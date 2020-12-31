Worldwide Biologics Industry To 2024 - Hike In Spending On Healthcare Is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biologics Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of Covid-19 (2020-2024 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biologics Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of Covid-19 (2020-2024 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biologics market has increased over the years and projections are made that the market would grow at a steady pace in the next four years i.e. 2020-2024. The market is supported by various growth drivers such as rise in sedentary lifestyle, hike in spending on healthcare, increasing biologics approval, growing incidence of chronic conditions among the aging population, increased availability of advanced diagnostics, rising auto-immune diseases, higher usage of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of different diseases and advancement in healthcare & biotechnology.

Yet the market faces some restraints which are obstructing the growth of the market. Some of the major challenges faced by the industry are emergence of biosimilars, high cost of biologics, lack of oral absorption and operational challenges. Ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is posing challenges for the market as far as the year 2020 is concerned.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global biologics market with detailed analysis of the market in terms of value and segments. The report includes a brief regional analysis of North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa with their actual and forecasted market size. Under competitive landscape, key competitors in the market have been compared on the basis of share.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global biologics market has also been forecasted for the years 2020-2024 , taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Abbvie Inc., Samsung Electronics (Samsung Biologics), F. Hoffmann La Roche and Amgen Inc. are some of the key players operating in the global biologics market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the respective companies are provided.

Regional Coverage

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1.Executive Summary

2. Introduction2.1 Pharmaceutical Industry: An Overview2.1.1 Segmentation of Pharmaceutical Industry (Drugs)2.2 Biologics: An Overview2.2.1 Biologics Definition2.2.2 Biologics Medical Use2.2.3 Difference between Chemical Drugs and Biologics2.2.4 Key Biologics Product US/EU Expiry Date2.3 Biologics Manufacturing Process2.3.1 Biologics Manufacturing Process2.4 Biologics Product-Category2.4.1 Biologics Product-Category

3. Global Market Analysis3.1 Global Pharmaceuticals Market Analysis3.1.1 Global Pharmaceuticals Market by Value3.1.2 Global Pharmaceuticals Market by Segments (Non Biologics and Biologics)3.2 Global Biologics Market Analysis3.2.1 Global Biologics Market by Value3.2.2 Global Biologics Manufacturing Market by Value3.2.3 Global Biologics Manufacturing Market by Segments3.2.4 Global Bio CMO Market by Value3.2.5 Global Biologics In-House Market by Value3.3 Global Biologics Market Product Analysis3.3.1 Global Biologics Market by Product-Category3.3.2 Global Biologics Monoclonal Antibodies Market by Value3.3.3 Global Biologics Recombinant Protein Market by Value3.3.4 Global Biologics Vaccines Market by Value3.3.5 Global Biologics Regenerative Medicines Market by Value3.4 Global Biologics Market Therapeutic Area Analysis3.4.1 Global Biologics Market by Therapeutic Areas3.4.2 Global Inflammatory Diseases Biologics Market by Value3.4.3 Global Oncology and Immunomodulatory Biologics Market by Value3.4.4 Global Anti-Infectives Biologics Market by Value3.5 Global Biologics Market Regional Analysis 3.5.1 Global Biologics Market by Region

4. Regional Analysis4.1 North America Biologics Market Analysis4.1.1 North America Biologics Market by Value4.2 South America Biologics Market Analysis4.2.1 South America Biologics Market by Value4.3 Europe Biologics Market Analysis4.3.1 Europe Biologics Market by Value4.4 Asia Pacific Biologics Market Analysis4.4.1 Asia Pacific Biologics Market by Value4.5 Middle East and Africa Biologics Market Analysis4.5.1 Middle East and Africa Biologics Market by Value

5. Impact of Covid-195.1 Impact on Global Bio CMO Market5.1.1 CMO Market and Covid-195.1.2 Participation of CDMOs in Covid-19 Vaccine Development Projects5.1.3 CDMOs Planning for Fill and Finish Manufacture of Covid-19 Vaccine

6. Market Dynamics6.1 Growth Drivers6.1.1 Rise in Sedentary Lifestyle6.1.2 Hike in Spending on Healthcare6.1.3 Elevation in Biologics Approvals6.1.4 Rising Autoimmune Disease Prevalence6.1.5 Preference of Biologics Over Small Molecules6.2 Challenges6.2.1 Growing Number of Biosimilars6.2.2 Lack of Oral Absorption6.2.3 Operational and Technological Challenges 6.2.4 High Cost6.3 Market Trends6.3.1 Research and Development Activities (R&D) Activities 6.3.2 Spike in Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Activity 6.3.3 Demand of Biologics in the Treatment of Complex Diseases6.3.4 Biologics for the Treating of Dermatological Conditions6.3.5 Advancement in Healthcare and Biotechnology6.3.6 Commercial Success of Biotech Products6.3.7 Reimbursement Policy

7. Competitive Landscape7.1 Global Biologics Market Players Analysis 7.1.1 Global Biologics Market by Top Selling Drugs7.1.2 China Biologics Market Players by Share

8. Company Profiles8.1 Abbvie Inc.8.1.1 Business Overview8.1.2 Financial Overview8.1.3 Business Strategy8.2 Samsung Electronics (Samsung Biologics)8.2.1 Business Overview8.2.2 Financial Overview8.2.3 Business Strategy8.3 F. Hoffmann La Roche 8.3.1 Business Overview8.3.2 Financial Overview8.3.3 Business Strategy8.4 Amgen Inc.8.4.1 Business Overview8.4.2 Financial Overview8.4.3 Business Strategy

