Worldwide Biomarkers Industry To 2025 - By Product Type, Technology Type, Therapeutic Area And End-user

DUBLIN, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biomarkers: Technologies and Global Markets 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new report, Biomarkers: Technologies and Global Markets, provides a comprehensive analysis of the biomarkers market in a global context, including market forecasts and sales through 2025. The report analyzes the market, segmenting it into various product offerings (i.e., instruments, consumables [reagents, kits and panels], services and software). Segmentation also provides analysis by popular technology type (genomics, proteomics and metabolomics, imaging and bioinformatics).

This study surveys the biomarker market by therapeutic area (cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, infectious diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, autoimmune diseases and others. End-users include academic institutes, pharma and biotechnology companies, clinical research organizations, hospitals and diagnostics. Geographic regions include North America, Europe and Emerging markets. Emerging markets include countries like India, China, Korea, Taiwan, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, etc.

This report features new product developments and patents that are boosting global growth in this market.

This report provides comprehensive profiles of market players in the industry. The industry structure chapter focuses on changing market trends, market players and leading products. This chapter also covers mergers and acquisitions and other collaborations or partnerships that are expected to shape the industry.

Strengths, weaknesses, threats and opportunities are expected to play a role in the diagnostic biomarkers market. These are evaluated in detail.

The scope of the report excludes in vitro diagnostic products and regulatory aspects. Digital biomarkers are not covered in this report.

Report Includes:

48 data tables and 25 additional tables

An updated review and current landscape of the global biomarkers market

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018-2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Estimation of market size and market potential for global biomarkers market, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, technology type, therapeutic area, end-user and geographic region for each market segment

Latest information on market opportunities and drivers, industry structure, regulatory frameworks, clinical trials and technological updates which are affecting the overall market growth

Identification of the leading biotechnology companies poised to introduce products during the forecast period, their impact on the face of the competitive environment and research priorities

Encompassing details of major types of biomarkers and their use in clinical trial assessment, drug discovery and development, and therapeutics

Review of patents issued for biomarker technologies and deep dive of the patent data by year, technology type, application, company, assignee and applicant country

Profile description of major market players, including Abbott Laboratories Ltd., Bayer AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Canon Medical Corp., and Luminex Corp.

Biomarkers, the biological indicators of health and disease, have come a long way, from being used as simple measurements of clinical diagnosis, to becoming essential tools in the clinical space and drug discovery and development. The utility of biomarkers has been expanding over the last couple of decades, due to the potential for predicting disease diagnosis and prognosis, treatment response, pharmacokinetics of drugs and monitoring therapy. During the COVID-19 pandemic, boosted R&D for novel diagnostics led to the approval of many biomarker-based diagnostic tests for early and rapid detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical drug developers struggle to overcome escalating cost barriers and high drug attrition rates in late-stage clinical trials. Biomarkers are promising tools to address drug development challenges. offering the prediction of drug toxicity and efficacy in early stages. The 21st Century Act allowed the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to publish guidelines for Biomarker Qualification for use in drug development programs, paving the way for biomarker inclusion into drug development through either the drug approval process or the Biomarker Qualification Program.

Biomarkers are extremely useful in clinical trials, increasingly used to identify populations for a study, monitor therapeutic response and identify side effects. There is an emerging market of clinical research organizations (CROs) carrying out clinical trial recruitment and other services, while expanding technical expertise in bioanalytical and biomarker development. This enables pharmaceutical clients access to biomarker discovery and development.

The global biomarkers market is growing at a significant pace, driven by an explosion of publications and clinical trials. Enhanced analytical methods and the development of new, sophisticated and sensitive multiplex methods in gene expression analysis, proteomics, metabolomics and transcriptomics bring huge momentum to this market. The development of multi-biomarker assays, novel immunoassays and multi-modal imaging and mass spectrometry methods further drive market growth.

Collaborations and strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions and other deals between private and public players are on the rise. Companies are strengthening technical know-how and expanding product portfolios in order to offer enhanced services and new offerings to the biomarker research community. Precision medicine, particularly in the field of cancer, has contributed tremendously to an interest in biomarkers, with growing adoption of biomarkers in companion diagnostics and selecting targeted patient populations for high-value drugs. Other therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases are getting noticeable attention in biomarker research.

