Worldwide Baby Food Industry To 2030 - Surging Disposable Income Is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Baby Food Market Research Report: By Product, Type, Distribution Channel - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The surging population of working women, growing concerns of parents regarding infant nutrition, increasing organized retail marketing activities and urbanization rate, reducing infant mortality rate, and mushrooming public awareness about innovative baby food products are the major factors driving the expansion of the global baby food market. Because of these factors, the market is predicted to reach $53.9 billion revenue by 2030, while exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030, according to the market research report.The partial factory closures and lockdowns that were imposed because of the COVID-19 pandemic caused disruptions in the distribution, import, and export of the ingredients used in the production of baby food products, thereby affecting the progress of the market. However, with many governments lifting the lockdowns and allowing the opening of manufacturing facilities and research institutes, all production and distribution activities pertaining to baby food products have resumed. Additionally, market players are witnessing a sharp surge in the demand for these products during the pandemic, which is facilitating the advance of the market for baby food.The baby food market is divided into baby cereals, infant formula, baby soups, baby pureed food, baby snacks, and others, depending on product. Out of these, the infant formula category held the largest share in the market in 2020 because of the surging prevalence of lactating problems in women and breastfeeding issues with infants.The market for baby food is also classified into supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty stores, online, and drug stores, based on distribution channel. Amongst these, the online category is predicted to register the fastest growth in the market throughout the forecast period. This is credited to the growing public preference for buying products through e-commerce platforms over other channels.Globally, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region contributed the highest revenue to the baby food market in 2020, and it is set to grow massively during the forecast period as well. This is attributed to the high birth rate, surging purchasing power of people, and soaring population of working women in the region.Players operating in the baby food market are actively focusing on product approvals and launches for gaining an edge over their rivals. For example, The Kraft Heinz Company launched a new line of products under the HEINZE BY NATURE brand in July 2021. These products are produced from acerola cherry and natural and organic ingredients. Moreover, the product line includes recyclable glass, which is widely sought after by parents looking for transparent and more-environment-friendly packaging.Some of the major global baby food market players are Danone S.A., Nestle S.A., China Feihe Limited, The Kraft Heinz Company, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Abbott Laboratories, Perrigo Company plc, HiPP GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG, PZ Cussons (UK) Limited, Hero Group, DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH, and Kewpie Corporation. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Research Background Chapter 2. Research Methodology Chapter 3. Executive Summary Chapter 4. Voice of Industry Experts/KOLs Chapter 5. Definition of Market Segments5.1 By Product5.1.1 Infant Formula5.1.2 Baby Cereals5.1.3 Baby Snacks5.1.4 Baby Soups5.1.5 Baby Pureed Food5.2 By Type5.2.1 Inorganic5.2.2 Organic5.3 By Distribution Channel5.3.1 Hypermarkets5.3.2 Supermarkets5.3.3 Drug Stores5.3.4 Specialty Stores5.3.5 Online Chapter 6. Industry Outlook6.1 Market Dynamics6.1.1 Trends6.1.1.1 Rising product launches and acquisitions6.1.1.2 Increasing demand for organic and natural products6.1.2 Drivers6.1.2.1 Decreasing infant mortality rate6.1.2.2 Increasing number of working women6.1.2.3 Rising number of seminars and initiatives to improve baby's healthy lifestyle6.1.2.4 Surging disposable income6.1.3 Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast6.1.4 Restraints6.1.4.1 Higher price associated with product development cost6.1.5 Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast6.2 Impact of COVID-196.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis6.3.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers6.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers6.3.3 Intensity of Rivalry6.3.4 Threat of New Entrants6.3.5 Threat of Substitutes Chapter 7. Policy and Regulatory Landscape Chapter 8. Global Market Size and Forecast8.1 Overview8.2 Market Revenue, by Product8.3 Market Revenue, by Type8.4 Market Revenue, by Distribution Channel8.5 Market Revenue, by Region

Chapter 31. Competitive Landscape31.1 List of Market Players and Their Offerings31.2 Recent Strategic Developments of Key Players31.2.1 Mergers and Acquisitions31.2.2 Product launches31.2.3 Facility Expansions Chapter 32. Company Profiles32.1 Nestle S.A.32.1.1 Business Overview32.1.2 Product and Service Offerings32.1.3 Key Financial Summary32.2 The Kraft Heinz Company32.2.1 Business Overview32.2.2 Product and Service Offerings32.2.3 Key Financial Summary32.3 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc32.3.1 Business Overview32.3.2 Product and Service Offerings32.3.3 Key Financial Summary32.4 Danone S.A.32.4.1 Business Overview32.4.2 Product and Service Offerings32.4.3 Key Financial Summary32.5 Royal Friesland Campina N.V.32.5.1 Business Overview32.5.2 Product and Service Offerings32.5.3 Key Financial Summary32.6 China Feihe Limited32.6.1 Business Overview32.6.2 Product and Service Offerings32.6.3 Key Financial Summary32.7 Hipp GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG32.7.1 Business Overview32.7.2 Product and Service Offerings32.8 China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited32.8.1 Business Overview32.8.2 Product and Service Offerings32.8.3 Key Financial Summary32.9 Kewpie Corporation32.9.1 Business Overview32.9.2 Product and Service Offerings32.9.3 Key Financial Summary32.10 Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd.32.10.1 Business Overview32.10.2 Product and Service Offerings32.10.3 Key Financial Summary32.11 Hero Group32.11.1 Business Overview32.11.2 Product and Service Offerings32.12 DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH32.12.1 Business Overview32.12.2 Product and Service Offerings32.13 Perrigo Company plc32.13.1 Business Overview32.13.2 Product and Service Offerings32.13.3 Key Financial Summary32.14 PZ Cussons Plc32.14.1 Business Overview32.14.2 Product and Service Offerings32.14.3 Key Financial Summary Chapter 33. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1rrb8m

