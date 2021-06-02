Worldwide Biosimilar Industry To 2026 - Players Include Novartis, Pfizer And Teva Among Others

DUBLIN, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biosimilar Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The biosimilar market reached a value of US$ 7.7 Billion in 2020. This market is currently being driven by a number of factors such as patent expires of blockbuster biological drugs, lower prices, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and cost-saving initiatives from governments and third-party payers. Catalyzed by these factors, the market is expected to witness strong growth during the next five years.

Biosimilars, also known as follow-on biologics, refers to a biotherapeutic product which is highly similar to a reference biologic drug. It is produced using living organisms or cells and has a complex molecular structure. When the patent of a biologic drug expires, manufacturers resort to the approval from the regulatory authorities so as to start the production of biosimilars. For being labelled as a biosimilar, a biological drug should be proved similar in terms of quality, safety and efficacy. In comparison with generic drugs, biosimilars are expensive as their production process is more complex and requires higher investment in research and development. Global Biosimilar Market Drivers/Constraints:

Over the years, the patents of several blockbuster biologic drugs have expired and a number of blockbuster drugs are further expected to lose patent protection in the coming years. This is expected to provide tremendous opportunities for biosimilar manufacturers in the near future.

Cost-saving initiatives undertaken by governments and third-party payers have encouraged the use of biosimilars over branded biologics, thereby propelling the demand of biosimilars.

Some of the other factors bolstering the demand for biosimilars include cost-effectiveness, rising prevalence of chronic diseases (such as autoimmune diseases and cancer) and growing geriatric population.

There are some factors hampering the growth of the biosimilars market. This includes negative perception from physicians, patent extensions, lower price differential compared to small-molecule generics, etc.

Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the global biosimilar market has also been analysed. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

Novartis

Pfizer

Teva

Celltrion

Merck & Co

Samsung Bioepis

Eli Lilly

Biocon

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Amgen

Boehringer Ingelheim

This report provides a deep insight into the global biosimilars market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the biosimilars market in any manner. Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Biosimilar Market - Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 WHO and FDA Terminology on Biosimilars4.3 Biosimilars and Generics4.4 Biosimilars and Branded Biological Products 5 Why are Biosimilars So Lucrative?5.1 Patent Expiry of Blockbuster Biological Drugs5.2 Significant Price Differential between Biosimilars and Innovator Drugs5.3 Savings for the Government and Third Party Payers5.4 Rising Prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases5.5 Incentives for Prescribers, Pharmacists and Patients5.6 Emergence of New Players in Europe and Emerging Markets5.7 Increasing Product Differentiation as Manufacturers Tie-Up with Drug Delivery Device Companies 6 Biosimilar Research, Development and Manufacturing6.1 Research and Development: Biosimilars vs. Innovator Drugs6.2 Manufacturing: Biosimilars vs. Innovator Drugs 7 Biosimilar Market7.1 Market Overview7.2 Historical Performance7.3 Impact of COVID-197.4 Market Breakup by Segment7.5 Market Breakup by Manufacturer Type7.6 Market Breakup by Indication7.7 Market Breakup by Region7.8 Market Forecast7.9 Biosimilar Patent Landscape7.9.1 Patent Landscape in the US7.9.2 Patent Landscape in Europe7.9.3 Patent Landscape in Japan7.10 SWOT Analysis7.10.1 Overview7.10.2 Strengths7.10.3 Weaknesses7.10.4 Opportunities7.10.5 Threats7.11 Value Chain Analysis7.11.1 Characterizing the Existing Innovator Drug7.11.2 Research and Development7.11.2.1 Characterization of Biosimilars7.11.2.2 Developing a Unique Cell Line7.11.3 Product Development7.11.3.1 Pre-Testing7.11.3.2 Intermediary Clinical Testing (PK/PD)7.11.3.3 Confirmatory Clinical Phase-III7.11.4 Final Product Formulation7.11.5 Marketing and Distribution7.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis7.12.1 Overview7.12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers7.12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers7.12.4 Degree of Competition7.12.5 Threat of New Entrants7.12.6 Threat of Substitutes7.13 Price Analysis7.13.1 Key Price Indicators7.13.2 Price Trends7.13.3 Margin Analysis 8 Market Breakup by Molecule8.1 Infliximab8.2 Insulin Glargine8.3 Epoetin Alfa8.4 Etanercept8.5 Filgrastim8.6 Somatropin8.7 Rituximab8.8 Follitropin Alfa 9 Market Breakup by Type of Manufacturing9.1 In-house Manufacturing9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Contract Manufacturing9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Indication10.1 Auto-Immune Diseases10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Blood Disorder10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast10.3 Diabetes10.3.1 Market Trends10.3.2 Market Forecast10.4 Oncology10.4.1 Market Trends10.4.2 Market Forecast10.5 Growth Deficiency10.5.1 Market Trends10.5.2 Market Forecast10.6 Female Infertility10.6.1 Market Trends10.6.2 Market Forecast 11 Market Breakup by Region11.1 Europe11.1.1 Market Performance11.1.2 Key Players and Biosimilars11.1.3 Market Breakup by Country11.1.4 Market Forecast11.1.5 Italy11.1.5.1 Market Performance11.1.5.2 Key Players and Biosimilars11.1.5.3 Market Forecast11.1.6 Germany11.1.6.1 Market Performance11.1.6.2 Key Players and Biosimilars11.1.6.3 Market Forecast11.1.7 France11.1.7.1 Market Performance11.1.7.2 Key Players and Biosimilars11.1.7.3 Market Forecast11.1.8 United Kingdom11.1.8.1 Market Performance11.1.8.2 Key Players and Biosimilars11.1.8.3 Market Forecast11.1.9 Spain11.1.9.1 Market Performance11.1.9.2 Key Players and Biosimilars11.1.9.3 Market Forecast 11.1.10 Rest of Europe11.1.10.1 Market Performance11.1.10.2 Market Forecast11.2 United States11.2.1 Current Market Trends11.2.2 Key Players and Biosimilars11.2.3 Market Forecast11.3 Japan11.3.1 Market Performance11.3.2 Key Players and Biosimilars11.3.3 Market Forecast11.4 India11.4.1 Current Market Trends11.4.2 Key Players and Biosimilars11.4.3 Market Forecast11.5 South Korea11.5.1 Current Market Trends11.5.2 Key Players and Biosimilars11.5.3 Market Forecast11.6 Rest of the World11.6.1 Current Market Trends11.6.2 Market Forecast 12 Requirements for Setting Up a Biosimilar Manufacturing Plant12.1 Manufacturing Process12.2 Raw Material Requirements12.3 Raw Material Pictures12.4 Land and Construction Requirements12.5 Machinery and Infrastructure Requirements12.6 Machinery Pictures12.7 Plant Layout12.8 Packaging Requirements12.9 Utility Requirements12.10 Manpower Requirements 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Market Structure13.2 Key Players13.3 Profiles of Key Players13.3.1 Novartis13.3.2 Pfizer13.3.3 Teva13.3.4 Celltrion13.3.5 Merck & Co13.3.6 Samsung Bioepis13.3.7 Eli Lilly13.3.8 Biocon13.3.9 Amgen 13.3.10 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories 13.3.11 Boehringer Ingelheim