Challenges for this market, remain in the form of disparity in biomarker definitions at an international level and lack of any defined regulatory guidance for use in R&D. There is still a need to develop sensitive and robust methods of analysis for low concentration analytes via methods that can be validated. Lack of skilled manpower and the high cost of technology are other challenging factors.

Positive approaches in biomarker research, effective dialogue and collaborations between all stakeholders is expected to address challenges and take this market forward in coming years.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Key Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Definitions of Biomarkers

Classification of Biomarkers

Examples of Biomarkers

Surrogate Biomarkers/Endpoints

Types of Biomarkers

Molecular Biomarkers

Imaging Biomarkers

Biomarker Discovery, Verification and Validation

Biomarker Discovery and Development

Biomarker Verification

Biomarker Validation

Clinical Implementation

Biomarker Qualification

Technologies Used in Biomarker Analysis

Genomics

Proteomics

Metabolomics

Imaging

Bioinformatics

Applications of Biomarkers

Diagnostics, Therapeutics and Disease Monitoring

Drug Discovery and Development

Clinical Trials

Personalized Medicine

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Market by Biomarker Product Type

Market Overview

Market Revenue

Market Share

Market for Biomarker Products by Region

Market Shares

Instruments

Consumables

Services

Software

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology Type

Biomarker Market by Technology Type

Market Overview

Market Revenue

Market Share

Genomics

Proteomics

Metabolomics

Imaging

Bioinformatics

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Therapeutic Area

Market by Therapeutic Area

Market Overview

Market Revenue

Market Share

Cancer

Cardiovascular and Metabolic Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Autoimmune Diseases

Other Diseases

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End User

Market by Biomarker End-User

Market Overview

Market Revenue

Market Share

Academic Institutes

Pharma and Biotechnology Companies

Clinical Research Organizations (CROs)

Hospitals and Diagnostics

Chapter 8 Industry Structure

Industry Trends

Collaborations and Partnerships

License Agreements

Mergers and Acquisitions

Leading Manufacturers/Suppliers of Biomarkers Technologies

Genomics

Proteomics

Metabolomics

Imaging

Bioinformatics

Chapter 9 Clinical Trials

Clinical Trials by Therapeutic Area

Clinical Trials by Study Status

Clinical Trials by Study Phase

Clinical Trials of Studies including Children

Clinical Trials by Country

Clinical Trials by Sponsor

Chapter 10 Patent Analysis

Patents on Biomarkers

Case Studies

Case Study: Association for Molecular Pathology v. Myriad Genetics Inc.

Case Study: Roche Molecular Systems Inc. v. Cepheid

Patent Analysis

Patents by Year

Patents by Type

Patents by Application

Patents by Company

Patents, by Country

Patents by Type of Assignee

Chapter 11 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Strengths of the Biomarker Market

Rising Incidence of Diseases

Drug Development Costs and Failures

Advances in Omics and Imaging Technologies

Support from Regulatory Agencies

Collaborations and Partnerships

Challenges in the Biomarker Market

Technological Challenges

Regulatory Challenges

Requirement of Skilled Labor

High Development Cost of Biomarkers

Reimbursement Challenges

Opportunities in the Biomarker Market

Emerging Markets

Personalized Medicine

Innovation in Technology

Funding and Research Initiatives

Threats to the Biomarker Market

Competition

Regulatory and Reimbursement Challenges

COVID-19 Pandemic

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

10X Genomics

Abbott Laboratories Ltd.

Abcam Plc

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bayer Ag

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

Becton Dickinson & Co.

& Co. Biolegend

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Techne Corp.

Bruker Corp.

Canon Medical Systems Corp.

Cepheid

Creative Proteomics

Cubresa Inc.

Cytiva

Danaher Corp.

Fujifilm Visual Sonics Inc.

GE Healthcare

F Hoffmann-La Roche Ag

Illumina Inc.

Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT)

Jeol Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc.

Leco Corp.

Leica Biosystems

Luminex Corp.

Metabolon Inc.

Millipore Sigma

Molecular Devices

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

Pacific Biosciences Inc.

Perkinelmer Inc.

Promega Corp.

Qiagen N.V.

Quanterix Corp.

Sciex

Siemens Healthineer Ag

Shimadzu Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corp.

Chapter 13 Appendix: Abbreviations/Acronyms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ezeza5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-biomarkers-industry-to-2025---by-product-type-technology-type-therapeutic-area-and-end-user-301264330.html

SOURCE Research and Markets