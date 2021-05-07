Worldwide Baby Pacifier Industry To 2026 - Rising Birth Rates, Affordability And Shifting Lifestyles Are Driving Growth

DUBLIN, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Baby Pacifier Market By Type (Single-piece and Multiple-piece), By Size (Small, Medium and Large), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Baby Pacifier Market size is expected to reach $581.8 Million by 2026, rising at a market growth of 8.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

The baby pacifier refers to a product which is used for babies to calm them. These pacifiers are considered safe for the babies to suck. There is a wide range of pacifiers available in the market that includes rings & rattles. They are also known as teethers, soothers, and dummies and are available with silicone, rubber teat, latex, plastic & silicone mouth handle, or shields. Rubber & Latex pacifiers are comparatively natural, softer, & flexible than silicone pacifiers. Though, the pacifiers made of silicone last longer than latex pacifiers.The rising birth rate, affordability of pacifier and shifting lifestyle are contributing to the growth of the baby pacifier market. The pacifiers help babies to keep calm & provide them more comfort and, thereby motivating parents to buy them for their babies. Along with that, the increasing population of working women has also positively affected the market demand. However, using the pacifiers on a regular basis can cause infections in babies, which is anticipated to hinder the growth of the market over the forecast years. Some Determinants like increasing awareness about pacifiers in emerging nations & utilization of technology in pacifiers will provide new growth avenues for the market.The rising disposable income of parents contributes to the increasing demand for baby pacifiers. With the increasing disposable income, the purchasing power of customers also increases which make them spend more on different products. Due to this rise in purchasing power, parents are creating more demand for different variety of baby products like toys, diapers, baby pacifiers, wipes, and feeding accessories. In addition, parents are getting aware of the importance of using these baby care products that is why they are spending heavily on buying these products. Thus, the increasing disposable income of parents is supporting the demand for baby pacifiers that further contributes to the growth of the market during the forecast period. Type OutlookBased on Type, the market is segmented into Single-piece and Multiple-piece. The one-piece baby pacifier segment procured the highest market share. The one-piece baby pacifier is broadly accessible across the world and is very economical. The one-piece baby pacifiers are crafted from a single molded piece of silicone, plastic, or latex. These single-piece pacifiers cannot tear apart easily which further reduces the risk of choking due to their design. Size OutlookBased on Size, the market is segmented into Small, Medium and Large. The small-size pacifiers witnessed the highest market share. Small-size pacifiers are used for infants who are below 6 months. This segment emerged as the leading segment because it is recognized as an important baby care product for the new born babies. Moreover, these small-size baby pacifiers are mostly made up of silicone that is tested by FDA. The one-piece baby pacifiers are among the primary kind of baby pacifiers which come under the category of a small-sized pacifier. Distribution Channel OutlookBased on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Offline and Online. Under this segment, the offline channel garnered the major revenue share due to the increasing sales of pacifiers through offline stores. These offline stores help in providing a wide range of baby care products among the branded and private-labelled categories. The option of checking out the product before the final purchase in these offline stores is supplementing the growth of this segment. Regional OutlookBased on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Among all the regions, Asia-Pacific emerged as a leading region of this market. The growing number of infants in Asia-Pacific is propelling the growth of the market. There are factors like increasing disposable income of customers along with the increasing infant population & rising urbanization, which are positively supporting the growth of the regional market.The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Newell Brands, Inc., Baby Shusher, LLC, Doddle & Co. LLC, MAM Babyartikel GmbH, The Natural Baby Company, Natursutten ApS, The White Company (Bectin Corporation), Trebco Specialty Products, Inc. (WubbaNub), and Mayborn Group Limited.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology Chapter 2. Market Overview2.1 Introduction2.1.1 Overview2.1.2 Market composition and scenario2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market2.2.1 Market Drivers2.2.2 Market Restraints Chapter 3. Global Baby Pacifier Market by Type3.1 Global Single-piece Market by Region3.2 Global Multiple-piece Market by Region Chapter 4. Global Baby Pacifier Market by Size4.1 Global Small Market by Region4.2 Global Medium Market by Region4.3 Global Large Market by Region Chapter 5. Global Baby Pacifier Market by Distribution Channel5.1 Global Offline Market by Region5.2 Global Online Market by Region Chapter 6. Global Baby Pacifier Market by Region6.1 North America Baby Pacifier Market6.2 Europe Baby Pacifier Market6.3 Asia Pacific Baby Pacifier Market6.4 LAMEA Baby Pacifier Market Chapter 7. Company Profiles7.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V.7.1.1 Company Overview7.1.2 Financial Analysis7.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis7.1.4 Research & Development Expense7.2 Newell Brands, Inc.7.2.1 Company Overview7.2.2 Financial Analysis7.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis7.2.4 Research & Development Expense7.2.5 Recent strategies and developments7.2.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions7.3 Baby Shusher, LLC7.3.1 Company Overview7.4 Doddle & Co. LLC7.4.1 Company Overview7.5 MAM Babyartikel GmbH7.5.1 Company Overview7.6 The Natural Baby Company7.6.1 Company Overview7.7 Natursutten ApS7.7.1 Company Overview7.8 The White Company (Bectin Corporation)7.8.1 Company Overview7.9 Trebco Specialty Products, Inc. (WubbaNub)7.9.1 Company Overview7.10. Mayborn Group Limited7.10.1 Company OverviewFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i9w9cl

