Worldwide Baby Durable Products Industry To 2025 - Featuring Artsana, Newell Rubbermaid & Goodbaby Among Others

The Global Baby Durable Products Market was valued at USD 20760.4 Million in the year 2019. Escalating urban population with growing access to internet with government taking various initiatives in order to make internet accessible to everyone coupled with manufacturers expanding their product portfolio and offering a wide array of products to consumers in order to maintain long terms relationship with them, has been anticipated to infuse growth in the market for Baby Durable Products during the forecast period of 2020-2025. However, the market will see slump in sales because of Covid-19 pandemic that has disrupted the global production, logistics and supply chain.

Under the product segment, Strollers is anticipated to witness the largest market share owing to wide availability of strollers by various leading manufacturers coupled with growing concern of consumers about safety of their kids with burgeoning demand arising for better quality, durability and safety of products, will be accelerating the Baby Durable Products market growth in the coming years.Maternity and Childcare stores, followed by Supermarkets, attained substantial market share under Distribution Channel segment, chiefly on the back of wide variety of products offered by maternity and childcare stores with escalating investment in online channel of distribution in order to cater to broader consumers' base and adoption of effective marketing strategies by leading companies.Among the regions, Asia Pacific, followed by North America and Europe, will experience remarkable market share owing to the presence of various local as well as leading manufacturers and consumers spending more on baby care and safety products backed with enhanced presence of leading e-commerce players and burgeoning demand for baby durable products in major economies, will be propelling the Baby Durable Products market growth during the period of 2020-2025. Scope of the Report

The report analyses Baby Durable Products market By Value.

The report analyses Baby Durable Products Market By Product Type (Strollers, Baby Car Seats , Baby Carrier , Others).

The report assesses the Baby Durable Products market By Distribution Channel (Maternity & Childcare Stores, Brand Stores, Supermarket and Hypermarket, and Online).

The Global Baby Durable Products Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific) and By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea).

, , and ) and By Country ( , , , , , , , , , ). The key insights of the report have been presented through Market Attricativenss charts presented By Region, Product Type and Distribution Channel. The report also covers the Major Mergers & Acquisitions, Policies and Regulations and also the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry.

The companies analysed in the report include Artsana, Newell Rubbermaid, Goodbaby, Dorel, Combi, Stokke, Peg Perego, Ergobaby, BabyBjorn, BeSafe.

The report presents the analysis of Baby Durable Products market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary1.1 Research Methodology1.2 Executive Summary 2. Strategic Recommendations 3. Baby Durable Products Market: Product Outlook 4. Global Baby Durable Products Market: Sizing and Forecast4.1 Market Size, by Value, Year 2015-2025 5. Global Baby Durable Products Market Segmentation-by Product Type, by Distribution Channel5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Baby Durable Products Market: by Product Type5.1.1 Strollers-Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)5.1.2 Baby Car Seats-Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)5.1.3 Baby Carrier-Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)5.1.4 Others-Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Baby Durable Products Market : by Distribution Channel5.2.1 Maternity & Childcare Stores-Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)5.2.2 Brand Stores-Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)5.2.3 Supermarkets-Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)5.2.4 Online-Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025) 6. Global Baby Durable Products Market: Regional Analysis6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Baby Durable Products Market : by Region 7. North America Baby Durable Products Market: Segmentation by Product Type, by Distribution Channel (2015-2025)7.1 North America Baby Durable Products Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), by Value7.2 North America Baby Durable Products Market-Prominent Companies7.3 Market Segmentation by Product Type (Strollers, Baby Car Seats, Baby Carrier and Others)7.4 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel (Maternity & Childcare Stores, Brand Stores, Supermarkets and Online)7.5 North America Baby Durable Products Market: Country Analysis7.6 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Baby Durable Products Market-by Country, by Value, 20257.7 Competitive Scenario of North America Baby Durable Products Market : by Country7.8 United States Baby Durable Products Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), by Value7.9 United States Baby Durable Products Market Segmentation-by Product Type, by Distribution Channel7.10 Canada Baby Durable Products Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), by Value7.11 Canada Baby Durable Products Market Segmentation-by Product Type, by Distribution Channel 8. Europe Baby Durable Products Market: Segmentation by Product Type, by Distribution Channel (2015-2025)8.1 Europe Baby Durable Products Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), by Value8.2 Europe Baby Durable Products Market-Prominent Companies8.3 Market Segmentation by Product Type (Strollers, Baby Car Seats, Baby Carrier and Others)8.4 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel (Maternity & Childcare Stores, Brand Stores, Supermarkets and Online)8.5 Europe Baby Durable Products Market: Country Analysis8.6 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Baby Durable Products Market-by Country, by Value, 20258.7 Competitive Scenario of Europe Baby Durable Products Market : by Country8.8 Germany Baby Durable Products Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), by Value8.9 Germany Baby Durable Products Market Segmentation-by Product Type, by Distribution Channel8.10 France Baby Durable Products Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), by Value8.11 France Baby Durable Products Market Segmentation-by Product Type, by Distribution Channel8.12 United Kingdom Baby Durable Products Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), by Value8.13 United Kingdom Baby Durable Products Market Segmentation-by Product Type, by Distribution Channel8.14 Italy Baby Durable Products Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), by Value8.15 Italy Baby Durable Products Market Segmentation-by Product Type, by Distribution Channel 9. Asia Pacific Baby Durable Products Market: Segmentation by Product Type, by Distribution Channel (2015-2025)9.1 Asia Pacific Baby Durable Products Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), by Value9.2 Asia Pacific Baby Durable Products Market-Prominent Companies9.3 Market Segmentation by Product Type (Strollers, Baby Car Seats, Baby Carrier and Others)9.4 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel (Maternity & Childcare Stores, Brand Stores, Supermarkets and Online)9.5 Asia Pacific Baby Durable Products Market: Country Analysis9.6 Market Opportunity Chart of Asia Pacific Baby Durable Products Market-by Country, by Value, 20259.7 Competitive Scenario of Asia Pacific Baby Durable Products Market : by Country9.8 China Baby Durable Products Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), by Value9.9 China Baby Durable Products Market Segmentation-by Product Type, by Distribution Channel9.10 Japan Baby Durable Products Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), by Value9.11 Japan Baby Durable Products Market Segmentation-by Product Type, by Distribution Channel9.12 India Baby Durable Products Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), by Value9.13 India Baby Durable Products Market Segmentation-by Product Type, by Distribution Channel9.14 South Korea Baby Durable Products Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), by Value9.15 South Korea Baby Durable Products Market Segmentation-by Product Type, by Distribution Channel 10. Global Baby Durable Products Market Dynamics10.1 Drivers10.2 Restraints10.3 Trends 11. Market Attractiveness11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Baby Durable Products Market-by Product Type, 202511.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Baby Durable Products Market-by Distribution Channel, 202511.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Baby Durable Products Market-by Region, 2025 12. Competitive Landscape12.1 Major Technological Innovations and Mergers & Acquisitions12.2 Policy and Regulatory Compliance12.3 Market Share Analysis 13. Company Analysis13.1 Artsana13.2 Newell Rubbermaid13.3 Goodbaby13.4 Dorel13.5 ERGO Baby13.6 Combi Corporation13.7 Stokke13.8 Peg Perego13.9 BeSafe13.10 BabyBjornFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2bcck8

