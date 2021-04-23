Worldwide Automotive Surround View Systems Industry To 2026 - Featuring Valeo, Magna International And Continental Among Others

DUBLIN, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Surround View Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive surround view systems market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Automotive surround view systems refer to intelligent camera systems which provide a complete 360 view of the vehicle on an LCD screen that is placed on the dashboard. These systems play an important role in assisting the driver during parking and maneuvering the vehicle. They also offer other benefits such as enabling the driver to get a sharp view on all sides; removing the blind spots; lowering distractions of the driver and improving traffic safety. Over the years, these systems have evolved from low-resolution to high-resolution cameras, providing real-time bird's-eye view of the vehicle and its surroundings. These advantages have significantly contributed to the installation of these systems in modern automobiles. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global automotive surround view systems market to grow at a CAGR of 18% during 2021-2026Advancements in the automotive advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) technologies have led to an increase in the sales of automotive surround view systems. the manufacturers have increased research and development to develop surround view systems with higher accuracy and advanced features. For instance, they are offering sonar-based systems that judge the distance between obstacles and give the user a warning when an object comes near another object.This latest report provides a deep insight into the global automotive surround view systems market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the automotive surround view systems market in any manner. Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players Valeo, Magna International, Continental AG, Clarion, Denso, Renesas Electronics, Aisin Seiki, Texas Instruments, Ambarella, Bosch Mobility Solutions, Xylon - logicBRICKS, Renesas Electronics, Mobileye, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:1. What is the market size for the global automotive surround view systems market?2. What is the global automotive surround view systems market growth?3. What are the global automotive surround view systems market drivers?4. What are the key industry trends in the global automotive surround view systems market?5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive surround view systems market?6. What is the global automotive surround view systems market breakup by type?7. What is the global automotive surround view systems market breakup by functioning?8. What is the global automotive surround view systems market breakup by vehicle type?9. What is the global automotive surround view systems market breakup by end-user?10. What are the major regions in the global automotive surround view systems market?11. Who are the key companies/players in the global automotive surround view systems market? Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Automotive Surround View Systems Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Type5.5 Market Breakup by Functioning5.6 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type 5.7 Market Breakup by End-User 5.8 Market Breakup by Region5.9 Market Forecast 6 SWOT Analysis6.1 Overview6.2 Strengths6.3 Weaknesses6.4 Opportunities6.5 Threats 7 Value Chain Analysis 8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis8.1 Overview8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers8.4 Degree of Competition8.5 Threat of New Entrants8.6 Threat of Substitutes 9 Market Breakup by Type9.1 Touch Screen Control9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Infrared Remote Control9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Others9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Functioning10.1 Automatic 10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Manual10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast 11 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type11.1 Commercial Vehicles 11.1.1 Market Trends11.1.2 Market Forecast11.2 Passenger Vehicles 11.2.1 Market Trends11.2.2 Market Forecast 12 Market Breakup by End-User12.1 Aftermarket 12.1.1 Market Trends12.1.2 Market Forecast12.2 OEMs12.2.1 Market Trends12.2.2 Market Forecast 13 Market Breakup by Region13.1 North America13.1.1 Market Trends13.1.2 Market Forecast13.2 Europe13.2.1 Market Trends13.2.2 Market Forecast13.3 Asia Pacific13.3.1 Market Trends13.3.2 Market Forecast13.4 Middle East and Africa13.4.1 Market Trends13.4.2 Market Forecast13.5 Latin America13.5.1 Market Trends13.5.2 Market Forecast 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Valeo14.3.2 Magna International14.3.3 Continental AG14.3.4 Clarion14.3.5 Denso14.3.6 Renesas Electronics14.3.7 Aisin Seiki14.3.8 Texas Instruments14.3.9 Ambarella 14.3.10 Bosch Mobility Solutions 14.3.11 Xylon - logicBRICKS 14.3.12 Renesas Electronics 14.3.13 MobileyeFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jcx7cz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-automotive-surround-view-systems-industry-to-2026---featuring-valeo-magna-international-and-continental-among-others-301276011.html

SOURCE Research and Markets