Worldwide Automotive Filters Industry To 2027 - Featuring ACDelco, Denso & Donaldson Among Others

The automotive filters market was valued at US$ 3570.0 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2027 to reach US$ 5383.8 million by 2027. Automotive filters are majorly used to remove air pollutants and dust particles to improve the vehicle performance by reducing fuel consumption and resulting in high power output. These filters support in increasing the air flow and lessen the engine damage, which, in turn, increases the efficiency of the vehicle. Also, high gasoline prices are anticipated to shift manufacturers' emphasis on reduced fuel consumption. All modern vehicles, such as passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles, are equipped with different filters for high power output and increase vehicle efficiency. The automotive filters market comprises many regional, international, and local players. The regional and local vendors in the market offer cost-effective filters with advanced functionalities and features. A few key vendors are also expanding their customer base and are increasingly investing huge amount in R&D activities. Thus, the competitive environment in the market is expected to increase owing to government regulations and advancements in technology.The global automotive filters market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period. The increasing sales of premium and luxury car owing to rising disposable income is the major driving factor for the global automotive filters market. In addition, the rising number of stringent regulations and compliance requirements are expected to drive its demand. However, the accentuating battery electric vehicle (BEV) manufacturing may restrain the market growth. Despite of this limitation, the increase in production of heavy commercial vehicles in North America and Asia is expected to offer ample growth opportunities for the players operating in the automotive filters market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.The market for automotive filters has been segmented into type, vehicle type, and geography. Based on type, the market is further segmented into fuel filter, engine oil filter, engine air filter, cabin air filter, coolant filter, and steering oil filter. Engine air filter segment represented the largest share of the overall market during the forecast period. Based on vehicle type, the automotive filters market is further segmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle. In 2018, passenger cars vehicle type held a substantial share in the global automotive filters market, followed by light commercial vehicle type. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).The key players operating in the global automotive filters market that are profiled in this market study include A.L. Filter; ACDelco Inc.; Denso Corporation; Donaldson Company, Inc.; Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG; K&N Engineering, Inc.; MANN+HUMMEL GMBH; North American Filter Corporation; Robert Bosch GmbH; and Sogefi SPA. Reasons to Buy:

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1 Study Scope1.2 Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation 2. Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Coverage3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Primary Research 4. Automotive Filters Market Landscape4.1 Market Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America4.2.2 Europe4.2.3 Asia Pacific4.2.4 Middle East and Africa4.2.5 South America4.3 Ecosystem Analysis 5. Automotive Filters Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Drivers5.1.1 Government regulations toward reduction of emissions5.1.2 Increasing sales of premium and luxury car owing to rising disposable income5.2 Restraint5.2.1 Accentuating Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Manufacturing5.3 Opportunity5.3.1 Increase in Production of Heavy Commercial Vehicles in North America and Asian Regions5.4 Future Trend5.4.1 Lightweight Material Automotive Filters5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints 6. Automotive Filters - Global Market Analysis6.1 Automotive Filters Market Overview6.2 Automotive Filters Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking 7. Automotive Filters Market Analysis - By Type7.1 Overview7.2 Automotive Filters Market, By Type (2018 and 2027)7.3 Fuel Filter7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Fuel Filter: Automotive Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.4 Engine Oil Filter7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Engine Oil Filter: Automotive Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.5 Engine Air Filter7.5.1 Overview7.5.2 Engine Air Filter: Automotive Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.6 Cabin Air Filter7.6.1 Overview7.6.2 Cabin Air Filter: Automotive Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.7 Coolant Filter7.7.1 Overview7.7.2 Coolant Filter: Automotive Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.8 Steering Oil Filters7.8.1 Overview7.8.2 Steering Oil Filters: Automotive Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 8. Automotive Filters Market - By Vehicle Type8.1 Overview8.2 Automotive Filters Market, by Vehicle Type (2018 and 2027)8.3 Passenger Cars8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Passenger Cars: Automotive Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.4 Light Commercial Vehicle8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Light Commercial Vehicle: Automotive Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.5 Heavy Commercial Vehicle8.5.1 Overview8.5.2 Heavy Commercial Vehicle: Automotive Filters Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 9. Automotive Filters Market - Geographic Analysis9.1 Overview9.2 North America: Automotive Filters Market9.3 Europe: Automotive Filters Market9.4 APAC: Automotive Filters Market9.5 MEA: Automotive Filters Market9.6 SAM: Automotive Filters Market 10. Industry Landscape10.1 Market Initiative10.2 New Development 11. Company Profiles11.1 A.L. Filter Ltd.11.1.1 Key Facts11.1.2 Business Description11.1.3 Products and Services11.1.4 Financial Overview11.1.5 SWOT Analysis11.1.6 Key Developments11.2 ACDelco11.2.1 Key Facts11.2.2 Business Description11.2.3 Products and Services11.2.4 Financial Overview11.2.5 SWOT Analysis11.2.6 Key Developments 11.3 K&N Engineering, Inc.11.3.1 Key Facts11.3.2 Business Description11.3.3 Products and Services11.3.4 Financial Overview11.3.5 SWOT Analysis11.3.6 Key Developments11.4 North American Filter Corporation11.4.1 Key Facts11.4.2 Business Description11.4.3 Products and Services11.4.4 Financial Overview11.4.5 SWOT Analysis11.4.6 Key Developments11.5 Sogefi SpA11.5.1 Key Facts11.5.2 Business Description11.5.3 Products and Services11.5.4 Financial Overview11.5.5 SWOT Analysis11.5.6 Key Developments11.6 Freudenberg Group11.6.1 Key Facts11.6.2 Business Description11.6.3 Products and Services11.6.4 Financial Overview11.6.5 SWOT Analysis11.6.6 Key Developments11.7 MANN+HUMMEL.11.7.1 Key Facts11.7.2 Business Description11.7.3 Products and Services11.7.4 Financial Overview11.7.5 SWOT Analysis11.7.6 Key Developments11.8 Denso Corporation11.8.1 Key Facts11.8.2 Business Description11.8.3 Products and Services11.8.4 Financial Overview11.8.5 SWOT Analysis11.8.6 Key Developments11.9 Robert Bosch GmbH11.9.1 Key Facts11.9.2 Business Description11.9.3 Products and Services11.9.4 Financial Overview11.9.5 SWOT Analysis11.9.6 Key Developments11.10 Donaldson Company, Inc.11.10.1 Key Facts11.10.2 Business Description11.10.3 Products and Services11.10.4 Financial Overview11.10.5 SWOT Analysis11.10.6 Key Developments 12. Appendix12.1 About the Publisher12.2 Word IndexFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t14jp8

