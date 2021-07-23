Worldwide Bacteriophage Industry To 2026 - Research To Establish Bacteriophage As An Effective Vaccine Delivery System Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bacteriophage Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bacteriophage Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global bacteriophage market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global bacteriophage market to grow with a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on bacteriophage market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.The report on bacteriophage market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global bacteriophage market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global bacteriophage market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. Report Findings 1) Drivers

The rising use of biocontrol agents in the petroleum and agriculture industry will boost the market growth

The increasing research and development funding for investigating bacteriophage therapy in clinical applications boosts the growth of the market

2) Restraints

High cost for therapy of bacteriophage therapy hinders the growth of the bacteriophage market

3) Opportunities

Increasing research for the establishment of bacteriophage as an effective vaccine delivery system creates growth opportunities

Segment CoveredThe global bacteriophage market is segmented on the basis of type, and application. The Global Bacteriophage Market by Type

DsDNA Bacteriophage

SsDNA Bacteriophage

SsRNA Bacteriophage

The Global Bacteriophage Market by Application

Clinical Application

Phage Display

Environmental Application

Veterinary

Phage Therapy

What does this Report Deliver?1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the bacteriophage market.2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the bacteriophage market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global bacteriophage market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify. Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface

2. Executive Summary 3. Global Bacteriophage Market Overview3.1. Introduction3.2. Market Dynamics3.2.1. Drivers3.2.2. Restraints3.2.3. Opportunities3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Bacteriophage Market3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Bacteriophage Market 4. Bacteriophage Market Macro Indicator Analysis 5. Global Bacteriophage Market by Type5.1. dsDNA Bacteriophage5.2. ssDNA Bacteriophage5.3. ssRNA Bacteriophage 6. Global Bacteriophage Market by Application6.1. Clinical Application6.2. Phage Display6.3. Environmental Application6.4. Veterinary6.5. Phage Therapy 7. Global Bacteriophage Market by Region 2020-20267.1. North America7.1.1. North America Bacteriophage Market by Type7.1.2. North America Bacteriophage Market by Application7.1.3. North America Bacteriophage Market by Country7.2. Europe7.2.1. Europe Bacteriophage Market by Type7.2.2. Europe Bacteriophage Market by Application7.2.3. Europe Bacteriophage Market by Country7.3. Asia-Pacific7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Bacteriophage Market by Type7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Bacteriophage Market by Application7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Bacteriophage Market by Country7.4. RoW7.4.1. RoW Bacteriophage Market by Type7.4.2. RoW Bacteriophage Market by Application7.4.3. RoW Bacteriophage Market by Sub-region 8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Bacteriophage Market8.2. Companies Profiled8.2.1. Phage Biotech Ltd.8.2.2. Fixed-Phage Limited8.2.3. InnoPhage Ltd.8.2.4. EnBiotix Inc.8.2.5. Pherecydes Pharma SA8.2.6. TechnoPhage SA8.2.7. Versatile Bio Fuels Pvt. Ltd.8.2.8. Federal State Scientific Industrial Company MICROGEN8.2.9. Intralytix, Inc. 8.2.10. AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k8djrt

