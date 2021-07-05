Worldwide Biological Data Visualization Industry To 2025 - Introduction Of Virtual Reality Environment Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biological Data Visualization Market (2021-2026) by Technique, Application, Platform, End-use, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Biological Data Visualization Market is estimated to be USD 880 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,360.2 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.1%. Market DynamicsKey factors, such as increasing awareness amongst the physicians and patients regarding the benefits of biological data visualization will help in boosting the growth of the market. Also prevalence of biological data, adoption of artificial intelligence for the analysis of biological data, rising need of faster decision making are some of the factors that will likely to enhance the growth of the market. On the other hand, introduction of virtual reality environment and advanced analytical tools which will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the market.Issues related to user interface along with unavailability of computational consistency for data management which will likely to hamper the growth of the biological data visualization market. Market SegmentationThe Global Biological Data Visualization Market is segmented further based on Technique, Application, Platform, End-Use, and Geography.

By Technique, the market is classified as Microscopy, Magnetic Resonance, Imaging, Sequencing, X-ray Crystallography and others. Amongst them, the Microscopy segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Application, the market is classified as Cell and Organism Imaging, Structural Biology and Molecular Modelling, Genomics Analysis, Alignments, Phylogeny & Evolution and System Biology. Amongst them, the Genomics Analysis is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Platform, the market is classified as Windows, Mac OS, Linux and others. Amongst them, the Windows segment holds the highest market share.

By End-Use, the market is classified as Academic Research, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies and Others. Amongst them, the Academic research is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Report Description 2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary 4 Market Overview4.1 Introduction 4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Drivers4.2.1.1 Rapid growth of biological data4.2.1.2 Incorporation of artificial intelligence in analysis of biological data4.2.1.3 Growing demand for faster decision making 4.2.1.4 Increasing awareness amongst the physicians and patients4.2.2 Restraints4.2.2.1 User- interface challenges pertaining to data visualization 4.2.2.2 Lack of computational consistency for data management4.2.3 Opportunities4.2.3.1 Introduction of virtual reality environment 4.2.3.2 Advanced analytical tools4.2.4 Challenges4.2.4.1 Growing integration of AI and IoT in biological data handling4.3 Trends 5 Market Analysis5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.2 Impact of COVID-195.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis 6 Global Biological Data Visualization Market, By Technique6.1 Introduction6.2 Microscopy6.3 Magnetic Resonance Imaging 6.4 Sequencing 6.5 X-ray Crystallography 6.6 Others 7 Global Biological Data Visualization Market, By Application7.1 Introduction7.2 Cell and Organism Imaging7.3 Structural Biology and Molecular Modelling7.4 Genomic Analysis7.5 Alignments, Phylogeny, and Evolution7.6 Systems Biology 8 Global Biological Data Visualization Market, By Platform8.1 Introduction8.2 Windows8.3 Mac OS 8.4 Linux 8.5 Others 9 Global Biological Data Visualization Market, By End Use9.1 Introduction9.2 Academic Research9.3 Hospitals & Clinics9.4 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies9.5 Others 10 Global Biological Data Visualization Market, By Geography10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.2.1 US10.2.2 Canada10.2.3 Mexico10.3 South America10.3.1 Brazil10.3.2 Argentina10.4 Europe10.4.1 UK10.4.2 France10.4.3 Germany10.4.4 Italy10.4.5 Spain10.4.6 Rest of Europe10.5 Asia-Pacific10.5.1 China10.5.2 Japan10.5.3 India10.5.4 Indonesia10.5.5 Malaysia10.5.6 South Korea10.5.7 Australia10.5.8 Russia10.5.9 Rest of APAC10.6 Rest of the World10.6.1 Qatar10.6.2 Saudi Arabia10.6.3 South Africa10.6.4 United Arab Emirates10.6.5 Latin America 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Competitive Quadrant11.2 Market Share Analysis11.3 Competitive Scenario11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions11.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships11.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements11.3.4 Investments & funding 12 Company Profiles12.1 3M Co.12.2 Agilent Technologies Inc.12.3 Arivis AG12.4 Becton, Dickinson and Co.12.5 Bruker Corp.12.6 Clarivate Analytics12.7 Carl Zeiss AG12.8 Danaher Corp.12.9 Fios Genomics12.10 Genialis INC12.11 Genedata AG12.12 Media Cybernetics INC12.13 Molecular Devices, LLC12.14 Nikon Corp.12.15 Oxford Instruments12.16 Olympus Corp.12.17 Scientific Volume Imaging B.V12.18 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.12.19 TIBCO Software Inc.12.20 QIAGEN Gmbh 13 Appendix

