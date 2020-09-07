Worldwide Biodegradable Plastics Industry To 2025 - Featuring Carbios, NatureWorks & BASF Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biodegradable Plastics Market (Value, Volume) - Analysis By Product, Application, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights and Outlook Post Covid-19 Pandemic (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Biodegradable Plastics Market, valued at USD 4709.19 Million in the year 2019 has been witnessing unprecedented growth. Growth opportunities in biodegradable plastics market is promising backed by concepts like corporate social responsibility and decreased dependence on synthetic resources. Rising consumer awareness about global warming and government legislation such as ban on plastic bags will increase the demand for biodegradable plastics across the globe. The major driving factor for biodegradable plastics market is growing inclination towards reduction in carbon emissions during the manufacturing process of biodegradable plastics. However, with the coronavirus outbreak, end user companies are forced to give up the use of biodegradable plastics in an effort to maintain revenue and profit margins. In addition, the drop in petroleum prices has made traditional plastics cheaper, putting additional obstacles in the path of the biodegradable plastics market.Among the Product segment in the Biodegradable Plastics market (Starch Blends, PLA, PHA, PBS and Others), Starch Blends segment leads the market. Starch blended biodegradable plastics are used in edible films and food packaging which reduce the loss of food and keep fresh. In the agricultural sector, the starch blends are majorly used in mulch film, greenhouse covering and controlled release materials for fertilizers. As a result of starch blends renewability, lower cost, higher abundance and biodegradability, they are used for the development of sustainable materials.Based on Application (Packaging, Consumer Goods, Agriculture, Textile and Others), Packaging segment gains a considerable share. Changing lifestyle of consumer along with increase in packaged food products demand in developed regions are boosting the demand for biodegradable plastics in packaging industries. The new applications of biodegradable plastics in the packaging industry are diaper and adult incontinence products, and landfill covers.The European region has dominated the global market share and will continue the dominance in forecast period also on account of high awareness among individuals about plastic waste combined with a ban on single-use plastics. This will boost the regional market over the forecast period. Moreover, European legal framework and strategies are expected to boost the extensive use of bio-based plastic products and provide growth opportunities for the European biodegradable plastics market. Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Biodegradable Plastics market By Value and By Volume.

The report analyses the Biodegradable Plastics market by Product (Starch Blends, PLA, PHA, PBS, Others).

The report assesses the Biodegradable Plastics market by Application (Packaging, Consumer Goods, Agriculture, Textile, Others).

The Global Biodegradable Plastics Market has been analysed by Region ( North America , Europe , Asia Pacific ) and by Country ( USA , Canada , Germany , Italy , France , Spain , United Kingdom , China , Australia , Japan ).

, , ) and by Country ( , , , , , , , , , ). Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, product and application. Also, trends, drivers, challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, recent industry developments and mergers & acquisitions. The companies analysed in the report include Carbios, NatureWorks, BASF, Total Corbion PLA, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Biome Bioplastics, Kuraray, Danimer Scientific, Novamont and Teijin.

