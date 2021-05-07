Worldwide Automotive NVH Materials Industry To 2026 - Featuring BASF, ExxonMobil And 3M Among Others

DUBLIN, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive NVH Materials Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive NVH materials market reached a value of US$ 11.01 Billion in 2020. Automotive NVH materials, also known as noise, vibration, and harshness materials, are used to reduce unwanted noise, vibrations (oscillations due to automobile mechanics), and harshness (the level of discomfort) in automobiles. NVH materials, including molded rubbers, metal and film laminates, molded foams and engineering resins, are used to control air and structure-borne noises as well as noise generated from the interior components of the vehicles. In recent years, there has been a heightened demand for NVH materials as they absorb noise and prevent it from entering the vehicle, thereby preventing discomfort and improving the ride quality. Market Trends:Over the past few years, the sales of automobiles in emerging regions like India and China have been rising steadily. The strict government regulations for reducing vehicle noise levels are increasing the demand for NVH materials in these regions. Moreover, several manufacturers are developing lightweight vehicles with enhanced fuel efficiency which helps in improving the noise and vibration quality of the vehicles. They are also focusing on mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to enhance their portfolio for NVH solutions. Some of the other factors that are currently driving the market growth are the influence of NVH and Vehicle Refinement Levels on buying decisions, advanced NVH products with innovative technologies, changing lifestyles and rising incomes in both developed and developing economies. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global automotive NVH materials market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being BASF SE, The DOW Chemical Company, ExxonMobil, 3M Company, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Sumitomo Riko Company Limited, Covestro AG, Celanese Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, Lanxess AG and Borgers AG. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global automotive NVH materials market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global automotive NVH materials industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive NVH materials market?

What is the breakup of the global automotive NVH materials market on the basis of product type?

What is the breakup of the global automotive NVH materials market on the basis of vehicle type?

What is the breakup of the global automotive NVH materials market on the basis of application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global automotive NVH materials market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global automotive NVH materials market?

What is the structure of the global automotive NVH materials market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global automotive NVH materials market?

How are automotive NVH materials manufactured?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Automotive NVH Materials Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Product5.5 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type5.6 Market Breakup by Application5.7 Market Breakup by Region5.8 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product6.1 Polyurethane6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Mixed Textiles Fibers6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Fiber Glass6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Polyester Fiber6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 NBR6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast6.6 Polypropylene6.6.1 Market Trends6.6.2 Market Forecast6.7 PVC6.7.1 Market Trends6.7.2 Market Forecast6.8 Textile Materials (Synthetic)6.8.1 Market Trends6.8.2 Market Forecast6.9 Textile Materials (Cotton)6.9.1 Market Trends6.9.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type7.1 Passenger Vehicles7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 LCV7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 HCV7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Application8.1 Trunk Module8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Floor Module8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Wheel Arches8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Cockpit Module8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Roof Module8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast8.6 Engine Casing8.6.1 Market Trends8.6.2 Market Forecast8.7 Bonnet Liners8.7.1 Market Trends8.7.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 Asia Pacific9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Europe9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 North America9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Middle East and Africa9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Latin America9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast 10 Global Automotive NVH Materials Industry: SWOT Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 Strengths10.3 Weaknesses10.4 Opportunities10.5 Threats 11 Global Automotive NVH Materials Industry: Value Chain Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Suppliers of Raw Materials11.3 Manufacturers of Polymers11.4 Automotive Component Manufacturers11.5 Automobile OEMs 12 Global Automotive NVH Materials Industry: Porters Five Forces Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers12.4 Degree of Competition12.5 Threat of New Entrants12.6 Threat of Substitutes 13 Global Automotive NVH Materials Industry: Price Analysis13.1 Price Indicators13.2 Price Structure13.3 Margin Analysis 14 Automotive NVH Materials Manufacturing Process14.1 Product Overview14.2 Raw Material Requirements14.3 Manufacturing Process14.4 Key Success and Risk Factors 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 BASF SE15.3.2 The DOW Chemical Company15.3.3 ExxonMobil15.3.4 3M Company15.3.5 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.15.3.6 Sumitomo Riko Company Limited15.3.7 Covestro AG15.3.8 Celanese Corporation15.3.9 Huntsman Corporation 15.3.10 Lanxess AG 15.3.11 Borgers AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/myqj1y

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-automotive-nvh-materials-industry-to-2026---featuring-basf-exxonmobil-and-3m-among-others-301286580.html

SOURCE Research and Markets