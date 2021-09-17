Worldwide Automotive Window & Exterior Sealing System Industry To 2026 - Growing Inclusion Of Electric Vehicles Globally Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Window & Exterior Sealing System Market Research Report by Vehicle, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Window & Exterior Sealing System Market size was estimated at USD 15.69 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 16.86 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 7.80% to reach USD 24.63 Billion by 2026. Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Automotive Window & Exterior Sealing System Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Automotive Window & Exterior Sealing System Market, including Copper- Standard Holdings Inc., Dura Automotive Systems, Henniges Automotive Holding Inc., Hutchinson SA, Lauren Plastics LLC, Magna International Inc., Minth Group Ltd., Rehau Group, Standard Profil A.S., Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited, The ITB Group, Ltd., and Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Automotive Window & Exterior Sealing System Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Automotive Window & Exterior Sealing System Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Automotive Window & Exterior Sealing System Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Automotive Window & Exterior Sealing System Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Automotive Window & Exterior Sealing System Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Automotive Window & Exterior Sealing System Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Automotive Window & Exterior Sealing System Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.1.1. Demand for lightweight sealants to decrease the weight of vehicle and increase fuel efficiency5.1.1.2. Rising production and sales of passenger and commercial vehicles5.1.1.3. Increasing demand for advanced and modified elastomers5.1.2. Restraints5.1.2.1. High cost of production and the availability of laser technology as an alternative5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.3.1. Growing inclusion of electric vehicles globally5.1.3.2. Advancements and application of thermoplastic material in sealing systems5.1.4. Challenges5.1.4.1. Concerns with installation and design5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.2.5. Industry Rivalry 6. Automotive Window & Exterior Sealing System Market, by Vehicle6.1. Introduction6.2. Electric Vehicle6.3. Heavy Commercial Vehicle6.4. Light Commercial Vehicle6.5. Passenger Car 7. Automotive Window & Exterior Sealing System Market, by Component Type7.1. Introduction7.2. Exterior Sealing7.2.1. Door seals on body and door7.2.2. Front windshield seal7.2.3. Glass encapsulations7.2.4. Hood seals7.2.5. Rear windshield seal7.2.6. Trunk seals7.2.7. Waist belt seals7.3. Glass Run Channel Seals7.4. Roof Ditch Molding Seals 8. Americas Automotive Window & Exterior Sealing System Market8.1. Introduction8.2. Argentina8.3. Brazil8.4. Canada8.5. Mexico8.6. United States 9. Asia-Pacific Automotive Window & Exterior Sealing System Market9.1. Introduction9.2. Australia9.3. China9.4. India9.5. Indonesia9.6. Japan9.7. Malaysia9.8. Philippines9.9. Singapore9.10. South Korea9.11. Thailand 10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Automotive Window & Exterior Sealing System Market10.1. Introduction10.2. France10.3. Germany10.4. Italy10.5. Netherlands10.6. Qatar10.7. Russia10.8. Saudi Arabia10.9. South Africa10.10. Spain10.11. United Arab Emirates10.12. United Kingdom 11. Competitive Landscape11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix11.1.1. Quadrants11.1.2. Business Strategy11.1.3. Product Satisfaction11.2. Market Ranking Analysis11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player11.4. Competitive Scenario11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement11.4.4. Investment & Funding11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 12. Company Usability Profiles12.1. Copper- Standard Holdings Inc.12.2. Dura Automotive Systems12.3. Henniges Automotive Holding Inc.12.4. Hutchinson SA12.5. Lauren Plastics LLC12.6. Magna International Inc.12.7. Minth Group Ltd.12.8. Rehau Group12.9. Standard Profil A.S.12.10. Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited12.11. The ITB Group, Ltd.12.12. Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. 13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cevmv9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-automotive-window--exterior-sealing-system-industry-to-2026---growing-inclusion-of-electric-vehicles-globally-presents-opportunities-301379615.html

SOURCE Research and Markets