The report presents the analysis of Biodegradable Plastics market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Report Scope and Methodology1.1 Scope of the Report1.2 Research Methodology1.3 Executive Summary 2. Strategic Recommendations 3. Global Biodegradable Plastics Market Product Outlook 4. Global Biodegradable Plastics Market: An Analysis4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-20254.2 Market Size, By Volume, Year 2015-20254.3 Market Growth Rate, Year 2015-2025 5. Global Biodegradable Plastics Market Segmentation By Product (By Value, By Volume)5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Biodegradable Plastics Market: By Product5.2 Starch Blends- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)5.3 PLA- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)5.4 PHA- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)5.5 PBS- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)5.6 Others- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025) 6. Global Biodegradable Plastics Market Segmentation By Application (By Value, By Volume)6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Biodegradable Plastics: By Application6.2 Packaging- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)6.3 Consumer Goods- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)6.4 Agriculture- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)6.5 Textile- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)6.6 Others- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025) 7. Global Biodegradable Plastics Market: Regional Analysis 8. North America Biodegradable Plastics Market: An Analysis (By Value, By Volume)8.1 North America Biodegradable Plastics Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value8.2 North America Biodegradable Plastics Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume8.3 North America Biodegradable Plastics Market - Prominent Companies8.4 Market Segmentation By Product (Starch Blends, PLA, PHA, PBS and Others)8.5 Market Segmentation By Application (Packaging, Consumer Goods, Agriculture, Textile and Others)8.6 North America Biodegradable Plastics Market: Country Analysis8.7 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Biodegradable Plastics Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)8.8 Competitive Scenario of North America- By Country8.9 United States Biodegradable Plastics Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value8.10 United States Biodegradable Plastics Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume8.11 United States Biodegradable Plastics Market Leading Companies8.12 United States Biodegradable Plastics Market Segmentation By Product, Application8.13 Canada Biodegradable Plastics Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value8.14 Canada Biodegradable Plastics Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume8.15 Canada Biodegradable Plastics Market Segmentation By Product, Application 9. Europe Biodegradable Plastics Market: An Analysis (By Value, By Volume)9.1 Europe Biodegradable Plastics Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value9.2 Europe Biodegradable Plastics Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume9.3 Europe Biodegradable Plastics Market - Prominent Companies9.4 Market Segmentation By Product (Starch Blends, PLA, PHA, PBS and Others)9.5 Market Segmentation By Application (Packaging, Consumer Goods, Agriculture, Textile and Others)9.6 Europe Biodegradable Plastics Market: Country Analysis9.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Biodegradable Plastics Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)9.8 Competitive Scenario of Europe- By Country9.9 Germany Biodegradable Plastics Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value9.10 Germany Biodegradable Plastics Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume9.11 Germany Biodegradable Plastics Market Leading Companies9.12 Germany Biodegradable Plastics Market Segmentation By Product, Application9.13 France Biodegradable Plastics Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value9.14 France Biodegradable Plastics Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume9.15 France Biodegradable Plastics Market Leading Companies9.16 France Biodegradable Plastics Market Segmentation By Product, Application9.17 United Kingdom Biodegradable Plastics Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value9.18 United Kingdom Biodegradable Plastics Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume9.19 United Kingdom Biodegradable Plastics Market Leading Companies9.20 United Kingdom Biodegradable Plastics Market Segmentation By Product, Application9.21 Italy Biodegradable Plastics Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value9.22 Italy Biodegradable Plastics Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume9.23 Italy Biodegradable Plastics Market Leading Companies9.24 Italy Biodegradable Plastics Market Segmentation By Product, Application9.25 Spain Biodegradable Plastics Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value9.26 Spain Biodegradable Plastics Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume9.27 Spain Biodegradable Plastics Market Segmentation By Product, Application 10. Asia Pacific Biodegradable Plastics Market: An Analysis (By Value, By Volume)10.1 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Plastics Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value10.2 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Plastics Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume10.3 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Plastics Market - Prominent Companies10.4 Market Segmentation By Product (Starch Blends, PLA, PHA, PBS and Others)10.5 Market Segmentation By Application (Packaging, Consumer Goods, Agriculture, Textile and Others)10.6 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Plastics Market: Country Analysis10.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Asia Pacific Biodegradable Plastics Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2025)10.8 Competitive Scenario of Asia Pacific- By Country10.9 China Biodegradable Plastics Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value10.10 China Biodegradable Plastics Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume10.11 China Biodegradable Plastics Market Segmentation By Product, Application10.12 Japan Biodegradable Plastics Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value10.13 Japan Biodegradable Plastics Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume10.14 Japan Biodegradable Plastics Market Segmentation By Product, Application10.15 Australia Biodegradable Plastics Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Value10.16 Australia Biodegradable Plastics Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025), By Volume10.17 Australia Biodegradable Plastics Market Leading Companies10.18 Australia Biodegradable Plastics Market Segmentation By Product, Application 11. Global Biodegradable Plastics Market Dynamics11.1 Global Biodegradable Plastics Market Drivers11.2 Global Biodegradable Plastics Market Restraints11.3 Global Biodegradable Plastics Market Trends 12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis12.1 Market Attractiveness12.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Biodegradable Plastics Market - By Product, By Value (Year-2025)12.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Biodegradable Plastics Market - By Application, By Value (Year-2025)12.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Biodegradable Plastics Market - By Region, By Value (Year-2025)12.2 Strategic Analysis12.2.1 Mergers and Acquisitions12.2.2 Recent Industry Developments 13. Competitive Landscape13.1 Market Share Analysis13.2 Competitive Positioning (Leaders, Challengers, Followers, Niche Players) 14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)14.1 Carbios14.2 NatureWorks14.3 BASF14.4 Total Corbion PLA14.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings14.6 Biome Bioplastics14.7 Kuraray14.8 Danimer Scientific14.9 Novamont14.10 TeijinFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rsnbfq

