Worldwide Automotive Refinish Coatings Industry To 2026 - Players Include Clariant, Kansai Paint And PPG Industries Among Others

The global automotive refinish coatings market reached a value of US$ 9.4 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.Automotive refinish coatings refer to polyurethane, acrylics or alkyd-based coatings used by vehicle body shops and repair centers. These coatings are applied to new/old passenger and commercial vehicles to cover up the damages on the body caused by extreme temperatures, accidents and impact from stones. Some of the commonly used refinish coatings include primer, filler, topcoat, basecoat and activator or hardener coatings. They are either solvent-borne, water-borne or ultraviolet (UV) cured. Among these, water-borne coatings have lower levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) than solvent-borne variants, thereby making them highly effective for all automobiles.The growing automotive industry across the globe represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the increasing number of road accidents and collisions has resulted in the rising requirement for repair and maintenance activities, thereby stimulating the market growth. In line with this, there is a shift in consumer preference toward customized aftermarket modifications of the vehicles. Automotive refining coatings offer improved aesthetic appeal, surface protection and resistance to heat, temperature and corrosion. Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of environment-friendly refinish coatings, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These coatings are manufactured using organic chemicals and have a custom color, faster cure time and minimal VOC emissions. Other factors, including the rising expenditure capacities of consumers, along with the growing demand for recreational vehicles, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being 3M Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Clariant AG, Dupont De Nemours Inc., Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., KCC Corporation, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc. and The Sherwin-Williams Company. Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global automotive refinish coatings market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive refinish coatings market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the resin type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global automotive refinish coatings market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Resin Type6.1 Polyurethane6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Alkyd6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Acrylic6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Others6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Product Type7.1 Primer7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Basecoat7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Activator7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Filler7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Topcoat7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast7.6 Others7.6.1 Market Trends7.6.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Technology8.1 Solvent-borne8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Water-borne8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 UV-cured8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type9.1 Passenger Cars9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Commercial Vehicles9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Others9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region10.1 North America10.1.1 United States10.1.1.1 Market Trends10.1.1.2 Market Forecast10.1.2 Canada10.1.2.1 Market Trends10.1.2.2 Market Forecast10.2 Asia Pacific10.2.1 China10.2.1.1 Market Trends10.2.1.2 Market Forecast10.2.2 Japan10.2.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2.2 Market Forecast10.2.3 India10.2.3.1 Market Trends10.2.3.2 Market Forecast10.2.4 South Korea10.2.4.1 Market Trends10.2.4.2 Market Forecast10.2.5 Australia10.2.5.1 Market Trends10.2.5.2 Market Forecast10.2.6 Indonesia10.2.6.1 Market Trends10.2.6.2 Market Forecast10.2.7 Others10.2.7.1 Market Trends10.2.7.2 Market Forecast10.3 Europe10.3.1 Germany10.3.1.1 Market Trends10.3.1.2 Market Forecast10.3.2 France10.3.2.1 Market Trends10.3.2.2 Market Forecast10.3.3 United Kingdom10.3.3.1 Market Trends10.3.3.2 Market Forecast10.3.4 Italy10.3.4.1 Market Trends10.3.4.2 Market Forecast10.3.5 Spain10.3.5.1 Market Trends10.3.5.2 Market Forecast10.3.6 Russia10.3.6.1 Market Trends10.3.6.2 Market Forecast10.3.7 Others10.3.7.1 Market Trends10.3.7.2 Market Forecast10.4 Latin America10.4.1 Brazil10.4.1.1 Market Trends10.4.1.2 Market Forecast10.4.2 Mexico10.4.2.1 Market Trends10.4.2.2 Market Forecast10.4.3 Others10.4.3.1 Market Trends10.4.3.2 Market Forecast10.5 Middle East and Africa10.5.1 Market Trends10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country10.5.3 Market Forecast 11 SWOT Analysis 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis 14 Price Analysis 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 3M Company15.3.1.1 Company Overview15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio15.3.1.3 Financials15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.2 Akzo Nobel N.V.15.3.2.1 Company Overview15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio15.3.2.3 Financials15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.3 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.15.3.3.1 Company Overview15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio15.3.3.3 Financials15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.4 BASF SE15.3.4.1 Company Overview15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio15.3.4.3 Financials15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.5 Clariant AG15.3.5.1 Company Overview15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio15.3.5.3 Financials15.3.6 Dupont De Nemours Inc.15.3.6.1 Company Overview15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio15.3.6.3 Financials15.3.7 Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.15.3.7.1 Company Overview15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio15.3.7.3 Financials15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.8 KCC Corporation15.3.8.1 Company Overview15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio15.3.8.3 Financials15.3.9 Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.15.3.9.1 Company Overview15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio15.3.9.3 Financials15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.10 PPG Industries Inc.15.3.10.1 Company Overview15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio15.3.10.3 Financials15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.11 The Sherwin-Williams Company15.3.11.1 Company Overview15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio15.3.11.3 Financials15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

