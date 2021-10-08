Worldwide Automotive Remote Diagnostics To 2026 - Featuring Aptiv, OnStar And Robert Bosch Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive remote diagnostics market reached a value of US$ 58.3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 73.7 Billion by 2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.Automotive remote diagnostics refers to an automobile system that enables the monitoring of vehicles through a wireless network. The diagnostic equipment is connected to a 3G, 4G or Wi-Fi-based platform that operates and records the data regarding vehicle health. The data is further analyzed by computer software to provide useful insights. This aids in assessing vehicle performance in real-time, minimizing the service time and preventing further failures. As a result, it is commonly used in passenger and commercial vehicles for automatic crash notification, vehicle location tracking, roadside assistance and vehicle health alert system.Significant growth in the automotive industry represents as one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing emphasis of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) on the improvement of vehicle performance and collection of relevant data is also driving the market growth. The adoption of automotive remote diagnostics aids in significantly minimizing service downtime and effectively predicting component defects. In line with this, the increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles (E/HVs) is also contributing to the market growth. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and telematics, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These technologies enable users to interact with the connected car eco-systems to offer an improved and comfortable driving experience. Other factors, including the rising demand for luxury and sports vehicles, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities on improving safety and security of the passengers, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Aptiv PLC (BorgWarner Inc.), AVL DiTEST GmbH (List Capital & Consulting GmbH), Continental Aktiengesellschaft, Magneti Marelli S.p.A. (KKR & Co. Inc.), Mercedes-Benz AG (Daimler AG), OnStar Corporation (General Motors Company), Robert Bosch GmbH (Robert Bosch Stiftung Gmbh), Snap-On Incorporated, Softing AG, Tech Mahindra Limited (Mahindra Group) and Vector Informatik GmbH. Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product Type6.1 Diagnostic Equipment6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Software6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Connectivity7.1 3G7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 4G LTE7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Wi-Fi7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Bluetooth7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type8.1 Passenger Cars8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Commercial Vehicles8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Application9.1 Automatic Crash Notification9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Vehicle Tracking9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Vehicle Health Alert9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Roadside Assistance9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region 11 SWOT Analysis 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis 14 Price Analysis 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 Aptiv PLC (BorgWarner Inc.)15.3.1.1 Company Overview15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio15.3.1.3 Financials15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.2 AVL DiTEST GmbH (List Capital & Consulting GmbH)15.3.2.1 Company Overview15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio15.3.2.3 Financials15.3.3 Continental Aktiengesellschaft15.3.3.1 Company Overview15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio15.3.3.3 Financials15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.4 Magneti Marelli S.p.A. (KKR & Co. Inc.)15.3.4.1 Company Overview15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio15.3.4.3 Financials15.3.5 Mercedes-Benz AG (Daimler AG)15.3.5.1 Company Overview15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio15.3.6 OnStar Corporation (General Motors Company)15.3.6.1 Company Overview15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio15.3.7 Robert Bosch GmbH (Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH)15.3.7.1 Company Overview15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio15.3.7.3 Financials15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.8 Snap-On Incorporated15.3.8.1 Company Overview15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio15.3.8.3 Financials15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.9 Softing AG15.3.9.1 Company Overview15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio15.3.9.3 Financials 15.3.10 Tech Mahindra Limited (Mahindra Group)15.3.10.1 Company Overview15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio15.3.10.3 Financials15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.11 Vector Informatik GmbH15.3.11.1 Company Overview15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio15.3.11.3 FinancialsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hl3ur3

