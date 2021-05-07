Worldwide Battery Charger Industry To 2026 - By Accutronics, Analytic Systems Ware And Anoma Among Others

DUBLIN, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Battery Charger Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global battery charger market reached a value of US$ 21.7 Billion in 2020. A battery charger is a device which is used for transferring energy into a rechargeable battery by passing an electric current through it. Some battery chargers need to be manually disconnected by the constant voltage source whereas others may use a timer for cutting off the power at fixed intervals. Currently, the expansion of the electronics industry is the primary factor catalysing the demand for battery chargers. An increasing demand for electrical vehicles (EVs) and connected devices acts as another major force stimulating the growth of the battery charger market.Over the years, several trends have been observed in the market like miniaturisation which have made these chargers powerful and faster, yet increasingly compact in size. In addition, various developments have been made so that battery chargers can cater to different functions without the need for separate cables. Growing focus and awareness regarding the importance of charging management is further encouraging the manufacturers to develop safe and rapid charging technologies. Apart from this, in order to expand their consumer-base, manufacturers have introduced wireless, smart and high temperature-resistant battery chargers. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global battery charger market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Accutronics Limited, Analytic Systems Ware Ltd., Anoma Corporation, Associated Equipment Corporation, Energizer Holdings Inc., Exide Technologies, Ferro Magnetics Corporation, FRIWO AG, HindlePower, Inc., Panasonic Corporation of North America, Phihong USA Corporation, Powerbase Industrial (HK) Ltd., Saft S.A., Salcomp Plc, Schumacher Electric Corporation, Scud ( Fujian) Electronics Co. Ltd., Shun Shing Standard Corporation Development Ltd., Spectrum Brands Inc. (Rayovac Division), Uniross Batteries S.A.S, Yuasa Battery Inc. and others.This report provides a deep insight into the global battery charger market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the battery charger industry in any manner. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global battery charger market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global battery charger market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global battery charger market?

What are the major application segments in the global battery charger market?

What are the major categories in the global battery charger market?

What are the major product types in the global battery charger market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global battery charger market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global battery charger market?

What is the structure of the global battery charger market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global battery charger market?

How are battery chargers manufactured?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary /Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Battery Charger Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Price Analysis5.3.1 Key Price Indicators5.3.2 Price Structure5.3.3 Margin Analysis5.4 Impact of COVID-195.5 Market Breakup by Application5.6 Market Breakup by Category5.7 Market Breakup by Product Type5.8 Market Breakup by Region5.9 Market Forecast5.10 SWOT Analysis5.10.1 Overview5.10.2 Strengths5.10.3 Weaknesses5.10.4 Opportunities5.10.5 Threats5.11 Value Chain Analysis 5.11.1 Overview5.11.2 Research and Development 5.11.3 Raw Material Procurement 5.11.4 Manufacturing 5.11.5 Marketing 5.11.6 Distribution 5.11.7 End-Use 5.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 5.12.1 Overview 5.12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers 5.12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers 5.12.4 Degree of Competition 5.12.5 Threat of New Entrants 5.12.6 Threat of Substitutes 6 Market Breakup by Application6.1 Smartphones6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Laptops6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Electric Vehicles6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Tablets6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Digital Cameras 6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast6.6 Feature Phones 6.6.1 Market Trends6.6.2 Market Forecast6.7 Others 6.7.1 Market Trends6.7.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Category7.1 OEM7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Replacement7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Product Type8.1 Wired8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Wireless8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 Asia Pacific9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 North America9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Europe9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Middle East and Africa9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Latin America9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast 10 Battery Charger Manufacturing Process10.1 Product Overview10.2 Raw Material Requirements10.3 Manufacturing Process10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Market Structure11.2 Key Players11.3 Profiles of Key Players11.3.1 Accutronics Limited11.3.2 Analytic Systems Ware Ltd.11.3.3 Anoma Corporation11.3.4 Associated Equipment Corporation11.3.5 Energizer Holdings Inc.11.3.6 Exide Technologies11.3.7 Ferro Magnetics Corporation11.3.8 FRIWO AG11.3.9 HindlePower Inc. 11.3.10 Panasonic Corporation of North America 11.3.11 Phihong USA Corporation 11.3.12 Powerbase Industrial (HK) Ltd. 11.3.13 Saft S.A 11.3.14 Salcomp Plc 11.3.15 Schumacher Electric Corporation 11.3.16 Scud ( Fujian) Electronics Co. Ltd. 11.3.17 Shun Shing Standard Corporation Development Ltd. 11.3.18 Spectrum Brands Inc. 11.3.19 Uniross Batteries S.A.S 11.3.20 Yuasa Battery Inc. For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cxoodj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-battery-charger-industry-to-2026---by-accutronics-analytic-systems-ware-and-anoma-among-others-301286645.html

SOURCE Research and Markets