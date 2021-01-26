Worldwide Autonomous Navigation Industry To 2027 - Broad Array Of Applications Of Mobile Robots Is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autonomous Navigation Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Solution, Application, Vehicle Type, and Platform" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this latest market study the market was valued at US$ 427.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 796.0 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2020 to 2027.The rapid change in modern warfare has been urging the governments to allocate higher amounts to respective military forces. The higher military budget allocation enables the military forces to purchase robust indigenous technologies, such as autonomous navigation technology, and various other technologies from international manufacturers. The military vehicle modernization practices are peaking in the current scenario among most military forces to keep the personnel and vehicles mission-ready. To modernize vehicles, the defense ministries across the world are investing substantial amounts in newer technologies - such as autonomous drones, AGVs, and UUVs. This factor is boosting the growth of the military autonomous navigation market.Favorable economic conditions in North America bolster the growth of the startup hub. For example, Flyability (the Swiss creator of the groundbreaking Elios 2 drone for indoor inspections) opened its first US office in Denver, Colorado, in January 2020 to continue its rapid expansion into the US markets and offer robust customer and partner support. Such factors contribute to fair competition for employment in the various companies in North America.The emerging autonomous navigation market players are gaining industry recognition as they are capable of offering sealing solutions at competitive prices. Due to the slow rate of the emergence of new players, the impact of threat to new entrants in the market is low in the present scenario. However, with the projected increase in the number of new market entrants offering cost-effective products, this threat to new entrants would also reach moderate levels. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Autonomous Navigation MarketAccording to the latest report from World Health Organization (WHO), the US, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, the UK, Russia, Turkey, Brazil, Iran, and China are among the worst affected countries due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The outbreak was first reported in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The crisis is adversely affecting the industries worldwide. The global economy is witnessing the worst hit, and it is likely to continue in 2021 also.The governments of countries are restricting the transportation of humans and goods owing to the continuous growth in the number of COVID-19 infected patients. The manufacturing and construction industries, warehouses, and coal-fired plants are experiencing a temporary shutdown in their activities. Therefore, the use of autonomous technologies in systems is interrupted. The procurement of new systems with autonomous technology was declined in the first quarter of 2020. In addition, the restrictions on supply chain activities are hindering the development cycle and testing of autonomous navigation. The report segments the global Autonomous Navigation market as follows: Autonomous Navigation Market - by Solution

Sensing System

Processing Unit

Software

Autonomous Navigation Market - by Application

Commercial

Defense

Autonomous Navigation Market - by Vehicle Type

AGVs

Mobile Robots

UUVs

Drones

Others

Autonomous Navigation Market - by Platform

Land

Marine

Space

Autonomous Navigation Market - by Application

Airframe

Engine

Landing Gear

Flight Control and Hydraulic Systems

Autonomous Navigation Market - by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America (SAM)

