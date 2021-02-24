Worldwide Bioplastics And Biopolymers Industry To 2025 - Impact Of The COVID-19 Pandemic

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Bioplastics and Biopolymers 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

Nearly 270 million tonnes of petroleum are used every year in the production of plastics. Apart from the environmental problems associated with extracting the non-renewable resource, nearly 80 million tonnes of plastics end up in landfills. Bioplastics and biopolymers are a biodegradable and natural alternative.

Bioplastics are biobased products that allow for greater product sustainability due to their biodegradability and renewability. Their use is attractive as bioplastics that biodegrade to CO2 and H2O mitigate the negative effects of standard plastic (litter and damage to aqua environments). Renewable feedstocks can be utilized instead of petroleum, thereby reducing global dependence on crude oil and lessening the impact on climate.

Despite growing global environmental awareness, bioplastics currently account for only around 1 percent of the >365 million tons of plastics produced annually, but with annual growth of >30%. Due to the development of advanced biopolymers and materials, reduced costs, regulations and increased consumer awareness, demand is rising.

This report covers:

Analysis of non-biodegradable bio-based plastics and biodegradable plastics and polymers.

Global production capacities, market demand and trends 2019-2025

Analysis of synthetic biopolymers market including Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA), Polyethylene terephthalate (Bio-PET), Polytrimethylene terephthalate (Bio-PTT), Polyethylene furanoate (Bio-PEF), Polyamides (Bio-PA), Poly(butylene adipate-co-terephthalate) (Bio-PBAT), Polybutylene succinate (PBS) and copolymers, Polyethylene (Bio-PE), Polypropylene (Bio-PP)

Analysis of naturally produced bio-based polymers including Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), Polysaccharides, Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC), Cellulose nanocrystals, Cellulose nanofibers, Protein-based bioplastics, Algal and fungal.

Market segmentation analysis. Markets analysed include packaging, consumer goods, automotive, building & construction, textiles, electronics, agriculture & horticulture.

More than 225 companies profiled including products and production capacities. Companies profiled include major producers such as NatureWorks, Total Corbion, Danimer Scientific, Novamont, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Indorama, Braskem, Avantium, Borealis, Cathay, Arkema, DuPont, BASF and many more. Profiles include products and production capacities.

Profiles of start-up producers and product developers including AMSilk GmbH, Notpla, Loliware, Bolt Threads, Ecovative, Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, ViaeX Technologies, Spiber and many more.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY1.1 Global production to 20251.2 Main producers and global production capacities1.2.1 Producers1.2.2 By bioplastic type1.2.3 By region1.3 Global demand for bioplastics in 2019, by market1.4 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the bioplastics market and future demand1.5 Challenges for the bioplastics market 2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 3 THE GLOBAL PLASTICS MARKET3.1 Global production3.2 The importance of plastic3.3 Issues with plastics use 4 INTRODUCTION4.1 Bio-based or renewable plastics4.1.1 Drop-in bio-based plastics4.1.2 Novel bio-based plastics4.2 Biodegradable and compostable plastics4.2.1 Biodegradability4.2.2 Compostability4.3 Advantages and disadvantages 5 BIO-BASED POLYMER TYPES AND MARKET PROSPECTS5.1 MARKET LEADERS BY BIOPLASTIC TYPE5.2 SYNTHETIC BIO-BASED POLYMERS5.2.1 Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA)5.2.1.1 Market analysis5.2.1.2 Producers5.2.2 Polyethylene terephthalate (Bio-PET)5.2.2.1 Market analysis5.2.2.2 Producers5.2.3 Polytrimethylene terephthalate (Bio-PTT)5.2.3.1 Market analysis5.2.3.2 Producers5.2.4 Polyethylene furanoate (Bio-PEF)5.2.4.1 Market analysis5.2.4.2 Comparative properties to PET5.2.4.3 Producers5.2.5 Polyamides (Bio-PA)5.2.5.1 Market analysis5.2.5.2 Producers5.2.6 Poly(butylene adipate-co-terephthalate) (Bio-PBAT)5.2.6.1 Market analysis5.2.6.2 Producers5.2.7 Polybutylene succinate (PBS) and copolymers5.2.7.1 Market analysis5.2.7.2 Producers5.2.8 Polyethylene (Bio-PE)5.2.8.1 Market analysis5.2.8.2 Producers5.2.9 Polypropylene (Bio-PP)5.2.9.1 Market analysis5.2.9.2 Producers5.3 NATURAL BIO-BASED POLYMERS5.3.1 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)5.3.1.1 Market analysis5.3.1.2 Commercially available PHAs5.3.1.3 Producers5.3.2 Polysaccharides5.3.2.1 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)5.3.2.2 Cellulose nanocrystals5.3.2.3 Cellulose nanofibers5.3.3 Algal and fungal5.3.3.1 Mycelium5.3.3.2 Alginate5.3.4 Chitosan5.3.5 Protein-based bioplastics5.3.5.1 Spider silk5.3.5.2 Brewed protein5.3.5.3 Keratin5.3.5.4 Zein5.3.5.5 Casein5.3.5.6 Soy5.3.5.7 Egg white 6 PRODUCTION OF BIOPLASTICS BY REGION6.1 North America6.2 Europe6.3 Asia-Pacific6.4 Latin America 7 MARKET SEGMENTATION OF BIOPLASTICS7.1 Packaging7.2 Consumer products7.3 Automotive7.4 Building & construction7.5 Textiles7.6 Electronics7.7 Agriculture and horticulture 8 COMPANY PROFILES 9 REFERENCES

