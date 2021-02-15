Worldwide Biobanking Industry To 2027 - High Growth Potential In Developing Countries

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biobanking Market by Specimen Type, Type of Biobank, Ownership, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biobanking market was valued at $37. 93 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $57. 67 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4. 6% from 2020 to 2027.Biobank is a biorepository meant to collect and preserve biological materials that are used for diagnosis, biodiversity studies, and research. In addition, it is used to support the research of most common types of genetic disorders to develop personalized medicines and to maintain and update database of diseases related to age.The rise in funding by private & government organizations for biobanking and increase in application areas of bio banked samples are the major factors that drive the growth of the global biobanking market. Moreover, upsurge in incidence of diseases such as cancer significantly contributes toward the market growth, owing to the fact that biobanked specimens are used in the treatment of several chronic diseases. However, ethical issues related to biobanking and lack of awareness about it are expected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, advancements in stem cell research and unmet medical needs in emerging nations are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunity for the market expansion.The rise in genomic research activities acts as a key driving force of the global market. Furthermore, government is taking multiple initiatives to support regenerative medicine research, which is expected to boost the market growth. Moreover, increase in demand for cost-effective drug delivery & development accelerates the market growth. Furthermore, usage of human biospecimens is increasing in cohort studies. Number of registered clinical studies with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) increased from 181,305 in 2014 to 262,445 in 2017. A substantial number of large ongoing cohort studies related to precision medicine have fomented the establishment of population-based banks.The global biobanking market is segmented into specimen type, type of biobank, ownership, application, and region. Depending on specimen type, the market is categorized into blood products, solid tissue, cell lines, nucleic acid, and others. On the basis of ownership, it is divided into national/regional agencies, nonprofit organization, universities, and private organization. The applications covered in the study include therapeutic and research. By type of biobank, the market is bifurcated into population-based biobank and disease-oriented biobank. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Some of the major companies that operate in the global market for biobanks are BioIVT & Elevating Science, Geneticist Inc, Firalis S. A., AMS biotechnology Ltd. (AMSBIO LLC), and US Biolab Corporation, Inc., ProteoGenex, Inc., Cureline, Inc., Bay Biosciences LLC, CTI Biotech, and Boca Biolistics. Key Benefits

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1: Introduction1.1. Report Description1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders1.3. Key Market Segments1.1. Research Methodology1.1.1. Secondary Research1.1.2. Primary Research1.1.3. Analyst Tools and Models Chapter 2: Executive Summary2.1. Key Findings of the Study2.2. Cxo Perspective Chapter 3: Market Overview3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Key Findings3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets3.2.2. Top Player Positioning3.3. Porter'S Five Forces Analysis3.4. Market Dynamics3.4.1. Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunity3.4.2. Drivers3.4.2.1. The Rise in Funds for Biobanks3.4.2.2. Increase in R&D Activities for Application of Biobank Specimens3.4.2.3. Surge in Prevalence of Fatal Chronic Diseases3.4.3. Restraints3.4.3.1. Legal and Ethical Issues of Biobanking3.4.3.2. Lack of Awareness Toward Biobanking3.4.4. Opportunity3.4.4.1. High Growth Potential in Developing Countries3.5. Impact of Covid-19 on Biobanking Market3.5.1. Overview3.5.2. Impact Analysis3.5.3. List of 10 Largest Biobanks Across the Globe Chapter 4: Biobanking Market, by Specimen Type4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast4.2. Blood Products4.2.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country4.3. Solid Tissues4.3.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country4.4. Cell Lines4.4.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country4.5. Nucleic Acid4.5.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country4.6. Others4.6.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities4.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 5: Biobanking Market, by Type of Biobank5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast5.2. Population-Based Biobanks5.2.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.3. Disease-Oriented Biobanks5.3.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 6: Biobanking Market, by Ownership6.1. Overview6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast6.2. National/Regional Agencies6.2.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country6.3. Nonprofit Organization6.3.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country6.4. Universities6.4.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country6.5. Private Organization6.5.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities6.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 7: Biobanking Market, by Application7.1. Overview7.1.1. Market Size and Forecast7.2. Therapeutic7.2.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities7.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region7.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country7.3. Research7.3.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities7.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region7.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 8: Biobanking Market, by Region8.1. Overview8.2. North America8.3. Europe8.4. Asia-Pacific8.5. LAMEA Chapter 9: Company Profiles9.1. Ams Biotechnology Ltd. (Amsbio LLC)9.1.1. Company Overview9.1.2. Company Snapshot9.1.3. Operating Business Segments9.1.4. Product Portfolio9.2. Bay Biosciences LLC9.2.1. Company Overview9.2.2. Company Snapshot9.2.3. Operating Business Segments9.2.4. Product Portfolio9.3. Bioivt & Elevating Science9.3.1. Company Overview9.3.2. Company Snapshot9.3.3. Operating Business Segments9.3.4. Product Portfolio9.3.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments9.4. Boca Biolistics9.4.1. Company Overview9.4.2. Company Snapshot9.4.3. Operating Business Segments9.4.4. Product Portfolio9.5. Cti Biotech9.5.1. Company Overview9.5.2. Company Snapshot9.5.3. Product Portfolio9.6. Cureline, Inc.9.6.1. Company Overview9.6.2. Company Snapshot9.6.3. Operating Business Segments9.6.4. Product Portfolio9.7. Firalis S. A.9.7.1. Company Overview9.7.2. Company Snapshot9.7.3. Operating Business Segments9.7.4. Product Portfolio9.8. Geneticist Inc.9.8.1. Company Overview9.8.2. Company Snapshot9.8.3. Operating Business Segments9.8.4. Product Portfolio9.9. Proteogenex, Inc.9.9.1. Company Overview9.9.2. Company Snapshot9.9.3. Operating Business Segments9.9.4. Product Portfolio9.10. Us Biolab Corporation, Inc.9.10.1. Company Overview9.10.2. Company Snapshot9.10.3. Operating Business Segments9.10.4. Product PortfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mf7ukh

