Worldwide Automotive Labels Industry To 2026 - Ongoing Demand For Electric Vehicles Presents Opportunities

The "Automotive Labels Market Research Report by Raw Material, by Identification Technology, by Application, by Mechanism, by Printing Technology, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Labels Market size was estimated at USD 6,734.57 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 7,132.48 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.24% to reach USD 9,687.37 Million by 2026. Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Automotive Labels Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Automotive Labels Market, including 3M, Adhesive Research, Inc., Advantage Labeling & Packaging, Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Brady Worldwide, Inc., CCL Industries, Inc., Clarion Safety Systems, Computer Imprintable Label Systems Ltd., Dunmore, Grand Rapids Label Co, H.B. Fuller Company, Identco, Imagetek Labels, Label-Aid Systems, Inc., Lewis Label Products Corporation, Polyonics, Inc., Resource Label Group, Sika AG, tesa SE, UPM Raflatac, Inc., Weber Packaging Solutions, Inc., and William Frick & Company. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Automotive Labels Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Automotive Labels Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Automotive Labels Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Automotive Labels Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Automotive Labels Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Automotive Labels Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Automotive Labels Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.1.1. Increasing demand for environmentally effective label production5.1.1.2. Rising implementation of smart labels such as RFID and barcode5.1.1.3. Need from the labeling for compliance with regulatory authorities5.1.2. Restraints5.1.2.1. High initial cost of manufacturing5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.3.1. Emerging new product launches in the automotive labeling5.1.3.2. Ongoing demand for electric vehicles5.1.4. Challenges5.1.4.1. Lower profit for small manufacturers5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.2.5. Industry Rivalry 6. Automotive Labels Market, by Raw Material6.1. Introduction6.2. Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene6.3. Polycarbonate6.4. Polyethylene6.5. Polyethylene Terephthalate6.6. Polypropylene6.7. Polyurethane6.8. Polyvinyl Chloride 7. Automotive Labels Market, by Type7.1. Introduction7.2. Asset Labels7.3. Branding Labels7.4. Dome Labels7.5. Warning & Safety Labels 8. Automotive Labels Market, by Identification Technology8.1. Introduction8.2. Barcode8.3. Hologram8.4. RFID 9. Automotive Labels Market, by Application9.1. Introduction9.2. Engine Components9.3. Exterior Labels9.4. Interior Labels 10. Automotive Labels Market, by Mechanism10.1. Introduction10.2. Glue-Applied Labeling10.3. Heat Transfer10.4. In-Mold Labeling10.5. Pressure-Sensitive Labeling 11. Automotive Labels Market, by Printing Technology11.1. Introduction11.2. Digital Printing11.3. Flexography11.4. Offset11.5. Screen Printing 12. Americas Automotive Labels Market12.1. Introduction12.2. Argentina12.3. Brazil12.4. Canada12.5. Mexico12.6. United States 13. Asia-Pacific Automotive Labels Market13.1. Introduction13.2. Australia13.3. China13.4. India13.5. Indonesia13.6. Japan13.7. Malaysia13.8. Philippines13.9. Singapore13.10. South Korea13.11. Thailand 14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Automotive Labels Market14.1. Introduction14.2. France14.3. Germany14.4. Italy14.5. Netherlands14.6. Qatar14.7. Russia14.8. Saudi Arabia14.9. South Africa14.10. Spain14.11. United Arab Emirates14.12. United Kingdom 15. Competitive Landscape15.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix15.1.1. Quadrants15.1.2. Business Strategy15.1.3. Product Satisfaction15.2. Market Ranking Analysis15.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player15.4. Competitive Scenario15.4.1. Merger & Acquisition15.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership15.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement15.4.4. Investment & Funding15.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 16. Company Usability Profiles16.1. 3M16.2. Adhesive Research, Inc.16.3. Advantage Labeling & Packaging, Inc.16.4. Avery Dennison Corporation16.5. Brady Worldwide, Inc.16.6. CCL Industries, Inc.16.7. Clarion Safety Systems16.8. Computer Imprintable Label Systems Ltd.16.9. Dunmore16.10. Grand Rapids Label Co16.11. H.B. Fuller Company16.12. Identco16.13. Imagetek Labels16.14. Label-Aid Systems, Inc.16.15. Lewis Label Products Corporation16.16. Polyonics, Inc.16.17. Resource Label Group16.18. Sika AG16.19. tesa SE16.20. UPM Raflatac, Inc.16.21. Weber Packaging Solutions, Inc.16.22. William Frick & Company 17. Appendix

