Worldwide Automotive Torque Converter Industry To 2026 - Players Include Sonnax Transmission, Schaeffler Technologies & Valeo Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Torque Converter Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, LCV and HCV), By Electric Vehicle (HEV, PHEV and BEV), By Transmission Type (AT, AMT, DCT and CVT), By Component, By Region, By Company, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Torque Converter Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% until 2026, due to growing preference towards automatic transmission and the increasing demand of premium vehicles. The market for passenger cars among all the vehicle types was the largest in the global market in 2020 and it is predicted to account for majority of the Global Automotive Torque Converter Market during the forecast period. The growth of the passenger cars segment is majorly attributable to the increasing penetration of automatics in passenger cars. Also, the growing demand for automatic hydraulic transmission vehicles and CVT passenger vehicles are major factors driving the growth of automotive torque converters in the passenger vehicle segment.Taking into an account of geographical landscape, the North American automotive torque converter market is estimated to account for a considerable portion of the Global Automotive Torque Converter Market during the forecast period. The growth of the North American market for torque converters is mainly attributable to the increasing demand for sports sedans and high-performance cars in the region. Technological advancements in torque converters will be one of the key trends gaining traction in the Global Automotive Torque Converter Market during the next few years.Some of the major key players operating in the Global Automotive Torque Converter Market are Sonnax Transmission Company Inc., Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, Valeo, JATCO Ltd., Isuzu Motors Ltd., EXEDY Corporation, Continental AG, BorgWarner Inc., Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Transtar Industries Inc. etc. Years considered for this report:

Historical Period: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Automotive Torque Converter Market, in terms of Value & Volume

To classify and forecast the Global Automotive Torque Converter Market based on vehicle type, electric vehicle type, transmission type, component and regional distribution

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Automotive Torque Converter Market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in the Global Automotive Torque Converter Market

To conduct the pricing analysis for the Global Automotive Torque Converter Market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the Global Automotive Torque Converter Market

Key Topics Covered: 1. Product Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Automotive Torque Converter Market 4. Executive Summary 5. Voice of Customer5.1. Technical Feasibility5.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision5.3. Challenges/Issues Faced Post Purchase 6. Global Automotive Torque Converter Market Overview 7. Global Automotive Torque Converter Market Outlook7.1. Market Size & Forecast7.1.1. By Value & Volume7.2. Market Share & Forecast7.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, LCV and HCV)7.2.2. By Electric Vehicle (HEV, PHEV and BEV)7.2.3. By Transmission Type (Automatic Transmission (AT), Automated Manual Transmission (AMT), Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT) and Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT))7.2.4. By Component (Clutch Plate, Stator, Impeller, Damper, Turbine and Others)7.2.5. By Company7.2.6. By Region7.3. Market Attractiveness Index 8. Asia-Pacific Automotive Torque Converter Market Outlook8.1. Market Size & Forecast8.2. Market Share & Forecast8.3. Market Attractiveness Index8.4. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis 9. Europe Automotive Torque Converter Market Outlook9.1. Market Size & Forecast9.2. Market Share & Forecast9.3. Market Attractiveness Index9.4. Europe: Country Analysis 10. North America Automotive Torque Converter Market Outlook10.1. Market Size & Forecast10.2. Market Share & Forecast10.3. Market Attractiveness Index10.4. North America: Country Analysis 11. South America Automotive Torque Converter Market Outlook11.1. Market Size & Forecast11.2. Market Share & Forecast11.3. Market Attractiveness Index11.4. South America: Country Analysis 12. Middle East and Africa Automotive Torque Converter Market Outlook12.1. Market Size & Forecast12.2. Market Share & Forecast12.3. Market Attractiveness Index12.4. MEA: Country Analysis 13. Market Dynamics13.1. Drivers13.2. Opportunities13.3. Challenges 14. Market Trends & Developments 15. Competitive Landscape15.1. Competition Outlook15.2. Company Profiles (Leading Companies)15.2.1 Sonnax Transmission Company, Inc.15.2.2 Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG15.2.3 Valeo SA15.2.4 JATCO Ltd15.2.5 Isuzu Motors Ltd.15.2.6 EXEDY Corporation15.2.7 Continental AG15.2.8 BorgWarner Inc.15.2.9 Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. 15.2.10 Transtar Industries, Inc. 16. Strategic Recommendation 17. About the Publisher & DisclaimerFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/os94uj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-automotive-torque-converter-industry-to-2026---players-include-sonnax-transmission-schaeffler-technologies--valeo-among-others-301231630.html

SOURCE Research and Markets