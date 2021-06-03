Worldwide Bath Soap Industry To 2026 - Featuring Procter And Gamble, Unilever & Colgate Palmolive Among Others

DUBLIN, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bath Soap Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Bath soaps are regarded as a staple commodity. Falling under the category of personnel care products, bath soaps came into use around thousands of years ago. In recent years, the use of bath soaps have reduced in some countries due to the availability of substitutes, yet they continue to be the most popular cleansing product across the world. Bath soaps currently represent a multibillion dollar industry and according to the publisher, the total revenues of the global bath soap market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Several factors such as growing population, increasing awareness of hygiene among consumers, value addition, premiumisation and increasing demand from emerging markets are currently fostering the growth of the global bath soap market. Looking forward, the global bath soap market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period (2021-2026).This latest study "Bath Soap Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" provides a detailed insight into the global bath soap market. The report has segmented the market on the basis of major regions. Asia-Pacific currently represents the biggest market for bath soaps accounting for around 40% of the total global demand. Asia-Pacific is followed by Europe and North America. The report has also analysed some of the key players operating in bath soap market. Procter & Gamble is the largest player accounting for 15% of the total global bath soap sales. Procter & Gamble is followed by Unilever and Colgate Palmolive.This report provides a deep insight into the global bath soap industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a bath soap manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the bath soap industry in any manner. Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Bath Soap Industry5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Region5.5 Market Breakup by Product Type5.6 Market Breakup by Form5.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel5.8 Market Forecast5.9 SWOT Analysis5.9.1 Overview5.9.2 Strengths5.9.3 Weaknesses5.9.4 Opportunities5.9.5 Threats5.10 Value Chain Analysis5.10.1 Research and Development5.10.2 Raw Material Procurement5.10.3 Manufacturing5.10.4 Distribution5.10.5 Exports5.10.6 Retailers5.10.7 End-Use5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.11.1 Overview5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.11.4 Degree of Competition5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes5.12 Price Analysis5.12.1 Key Price Indicators5.12.2 Price Structure5.12.3 Margin Analysis5.13 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors 6 Performance of Key Regions6.1 Asia Pacific6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Europe6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 North America6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Latin America6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Middle East and Africa6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast 7 Performance by Product Type7.1 Premium Products7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Mass Products7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Performance by Form8.1 Solid Bath Soaps8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Liquid Bath Soaps8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast 9 Performance by Distribution Channel9.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Convenience Stores9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Pharmacies9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Specialty Stores9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Online9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast9.6 Others9.6.1 Market Trends9.6.2 Market Forecast 10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Competitive Structure10.2 Market Breakup of Key Players 11 Bath Soap Manufacturing Process11.1 Product Overview11.2 Detailed Process Flow11.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements 12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures12.3 Plant Layout12.4 Plant Machinery12.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures12.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures12.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures12.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures12.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures12.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures12.11 Other Capital Investments 13 Loans and Financial Assistance 14 Project Economics14.1 Capital Cost of the Project14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain14.4 Taxation and Depreciation14.5 Income Projections14.6 Expenditure Projections14.7 Financial Analysis14.8 Profit Analysis 15 Key Player Profiles15.1 Procter and Gamble15.1.1 Company Overview15.1.2 Description15.1.3 Product Portfolio15.1.4 SWOT15.1.5 Financials15.2 Unilever15.2.1 Company Overview15.2.2 Description15.2.3 Product Portfolio15.2.4 SWOT15.2.5 Financials15.3 Colgate Palmolive15.3.1 Company Overview15.3.2 Description15.3.3 Product Portfolio15.3.4 SWOT15.3.5 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/my7g7u

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-bath-soap-industry-to-2026---featuring-procter-and-gamble-unilever--colgate-palmolive-among-others-301305081.html

SOURCE Research and Markets