosurgery market covers North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions. Globally, the Asia-Pacific is estimated to become the fastest-growing region in the biosurgery market over the forecast period. The region's strong growth can be attributed to various factors, such as the growing burden of chronic diseases, the rising number of surgical procedures, and the development of new products. Furthermore, the prevalence of various lifestyle conditions and the increasing geriatric population are another set of factors expected to augment the demand for biosurgery products, thereby driving the biosurgery market on a growth path. The distinguished companies in the biosurgery market include B Braun Melsungen AG, CSL Limited, Medtronic Plc, Smith & Nephew Plc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Becton, Dickinson And Company, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, RTI Surgical, Ethicon Inc (Johnson & Johnson), Stryker Corporation, Wright Medical Group NV, Baxter International Inc, and Sanofi.

Becton, Dickinson and Company is a global medical technology company involved in developing, manufacturing, and selling medical devices, lab equipment, and diagnostic products. Its product portfolio includes syringes and pen needles, infusion pumps, hemostats, and other products. The company offers its products to life science researchers, healthcare institutes, clinical labs, and pharmaceutical companies. It has operations across various regions, including Asia-Pacific and Europe, with headquarters in the United States. Key Topics Covered: 1. Global Biosurgery Market - Summary 2. Industry Outlook 2.1. Impact of COVID-19 on Biosurgery Market2.2. Trends in Biosurgery Technology2.3. Key Insights2.4. Porter's Five Forces Model2.4.1. Threat of New Entrants2.4.2. Threat of Substitute Products2.4.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers2.4.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers2.4.5. Competitive Rivalry2.5. Market Attractiveness Index2.6. Vendor Scorecard2.7. Key Buying Outlook2.8. Key Market Strategies2.8.1. Contracts and Partnerships2.8.2. Business Expansions, Announcements, & Divestitures2.8.3. Acquisitions & Mergers2.8.4. New Product Launches & Developments2.9. Market Drivers2.9.1. Growing Aging Population2.9.2. Technological Advancements and Innovations in Healthcare Facilities2.9.3. Surge in Surgical Treatments for Musculoskeletal Disorders2.9.4. Prevalence of Spinal Fusion and Joint Reconstruction2.9.5. Strong Focus on Research and Development2.10. Market Challenges2.10.1. High Cost of Surgeries2.10.2. Complications Related to Immune Response2.10.3. Usage of Minimally Invasive Surgeries2.11. Market Opportunities2.11.1. Research and Investments in Bioengineering2.11.2. Development of Policies for Reimbursement and Compensation 3. Global Biosurgery Market - by Product 3.1. Hemostatic Agents3.2. Bone-Graft Substitutes3.2.1. Synthetic Graft Extenders3.2.2. Demineralized Bone Matrix3.2.3. Bone Morphogenetic Proteins3.2.4. Cell-Based Matrices3.3. Surgical Sealing Agents3.3.1. Natural3.3.2. Synthetic3.4. Soft-Tissue Management3.4.1. Synthetic Mesh/Patch3.4.2. Natural Mesh/Patch3.5. Anti-Adhesive Agents3.6. Staple Line Reinforcement 4. Global Biosurgery Market - by Application 4.1. Orthopedic Surgery4.2. Cardio and Thoracic Surgery4.3. Neuro and Spine Surgery4.4. General Surgery4.5. Other Applications 5. Global Biosurgery Market - by Source Type 5.1. Natural5.2. Synthetic 6. Global Biosurgery Market - Regional Outlook 7. Competitive Landscape 7.1. Baxter International Inc7.2. Becton, Dickinson and Company7.3. B Braun Melsungen AG7.4. Csl Limited7.5. Ethicon Inc (Johnson & Johnson)7.6. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation7.7. Medtronic plc7.8. Rti Surgical7.9. Sanofi7.10. Smith & Nephew plc7.11. Stryker Corporation7.12. Wright Medical Group Nv7.13. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc 8. Research Methodology & ScopeFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/assypc

