Worldwide Bioprocessing Equipment Industry To 2025 - Capacity Expansion From Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers Is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bioprocessing Equipment Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bioprocessing equipment market is forecasted to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period on the account of various growth drivers such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases, rising spending on healthcare and elevation in the number of approvals of biologics.

The players in the bioprocessing equipment market are confronted with challenge to keep their revenue inflow uninterrupted in the event of equipment malfunctioning. Also, stringent FDA inspection mechanism puts the operations of pharma companies at uncertain closure risks which in turn poses a threat of loosing clients for bioprocessing equipment manufacturers.

Increasing adoption of SUT bioprocessing equipment, scope of continuous bioprocessing (CBP), spike in acquisition activity and technological innovations are some of the latest trends existing in the market.

Scope of the Report

The report provides an in depth analysis of the global bioprocessing equipment market by value, bioprocessing capacity and segments.

The report also includes a detailed analysis of SUT bioprocessing equipment market for the regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. Under competitive landscape, different players in the global bioprocessing equipment market have been compared on the basis of share.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global bioprocessing equipment market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Sartorius, Merck KGaA, Danaher, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare) and Thermo Fisher Scientific are some of the major players operating in the market whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this section of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies have been included.

Regional Coverage

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Bioprocessing equipment (or biopharmaceutical manufacturing equipment) market encompasses a broad spectrum of equipments for specific functions and applications. It can be divided on the basis of process steps into upstream and downstream. On the basis of product type, the market can bio processors, disposable filter cartridges, depth filters, tangential flow filtration devices etc. On the basis of application, the market can be split into Monoclonal Antibodies, Vaccines, Recombinant Proteins etc. In-house biopharmaceutical companies, contract manufacturing organization, R and D companies and academic institutes are the end users of these equipments. Single use (SUT) and stainless steel is the segmentation of the market according to technology.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction2.1 Bioprocessing: An Overview2.2 Brief History of Bioprocessing2.3 Bioprocessing Equipment: An Overview2.4 Bioprocessing Equipment Market: An Overview

3. Global Market Analysis3.1 Global Bioprocessing Equipment Market: An Analysis3.1.1 Global Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Value3.1.2 Global Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Bioprocessing Capacity3.2 Global Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Processing Steps3.2.1 Global Bioprocessing Equipment Market Value by Processing Steps3.2.2 Global Upstream Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Value3.2.3 Global Downstream Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Value3.3 Global Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Type of Technology3.3.1 Global Bioprocessing Equipment Market Value by Type of Technology3.3.2 Global Stainless Steel Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Value3.3.3 Global SUT Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Value3.4 Global SUT Bioprocessing Equipment Market Analysis3.4.1 Global SUT Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Application3.4.2 Global Non Commercial SUT Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Value3.4.3 Global Commercial SUT Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Value3.4.4 Global SUT Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Region

4. Regional Analysis4.1 North America SUT Bioprocessing Equipment Market Analysis4.1.1 North America SUT Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Value4.2 Latin America SUT Bioprocessing Equipment Market Analysis4.2.1 Latin America SUT Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Value4.3 Europe SUT Bioprocessing Equipment Market Analysis4.3.1 Europe SUT Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Value4.4 Asia Pacific SUT Bioprocessing Equipment Market Analysis4.4.1 Asia Pacific SUT Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Value4.4.2 Asia Pacific SUT Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Countries ( China and Rest of Asia Pacific)4.4.3 China SUT Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Value4.5 Middle East and Africa SUT Bioprocessing Equipment Market Analysis4.5.1 Middle East and Africa SUT Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Value

5. Market Dynamics5.1 Growth Drivers5.1.1 Hike in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases5.1.2 Capacity Expansion from Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers5.1.3 Elevation in Biologics Approvals5.1.4 Increasing Healthcare Spending5.2 Challenges5.2.1 Complex Manufacturing Process5.2.2 Stringent FDA Inspection Mechanism5.3 Market Trends5.3.1 Rising Adoption of Single Use Bioprocessing Technology5.3.2 Scope of Continuous Bioprocessing5.3.3 Efforts by Major Players for Consolidation5.3.4 Technological Innovations

6. Competitive Landscape6.1 Global Bioprocessing Equipment Market by Players6.1.1 Global Bioprocessing Equipment Market Share by Players

7. Company Profiles7.1 Sartorius Group7.1.1 Business Overview7.1.2 Financial Overview7.1.3 Business Strategy7.2 Merck KGaA7.2.1 Business Overview7.2.2 Financial Overview7.2.3 Business Strategy7.3 Danaher7.3.1 Business Overview7.3.2 Financial Overview7.3.3 Business Strategy7.4 General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)7.4.1 Business Overview7.4.2 Financial Overview7.4.3 Business Strategy7.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific7.5.1 Business Overview7.5.2 Financial Overview7.5.3 Business Strategy