(SAM) Brazil

Rest of SAM

Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global autonomous navigation market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global aircraft seals market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1 Scope of the Study1.2 Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation1.3.1 Global Autonomous navigation Market - By Solution1.3.2 Global Autonomous navigation Market - By Application1.3.3 Global Autonomous navigation Market - By Vehicle Type1.3.4 Global Autonomous navigation Market - By Platform1.3.5 Global Autonomous navigation Market - By Geography 2. Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Coverage3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Primary Research 4. Autonomous Navigation Market Landscape4.1 Market Overview4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.2.3 Threat to New Entrants4.2.4 Threat to Substitutes4.2.5 Competitive Rivalry4.3 Ecosystem Analysis4.4 Expert Opinion 5. Autonomous Navigation Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Rising use of AGVs in Logistics Industry5.1.2 Broad Array of Applications of Mobile Robots5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Integration and installation time of technology5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Integration of AI for Increasing Efficiency of Navigation5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Advent of Autonomous Navigation Technology for Vessel Navigation and Unmanned Ship5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints 6. Autonomous Navigation Market - Global Analysis6.1 Global Autonomous Navigation Market Overview6.2 Autonomous Navigation Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players 7. Autonomous Navigation Market Analysis - By Solution7.1 Overview7.2 Autonomous Navigation Market, by Solution (2019 and 2027)7.3 Sensing Systems7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Sensing Systems: Autonomous Navigation Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.4 Processing Unit7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Processing Unit: Autonomous Navigation Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.5 Software7.5.1 Overview7.5.2 Software: Autonomous Navigation Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 8. Autonomous Navigation Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 - By Application8.1 Overview8.2 Global Autonomous Navigation Market Breakdown, By Application, 2019 & 20278.3 Commercial8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Commercial Market Forecast and Analysis8.4 Defense8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Defense Market Forecast and Analysis 9. Autonomous Navigation Market Analysis - by Vehicle Type9.1 Overview9.2 Autonomous Navigation Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019 & 20279.3 AGVs9.3.1 Overview9.3.2 AGVs: Autonomous Navigation Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.4 Mobile Robots9.4.1 Overview9.4.2 Mobile Robots: Autonomous Navigation Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.5 UUVs9.5.1 Overview9.5.2 UUVs: Autonomous Navigation Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.6 Drones9.6.1 Overview9.6.2 Drones: Autonomous Navigation Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.7 Others9.7.1 Overview9.7.2 Others: Autonomous Navigation Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 10. Autonomous Navigation Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 - by Platform10.1 Overview10.2 Global Autonomous Navigation Market Breakdown, by Platform, 2019 & 202710.3 Land10.3.1 Overview10.3.2 Land Market Forecast and Analysis10.4 Marine10.4.1 Overview10.4.2 Marine Market Forecast and Analysis10.5 Space10.5.1 Overview10.5.2 Space Market Forecast and Analysis 11. Autonomous Navigation Market - Geographic Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 North America: Autonomous Navigation Market11.3 Europe: Autonomous Navigation Market11.4 APAC: Autonomous Navigation Market11.5 MEA: Autonomous Navigation Market11.6 SAM: Autonomous Navigation Market 12. Autonomous Navigation Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 North America12.3 Europe12.4 Asia-Pacific12.5 Middle East and Africa12.6 South America 13. Industry Landscape13.1 Overview13.2 Market Initiative13.3 New Product Development13.4 Merger and Acquisition 14. Company Profiles14.1 BlueBotics SA14.1.1 Key Facts14.1.2 Business Description14.1.3 Products and Services14.1.4 Financial Overview14.1.5 SWOT Analysis14.1.6 Key Developments14.2 YUJIN ROBOT Co., Ltd.14.2.1 Key Facts14.2.2 Business Description14.2.3 Products and Services14.2.4 Financial Overview14.2.5 SWOT Analysis14.2.6 Key Developments14.3 KONGSBERG14.3.1 Key Facts14.3.2 Business Description14.3.3 Products and Services14.3.4 Financial Overview14.3.5 SWOT Analysis14.3.6 Key Developments14.4 Trimble Inc.14.4.1 Key Facts14.4.2 Business Description14.4.3 Products and Services14.4.4 Financial Overview14.4.5 SWOT Analysis14.4.6 Key Developments14.5 Autonomous Solutions, Inc.14.5.1 Key Facts14.5.2 Business Description14.5.3 Products and Services14.5.4 Financial Overview14.5.5 SWOT Analysis14.5.6 Key Developments14.6 Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies Corporation Company14.6.1 Key Facts14.6.2 Business Description14.6.3 Products and Services14.6.4 Financial Overview14.6.5 SWOT Analysis14.6.6 Key Developments14.7 Kollmorgen14.7.1 Key Facts14.7.2 Business Description14.7.3 Products and Services14.7.4 Financial Overview14.7.5 SWOT Analysis14.7.6 Key Developments14.8 Brain Corporation14.8.1 Key Facts14.8.2 Business Description14.8.3 Products and Services14.8.4 Financial Overview14.8.5 SWOT Analysis14.8.6 Key Developments14.9 KINEXON14.9.1 Key Facts14.9.2 Business Description14.9.3 Products and Services14.9.4 Financial Overview14.9.5 SWOT Analysis14.9.6 Key Developments14.10 FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD.14.10.1 Key Facts14.10.2 Business Description14.10.3 Products and Services14.10.4 Financial Overview14.10.5 SWOT Analysis14.10.6 Key Developments 15. Appendix15.1 About the Publisher15.2 Word IndexFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zbyat9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-autonomous-navigation-industry-to-2027---broad-array-of-applications-of-mobile-robots-is-driving-growth-301214975.html

SOURCE Research and Markets